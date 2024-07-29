The Big Picture With only a week left in House of The Dragon Season 2, fans eagerly await Team Black or Team Green's victory.

Kieran Bew's character, Hugh the Hammer, reveals his Targaryen heritage, leading to intense stakes and decisions.

Bew's strategy in handling Vermithor involves coaxing the dragon and embracing the godlike Targaryen mentality.

The season of the Dragons is almost coming to an end, with only a week left, and of course, fans are overly eager to witness who will prevail; will it be Team Black or Team Green? While the clock ticks until the House of The Dragon Season 2 finale’s broadcast next Sunday, one of the hit series’ cast members, Kieran Bew, who was a major highlight in the penultimate episode, recently discussed his character’s motivations in finally unveiling his heritage and working with Team Black.

Speaking with TVLine, Bew, whose character Hugh the Hammer is revealed as a Targaryen bastard in House of The Dragon Season 2, Episode 7, opened up about how he felt when Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) requested his service to the throne. "Well, given that there’s this been the war on and the famine, and the pressures of the smallfolk, the stakes are so high for him having lost his child, and he’s in so much pain, the opportunity to actually stand in front of a dragon? Of course, it’s do or die. The stakes are absolutely high, and that’s where you find him deciding to impart it to his wife. It’s like, ‘I want to go and do this thing, and obviously it sounds insane.’ It’s pushed him to the point where, for the first time, he’s going to reveal to his wife who he really is." Such a decision “is extremely painful” as he’s never told her or anyone before, also because he is ashamed of his upbringing and his mother even though he loves her.

Kieran Bew Had The Perfect Strategy For Vermithor

Elsewhere in the interview, Bew broke down the idea behind his character’s strategy in handling Vermithor, who, in House of The Dragon's latest episode, reacted pretty well to his new rider after roasting a couple of people without a bit of remorse. “I think we discussed it,” the Warrior star said. "I think there was a suggestion that Hugh is tentative, and he’s trying to coax this dragon out. I was on set, and I said to Loni [Peristere, director] and to Ryan [Condal, showrunner], 'I want to be the dragon. I want to front the dragon.'"

Bew then touched on his experience working with animals compared to something as humongous as a dragon before adding, “You’ve got one chance, so make yourself as big as you can and just tell him — I said, ‘I just want to say, ‘I’m f–king here! What are you waiting around for?!’’ You know, it’s basically a bit of the dragon. That’s the point. Inside, I think they’re the same. There’s this thing that’s real. Like, all the Targaryens walk around with this idea that they’re sort of godlike, and they’re better than other people. They don’t necessarily understand it, but it’s in there. For so long, Hugh hasn’t acknowledged any of that. He’s been doing something else."

