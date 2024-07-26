Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 6.

The Big Picture Mysaria reveals her traumatic past to Rhaenyra, deepening their bond and highlighting the cruelty she faced with Daemon.

Despite being exploited by men in Westeros, Rhaenyra becomes Mysaria's first true friend, offering her trust and support.

Through vulnerability, Mysaria finds solace in a new relationship with Rhaenyra, breaking the cycle of exploitation and manipulation.

Viewers can find a lot of fun moments in this week's House of the Dragon. Between Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) finally shooting her shot with Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) and Seasmoke hilariously chasing Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty) until he agrees to be his rider, Ryan Condal's prequel series takes a break from its more heartbreaking stakes to treat audiences to several comedic scenes in George R.R. Martin's fantasy universe. That said, Westeros isn't getting any kinder, a lesson which House of the Dragon's Ser Steffon Darklyn (Anthony Flanagan) tragically learns when he gets burned alive first trying to mount Seasmoke. Likewise, while it's so satisfying to finally see the series embrace its sapphic undertones, a heartbreaking scene that has garnered less attention is Mysaria's confession that she was abused by her father as a child.

This revelation comes during Mysaria's scene with Rhaenyra towards the end of House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 6, "Smallfolk." Recounting the success of their plot to incite unrest in King's Landing, Mysaria quickly works to assuage Rhaenyra's doubts about winning the Targaryen civil war with a personal anecdote. She implies that her father assaulted her for months on end when she was younger, which ultimately resulted in an encounter that prevented her from having children — and left her with scars — once she realized he had gotten her pregnant. Mysaria tells this story to show Rhaenyra why she vowed to trust no one in her life, ultimately making Rhaenyra feel more confident in herself because she is the rare person who has earned Mysaria's faith. Although this revelation moves Rhaenyra so much that the Black Queen initiates the pair's intimacy, Mysaria's admission also puts one of House of the Dragon Season 1's most dramatic scenes in an even more tragic context in hindsight.

House of the Dragon 8 10 The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys. Release Date August 21, 2022 Creator Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Cast Paddy Considine , Olivia Cooke , Rhys Ifans , Matt Smith , Eve Best , Steve Toussaint , Emma D'Arcy , Milly Alcock , Emily Carey Main Genre Drama Seasons 4 Distributor HBO Expand

'House of the Dragon's Reveal of Mysaria's Past Underscores Daemon's Cruelty in Season 1

With Mysaria proving so effective for Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon Season 2, it's easy to forget that the Black Queen isn't the first Targaryen royal with whom the White Worm chose to align herself. Long before she filled House of the Dragon's taverns with anti-Green gossip and snuck her queen into King's Landing Great Sept to confront Alicent (Olivia Cooke), Mysaria has a relationship with none other than Westeros's rogue prince, Daemon (Matt Smith). The pair's connection comes to a head in House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 2, when Daemon announces her to be his second wife and that she is pregnant with his child. This defiance of his brother Viserys' (Paddy Considine) wishes leads to a confrontation between Daemon and Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) on the bridge of Dragonstone, and despite Rhaenyra resolving the matter peacefully, House of the Dragon's latest episode proves the situation had much deeper significance than it initially signaled.

In the scene between Mysaria and Daemon following this confrontation, it is revealed that Mysaria did not know about Daemon's marital announcement or his lie about her being pregnant with a Targaryen child. On the bridge, Mysaria is clearly irritated by Daemon's repeated reference to her fake pregnancy, with her upbringing in Lys allowing the White Worm to understand Rhaenyra and Daemon's Valyrian conversation before she promptly storms off. However, while this pivot is characterized in the episode as a reaction to the danger Daemon has brought to their doorstep, House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 6 reveals Mysaria's relationship with pregnancy is a lot more sensitive. Daemon's careless decision to tie her fertility to his own schemes makes his ploy feel even more callous in hindsight.

Mysaria Is More of a Pawn Than an Equal in Her Relationship With Daemon

Close

Daemon is certainly no stranger to disrespecting his partners. The rogue prince's murder of his first wife, Rhea Royce (Rachel Redford), in House of the Dragon Season 1 is an especially brutal crime for which Daemon never had to answer, but House of the Dragon's latest revelation paints Daemon in an especially unforgiving light. Despite Season 1, Episode 2 making it clear that Mysaria already has already informed Daemon she couldn't bear children, Rhaenyra's uncle still goes ahead and makes his public declaration to serve his petty spat with Viserys. Later, Mysaria even helps him recover from his night with Rhaenyra on the Street of Silk, only for Daemon to deride her for her past as a sex worker, underscoring how Mysaria is often only treated well by House of the Dragon's men when they can take advantage of her.

Daemon's exploitation of Mysaria continues into Season 2, as the entire Blood and Cheese incident resulted from Daemon only offering Mysaria her freedom from Dragonstone if she allowed him to make use of her spy network. What's worse, Mysaria's treatment hasn't been any better at the hands of the Greens. Even before war broke out in Westeros, Otto Hightower went out of his way to insult Mysaria's birth repeatedly during the Dragonstone incident, and despite later making use of her to locate Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) for his hasty coronation in Season 1, Episode 9, has Mysaria's base of operations burned to the ground anyway.

Rhaenyra Is Mysaria’s First True Friend in ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2

Your browser does not support the video tag.

In the aftermath of this constant cycle of subterfuge and exploitation, Mysaria's literal saving grace surprisingly emerges as the wife of the man who exploited her most in House of the Dragon Season 2. Although the pair's relationship gets off to a rocky start, with Rhaenyra embittered by Mysaria's contributions to Aegon's coronation and the death of Aegon's son, the pair reach a more balanced understanding as the season progresses. When Daemon once again abandons Mysaria before fulfilling his promise to set her free, Rhaenyra honors his word before Mysaria saves Rhaenyra's life by alerting the Queensguard, including Ser Erryk (Elliot Tittensor), of his brother's assassination attempt. Both women's actions enable them to develop an uneasy peace which reaches its peak in Season 2, Episode 6, establishing Rhaenyra as Mysaria's first true ally.

Unlike Mysaria's relationships with Daemon and Otto, both of which were predicated on manipulation, the White Worm's contributions to Rhaenyra's cause are founded on the queen's appreciation for Mysaria's political strategies. While House of the Dragon Season 2 does make use of Mysaria's spy network, her conversations with Rhaenyra don't purely revolve around secrets and espionage. By Season 2, Episode 5, Rhaenyra openly vents to Mysaria about her issues with Daemon and her own self-doubts, expanding the scope of their conversations in a personal way never seriously explored by her former paramour. In turn, Mysaria opens up about her own tragic upbringing in more detail than she is ever implied to have offered Daemon, renewing her loyalty to the Black Queen because Rhaenyra is the first person to appreciate Mysaria's true abilities.

Mysaria's vulnerability is ultimately what could allow House of the Dragon's latest relationship to deepen into a romantic subplot for Rhaenyra, but the show's latest episode offers deeper implications for Mysaria's horrific backstory. The real reason she will never have children makes Daemon's thoughtless actions in Season 1 all the more appalling, emphasizing the pattern of exploitation and recrimination that has followed Mysaria throughout the prequel series so far. Her mistreatment at the hands of Daemon and the Greens leaves her in a discarded state from which only Rhaenyra has seen fit to rescue her, giving Mysaria one more chance to support a royal patron who can actually appreciate her insights at last.

House of the Dragon is currently available to stream on Max. New Episodes air every Sunday night.

WATCH ON MAX