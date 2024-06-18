The Big Picture The death of Lucerys Velaryon fuels conflict in House of the Dragon Season 2, leading to Jacaerys plotting revenge.

Jacaerys seeks to prove himself and earn his mother's approval, facing challenges as he navigates his legitimacy as an heir.

After his brother's death, Jace looks up to Daemon Targaryen and aims to emulate his decision-making in the midst of war.

When you are born into one of the most powerful Houses in Westeros, the ancient feuds and the present battles of your House become your burden. House of the Dragon Season 2 is currently reeling from the death of Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault). While the death of the Heir to Driftmark is the fuse that ignites the Dance of Dragons, it also represents the deep personal loss of a closely-knit family. Lucerys was the second son of Westeros' rightful monarch, and the younger brother to the Prince of Dragonstone, Jacaerys Velaryon (Harry Collett). In the aftermath of his death, there is a lot of pain and anger, and Collett reveals that Jace will get his revenge on the Greens.

In the twilight moments of the first season, Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) had dispatched her oldest sons to affirm the loyalties of some of Westeros' most powerful families. While Jacaerys received the unwavering support of the Starks in the North, young Luke met his end over the skies of Storm's End after a failed treaty with the Baratheons. Speaking with CBR, Collett reveals that his character sees it as an opportunity to establish his reputation within the realm and bring justice to those who aided in his brother's murder. Collett reveals:

"I think he likes [being thrust into the conflict]. It's what he's been waiting for. This is a chance to prove that he is legitimate for the throne. He's been learning High Valyrian and training. He's always wanted this moment, and now he's finally got it. He wants to take the reins and take charge. But Jace sometimes forgets that he's not in charge. He's going to have his blinkers on and not let anybody stop this from happening. He's going to get his revenge."

Jace Seeks His Mother's Approval in 'House of the Dragon'

The first child of the illegitimate relationship between his mother and Ser Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr) while the princess was married to Ser Laenor Velaryon, Jacaerys is very much aware of the whispers swirling around regarding his paternity. While earning justice for Luc might mean facing Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) and the largest dragon in the world, Vhagar, Jace is also keen to earn his mother's approval as her heir. Collett said:

"In Jace's head, he will be on that throne. The idea of him being on the throne is less important than actually proving to his mother that he can be on the throne. He's worried that everybody will threaten his legitimacy because of his hair color and because he is a bastard. I think the fans know that Jace will absolutely be a great king. Instead of searching for the throne, which is what it seems all the people involved in this war only care about, he's actually searching for his mother's approval."

The Prince of Dragonstone Admires The Rogue Prince

Luc's death has contributed immensely to further fueling an already blazing fire. His stepfather, Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), in the aftermath, has made that fire a blazing inferno with his most recent actions. The actions of the Rogue Prince are sure to have consequences. However, Collett reveals that in a family bereft of proper role models and headed for war and bloodshed, Jace will aspire to be more like Daemon. The actor revealed:

"After his brother's death, Jace admires Daemon because of his rational decisions. Jace wants to be Daemon. When something bad happens, Daemon acts. Now that something bad has happened, Jace wants to act right away. Hopefully, he's going to take into account all of Daemon's characteristics. He's trying to become Daemon more than he is Rhaenyra this season. It's a shame, but it's quite a cool change."

House of the Dragon Season 2 is available to stream on Max in the U.S. with new episodes on Sundays at 9 PM ET.

