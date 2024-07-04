The Big Picture Fans are divided over Team Black and Team Green in House of the Dragon.

The fourth episode showcases the aftermath of war and character motivations.

War becomes inevitable as Rhaenyra's efforts to avert it fail.

The second season of House of the Dragon is here, and fans are divided into Team Black and Team Green. With each passing episode, the series is getting close to an epic battle but not without showcasing the consequences of the casualties of this war. With its first three episodes, the series has set the tone for a bloody season full of vengeance and deceit. Now some new images from the upcoming fourth episode showcase the aftermath of everything that’s happened.

The first image sees Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), still grieving his son, it’ll be interesting to see how he plans vengeance for his young son. Another image sees Jace (Harry Collett) and Baela (Bethany Antonia) standing next to the Painted Table, possibly strategizing their next move. Another image sees Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) still in her disguise as a septa standing alongside Anthony Flanagan, who plays Ser Steffon Darklyn. While another set of images sees Daemon, Aemond and Sir Criston Cole lusting for war.

Rhaenyra’s last Effort to Avert the War Has Failed

In the climactic moments of episode 3, we saw Rhaenyra still desperate to avert the war after losing her son and the Blood and Cheese incident. To meet Alicent in privet, she along with Ser Darklyn, slips into Kings Landing in disguises. However, when she confronts Alicent, it doesn’t go down well. Speaking of Rhaenyra’s effort, director Geeta Patel, previously explained, "When Rhaenyra goes to see Alicent to be like, 'Hey, we have to stop this war,' I feel that she’s actually there selfishly for her own emotional reasons. 'Did my father love me? Because I thought he loved me, and then he changed his mind with you.' I’m not sure she’s aware that’s what’s driving her. That scene is filled with all the dramaturgy of everything before it.”

Now that Alicent has refused to believe that Viserys might be talking about Aegon, the Conqueror, in his final moments, the war is certain. With the upcoming episodes, fans can expect more blood, bigger battles, and a lot of vengeance. But not without taking a deep dive into the motivations of each side, and character. The series also cast Matt Smith as Daemon, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys, Eve Best as Rhaenys, Fabien Frankel as Criston Cole, Olivia Cooke as Queen Alicent, Matthew Needham as Lord Larys, Ewan Mitchell as Aemond, Phia Saban as Halaena, and many more. The series is co-created by Ryan Condal and George RR Martin.

House of the Dragon is available on Max to stream, a new episode drops every Sunday.