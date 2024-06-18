The Big Picture House of the Dragon delves into the world of absolute power, where cunning and betrayal reign supreme among the powerful Houses.

Lord Larys Strong, a master manipulator, schemes for control in a deadly power game that drives the show's narrative forward.

As Larys navigates the dangerous political landscape, his intelligence is put to the test, leading to a thrilling battle for survival.

Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are all about one thing — absolute power. While Aegon the Conqueror and his descendants held sway over the Seven Kingdoms by virtue of fear and their fire-breathing mounts, other Houses like the Lannisters and Starks did so through gold and oaths sworn respectively. While the bigger Houses play their deadly power games, the smaller Houses have to carve a pathway for survival. However, Lord Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) isn't interested in surviving alone as we set forth into the second season of House of the Dragon.

Needham's Larys often draws comparisons with Game of Thrones' Master of Coin, Lord Petyr Baelish (Aidan Gillen) a.k.a Littlefinger with both men gifted at cunning, betrayal and an ability to seemingly know everything. Speaking in an interview with CBR, Needham revealed what truly drives Larys as he schemes at the highest levels of power in Westeros. He explains:

It's all really about power and control. Especially with Alicent, it is all about making the queen work for him. I don't think he's just sort of some rabid lunatic. It's all about control. But then again, that's the show, right? Everything about House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones is about power. Everything can be seen through the prism of how people seek power and how we try to exert it over other people.

Larys was introduced to audiences as the younger son of Lord Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes) and brother to Ser Harwin "Breakbones" Strong (Ryan Corr) in Season 1 of House of the Dragon. Men of a lesser House, their station grew as Lord Lyonel became the King's Hand, and Ser Harwin became Princess Rhaenyra's (Emma D'Arcy) lover (and father of her children). Left curling in the shadows as he normally does, Larys formed an alliance with Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) which, alongside help from Lord Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) helped install Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the Iron Throne. Eaten up by relentless ambition, Larys conspires to have his father and brother murdered in a castle fire at the newly acquired family estate Harrenhall, leaving him as Lord Strong and one of the most powerful men in King's Landing.

The Master of Whispers Is Losing His Touch

Lord Larys' scheming within the corridors of the Red Keep has seen him attain the position of Master of Whisperers and Lord Confessor on King Aegon's Small Council. Tasked with keeping the king in the know with his network of spies spread all across the known world, Needham reveals that Larys' intelligence is set to fail him in the new season. He played his part in the war that would come to be known as the Dance of the Dragons, and Needham reveals that the fast pace of the war will not favor Larys.

He could afford to have patience before the war. But now, the temperature is through the roof and the tempo is a lot quicker. There isn't that time to be patient. That's what I was really excited to explore. He's caught off guard a lot this season and his plans don't work out. You see him having to pivot and adapt and improvise in the moment to survive and try to get ahead. In moments like that, you really get to see what he's capable of and how his brain works.

In the second season's premiere, Larys is already seen spinning his web yet again. Dripping words of poison into Aegon's ear to set him against his grandfather and Hand. While making it abundantly clear to the Queen Alicent that he is aware of her every move. Needham explains that Larys is satisfied being behind the scenes as the puppeteer. "Best-case scenario [for Larys] is to be the guy behind the guy calling the shots," the actor explains. "Larys doesn't care about being the noose. He prefers to be the rope."

