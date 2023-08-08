The Big Picture Miguel Sapochnik's departure from House of the Dragon surprised fans and cast members.

Olivia Cooke praises Sapochnik's brilliance as a director but mentions there's a collective effort to find amazing directors to fill his shoes for Season 2.

House of the Dragon Season 2 is halfway done filming, and although an official release date has not been set, it is likely to premiere in 2024.

Miguel Sapochnik's sudden departure from HBO's House of the Dragon was a creative shake-up that surprised fans and even some stars of the show. The announcement came mere days after the Game of Thrones prequel premiere, prompting a mix of shock and disappointment from viewers and cast members. Among the actors who expressed their thoughts on Sapochnik’s shock exit was Steve Toussaint who plays Lord Corlys Velaryon, The Sea Snake, on the show. Now months later, Olivia Cooke another prominent star of the show who portrays Lady Alicent Hightower is the latest to share her perspective on Sapochnik’s departure as co-showrunner while also revealing how the show is progressing in his absence.

In his official statement, confirming his departure, Sapochnik conveyed an optimistic perspective on the show's future. "I find solace in the fact that Alan (Taylor) will be joining the series," his statement noted. "He's someone I've held in high regard for an extended period, and I'm confident that this beloved series couldn't be in more capable hands." As Season 2 entered production, fans naturally harbored concerns, given his remarkable track record from his tenure on Game of Thrones. However, Cooke is now offering reassurance that developments for the upcoming second season are progressing smoothly.

In her recent chit-chat on an episode of The Wrap's UnWrapped Podcast, the actress began by praising Sapochnik’s brilliance before proceeding to reveal how things are progressing on set. She said;

“We all love Miguel, he’s a brilliant director and an incredible collaborator. He had just really radical ideas when it came to making this show. And I guess there’s been a collective effort to fill his shoes with other amazing directors. We've got some really cool directors that we're working with this year and Geeta Patel and Clare Kilner are back, I mean his shoes won't be replaced entirely because he is his own entity, but there’s still that proportion to make this season as good, if not, better.”

Image via HBO

When Can Fans Expect To See House of the Dragons Season 2

As House of the Dragon gears up for its second season, Cooke's portrayal of Lady Hightower will once more take the spotlight, as the imminent dance of dragons sets the stage for a fierce clash between her house and the formidable House Targaryen. The show has not been impacted by the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes as it is being filmed primarily in the UK and the actors belong to a different union, the British Union – Equity, allowing them remain unaffected by the ongoing strikes in America.

Writer and executive producer George R. R. Martin recently confirmed that filming for Season 2 is halfway done. However, while HBO is yet to officially set a release date, it is highly likely that House of the Dragon Season 2 will premiere in 2024. You can watch the rest of Cooke's interview below where she also touched on that foot scene between Lady Hightower and Larys Strong (Matthew Needham).