The Big Picture Jace and Baela's relationship faces challenges in House of the Dragon due to their parents' issues.

Despite personal traumas, Jace and Baela maintain a healthy relationship.

Season 2 of House of the Dragon explores the consequences of past actions and the pursuit of peace.

One of House of the Dragon's strongest young couples may be going through more personal drama than you think. In a recent interview with TV Line, House of the Dragon Season 2 actors Harry Collett and Bethany Antonia spoke about the relationship between their two characters, Jace and Baela. Jace is the son of Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen and the now-deceased Harwin Strong, while Baela is the daughter of Daemon Targaryen and the now-deceased Laena Velaryon. Jace and Baela were betrothed from a young age, and have each dealt with more than their fair share of trauma since. When asked how Baela and Jace's relationship would fare, considering Rhaenyra and Daemon are having some series troubles, Collett had this to say:

"I don't think we know the full length of what's going on between them, because Daemon is definitely not going to talk about it to Baela, and Rhaenyra definitely isn't going to speak about it to Jace."

Despite everything going on around them, Baela and Jace seem to have one of the healthiest relationships in Westeros. The two have each lost loved ones, and Baela even had to watch her sister Rhaena depart for Pentos in the most recent House of the Dragon Episode. However, everyone has a duty to the realm, and Jace and Baela have proven they can fulfil theirs while still maintaining a healthy relationship. Antonia also weighed in, calling attention to how much their characters cherish their time together, something that is made apparent by the obvious chemistry they share on-screen. She also mentioned how much her and Collett both enjoyed filming their scenes together for Season 2. Now that there are no more time jumps and these actors have the chance to embody the characters for the full season, it's clear that they're putting their heart into it.

Peace Is Unattainable in ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2

One of the biggest unanswered questions after House of the Dragon Season 1 was if Alicent would ever learn the truth about what Viserys was actually trying to tell her. The audience knows Viserys wasn't naming his son Aegon his heir, but was instead telling Alicent the Song of Ice and Fire about Aegon the Conqueror because he was confusing his wife for his daughter. In the previous episode, Alicent and Rhaenyra finally speak and have a chance to clear the air, but Alicent acknowledges that it's too late. Both sides have taken too many lives for things to be forgiven, and the song of Fire and Blood is sure to get even hotter and bloodier as the season moves along.

The first three episodes of House of the Dragon Season 2 are now streaming. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the series and watch House of the Dragon exclusively on Max.

House of the Dragon 8 10 The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys. Creator Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Cast Paddy Considine , Olivia Cooke , Rhys Ifans , Matt Smith , Eve Best , Steve Toussaint , Emma D'Arcy , Milly Alcock , Emily Carey Distributor HBO

