Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2 as well as Fire & Blood.

The Big Picture House of the Dragon's premiere in Season 2 opens with a scene in the North, introducing Cregan Stark as an ally of the Blacks.

In the Fire & Blood book, Prince Jacaerys' relationship with Sara Snow adds depth to his character and reveals the struggle between love and duty.

Sara Snow's significance in the story highlights the core themes of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.

Although it doesn't stay there long, House of the Dragon's Season 2 premiere opens with a sweeping return to the North that features many mainstays of Westeros's largest kingdom. Showrunner Ryan Condal treats fans to brief glimpses of the courtyards of Winterfell, the Wall, and the same harsh, barren landscapes taken straight from the pages of George R.R. Martin's source material. Introducing House of the Dragon's Lord of the North, Cregan Stark (Tom Taylor), the episode quickly underscores how the show's main conflict has spread to reach the farthest corners of the realm, but it also excludes one of the most fascinating Northern characters from Martin's book Fire & Blood. In the book, Prince Jacaerys (Harry Collett), meets a woman named Sara Snow while negotiating with Cregan, and her inclusion both adds greater depth to Jace's character and directly connects the events of the show to Game of Thrones.

The bastard daughter of the former Lord of the North, Rickon Stark, Sara is Cregan's half-sister and a maiden of Winterfell when she encounters the Prince of Dragonstone during his stop in the North. In Fire & Blood, the meeting between these two lords occurs at Winterfell, so both are surrounded by the castle's staff and occupants rather than the men of the Night's Watch when they meet on the Wall in House of the Dragon. This exposure to Winterfell's ruling family enables Jace and Sara to soon develop a relationship, but with his mother's claim to the throne coming under increasing threat from the Hightowers, Jacaerys is forced to fly back south before he and Sara can spend too much time together. Still, with the limited time the narrative affords her, Sara's appearance leaves an important mark on the main themes and characters of House of the Dragon's world.

House of the Dragon 8 10 The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys. Release Date August 21, 2022 Creator Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Cast Paddy Considine , Olivia Cooke , Rhys Ifans , Matt Smith , Eve Best , Steve Toussaint , Emma D'Arcy , Milly Alcock , Emily Carey Main Genre Drama Seasons 4 Distributor HBO Expand

Sara Snow Strengthens Jacaerys’s Bond to the North in 'Fire & Blood'

In Martin's prequel novel, much of Prince Jacaerys's brief time in the North is defined by his connection to the Starks' illegitimate daughter. Not only is Queen Rhaenyra's heir said to have spent the night with Sara Snow, but his intimacy with Cregan's half-sibling also inspires the wrath of the Lord of the North, who takes the coupling as an insult to the honor of his proud house. The only reason that Prince Jacaerys's feud with Cregan doesn't escalate is because Sara intervenes, revealing that she and the heir to House of the Dragon's Iron Throne were secretly wed in the same Godswood that features in Winterfell during Game of Thrones. The full consummation of this relationship therefore serves to showcase Jacaerys's passionate side, as well as join the Prince of Dragonstone and the Lord of Winterfell closer together through blood.

While House of the Dragon hasn't dedicated too much time to developing the layers of Prince Jacaerys's personality, the young man's relationship with Sara demonstrates how Jace balances the pursuit of love with his responsibilities to the realm. Just as how Rhaenyra forms a relationship with Harwin Strong out of genuine attachment while maintaining a ceremonial union with Laenor Velaryon, Henry Collet's Jacaerys in House of the Dragon is more well-rounded because he fights for his mother's claim without fighting against his own attraction to Sara, whose perpetually cold brother warms to the Prince of Dragonstone as a result. In Fire & Blood, Cregan Stark and Prince Jacaerys sign a formal pact after the marriage is revealed, with Jace promising to wed his future daughter to Cregan's son as a testament to how Jace's connection to the North will remain steadfast through the years.

At the same time, the truth behind Sara Snow and Prince Jacaerys's relationship with her cannot be fully confirmed. Like most anecdotes in the prequel novel, the story of Jacaerys and Cregan's half-sister is told by an unreliable narrator, Mushroom. A court fool during the reign of King Viserys and many of Westeros's subsequent rulers, Mushroom exposes many court secrets during Fire & Blood because members of the nobility believe he isn't smart enough to understand what they are saying, but the character is also known for inventing the dirtiest bits of gossip himself. For instance, his version of Sara and Jacaerys's romance also includes the claim that Jace's dragon, Vermax, left a clutch of eggs behind in Winterfell, but no other evidence is ever given to support this wild theory. As such, his account of Prince Jacaerys's connection to Sara needs to be taken with a grain of salt, which probably explains why House of the Dragon didn't include that relationship, but the story still bears relevance to the themes of both shows and the book alike.

Jace's Marriage to Sara Snow Connects 'House of the Dragon' to 'Game of Thrones'

Close

Regardless of whether all of what Mushroom says is true, the story of Prince Jacaerys and Sara Snow relates directly to the main themes of the Game of Thrones franchise. While House of the Dragon has justifiably chosen not to pursue the side character of an unreliable narrator, the exclusion of Cregan's half-sister from House of the Dragon's continuity nonetheless costs the show a direct link to the core ideas of its predecessor. Jacaerys's connection to Sara demonstrates that Targaryen royalty was linked to the Stark bastards of the North generations before Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) bent the knee to Danaerys (Emilia Clarke) in Season 7 of Game of Thrones, expanding the joint legacy of both houses to depict a familiar conflict between love and duty.

Just as Jon gives up his crown as King in the North in order to serve his Targaryen queen, Prince Jacaerys's marriage to Sara directly violates his previous engagement to his cousin, Lady Baela Targaryen (Bethany Antonia). Honor dictates that both Targaryens remain faithful to the alliances made within their own houses, but like Jon, Jacaerys is too enamored with the woman he loves to remain faithful to his obligations. The similarities between the two princes' actions establish a firm link between the Targaryens of both time periods, while the dark endings to both their stories demonstrate how rare it is for love and duty to co-exist simultaneously in Westeros. As Maester Aemon tells Jon in Season 1 of Game of Thrones, "Love is the death of duty," but for Targaryens whose love comes in times of war, duty destroys any chance of lasting love.

House of the Dragon directly references this familiar struggle with Cregan Stark's opening monologue at the beginning of its premiere, describing how duty demands the kind of sacrifice that sends men to the Wall, but the show also leaves out the love Cregan and Jace find for one another while performing their duties in Fire & Blood. Far from only speaking cordially at Castle Black, Cregan enjoys Prince Jacaerys's company because he reminds the Lord of the North of his younger brother, who died a decade before the story begins. The novel also describes how the young lords hunt together and connect because of their similar age, eventually swearing an oath of brotherhood before Jace's marriage to Sara prompts the creation of their formal pact. And when that agreement is eventually made, it is known as "The Pact of Ice and Fire."

The title demonstrates how Jacaerys's trip to the North relates directly to the main elements of the Game of Thrones series, while Sara Snow's relationship with Rhaenyra's heir underscores her own contributions to House of the Dragon's original story. As someone who inspires a love greater than Jacaerys's oaths, Sara reveals the fire underneath the Targaryen prince's stiff exterior, and the conflict between Jacaerys's love for Sara and his duties at home relates directly to the struggles of his distant relatives in Game of Thrones. Since Jacaerys has already returned south from his trip to the Wall in House of the Dragon, it is, unfortunately, unlikely that the series will have time to dwell on the wolf girl of Winterfell, but Sara Snow still deserves to be remembered as someone with both a subtle and important part to play in the Dance of the Dragons.

House of the Dragon is currently streaming on Max in the U.S. New episodes air every Sunday.

WATCH ON MAX