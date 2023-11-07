Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for George R. R. Martin's book Fire & Blood

House of the Dragon returns in the summer of 2024, continuing the story of the Targaryen civil war between Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and her half-brother Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) as both claim their father's throne. Season 1 concluded with the first death, suggesting an all-out war in Season 2. Though the details of the upcoming plot are still unknown, officially, the story is based on the Westerosi history documented in George R. R. Martin's novel Fire & Blood, meaning many fans know what's next in the story. As casting details are released, fans wait to hear about the anticipated additions to the cast, including Cregan Stark and Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin). Yet some characters' casting has remained oddly absent from official announcements, and a rumor suggests there is a reason for that. The Twitter account @housethedragons recently claimed that neither Prince Daeron nor Nettles will appear in Season 2. Certainly, both are memorable characters in Fire & Blood, and there hasn't been any word on their casting, despite fan speculation. Of course, even if this rumor is true, it doesn't mean either character will be cut from the show altogether.

As Alicent's (Olivia Cooke) youngest child, Daeron's disappearance has already been noted by many. Still, his existence is confirmed in the opening sequence, suggesting he will show up, just perhaps not in Season 2. Yet Nettles is a different matter entirely. Her introduction is a natural fit for Season 2, as she, Addam of Hull, Ulf the White, and Hugh Hammer become the newest dragonriders. Several things set Nettles apart: being a woman, her non-Valyrian features, and her unique way of claiming her dragon. Though she is a significant part of the story, there are some reasons House of the Dragon would leave Nettles. Since the conclusion of Season 1, fans have speculated that she may be combined with Rhaena (Phoebe Campbell) to give the character more to do, but Nettles not being in Season 2 doesn't confirm this. There are other reasons the show may not want to use her story, specifically how her presence impacts Rhaenyra and Daemon's (Matt Smith) marriage. But, whatever the reasoning, Nettles is a major character, and if she really is absent in Season 2, it will be a loss for the show.

Who is Nettles in 'Fire & Blood'? And Why Is She Important to 'House of the Dragon'?

Nettles joins the story by claiming a dragon despite her uncertain birth. While looking for new dragonriders, the Blacks allow Valyrian bastards, referred to as dragonseeds, to try to bond with the unclaimed dragons in an event called the Sowing of the Seeds. This is the introduction for four major characters as they succeed in becoming dragonriders and agree to fight for Rhaenyra. The key to Nettles' importance is in her dragon, Sheepsteeler. Any dragonrider in the war has the ability to have a significant influence on events, and Nettles and Sheepsteeler fight many battles for the Blacks. In the Sowing of the Seeds, many tried to claim Sheepsteeler for their own and failed. Unlike the others, Sheepsteeler grew up with no rider, making him one of the more volatile dragons, hurting or killing most who attempted to ride him. But, at only sixteen, Nettles manages to claim the wild dragon, and she is the only of the dragonseed to do so. But Nettles didn't use conventional methods to claim her dragon. Little is known about the bond between a dragon and its rider, but House of the Dragon Season 1 shows the process when young Aemond (Leo Ashton) claims Vhagar. Like Aemond, many of the dragonseeds rush in to mount the dragons, and several people die in the attempt. But Nettles is more patient, spending days to earn Sheepsteeler's trust by bringing him his favorite food. Only after the dragon is familiar with her does Nettles mount him, and that's how she succeeds.

But her unconventional strategy for claiming her dragon isn't the only thing that sets Nettles apart from her fellow dragonseed. Another distinction is that Nettles is the only female dragonseed to get a dragon, which seems like it should count for something in the show that has given specific focus to the women of the story. Nettles defies the prim and proper stereotype for women with the description of being foul-mouthed and fierce, making her different from the Targaryen's female dragonriders, who carry themselves with grace and poise. But more notably, Nettles lacks any confirmed Targaryen ancestry or Valyrian features. Most of the successful dragonseed look like the Targaryens, like Ulf the White, who gets his name from his Targaryen hair, or they claim a particular ancestor, as Addam of Hull claims to be Laenor Velaryon's (John MacMillan) son, but Nettles has no traceable connection to the family. Growing up as a homeless bastard and as a commoner, Nettles becoming a dragonrider is a surprise.

The exact requirements to become a dragonrider are not clear, but ancestry seems to play a role. Targaryens, or in the case of Laena (Nanna Blondell), Laenor, and most of the dragonseed, their offspring are the only Westerosi citizens who ride dragons. This limitation could be an attempt to control their powerful resource, but dragonriding also accounts for the Targaryen practice of incest as they try to keep the dragonriding blood pure and the family's common problem of miscarrying scaled infants. However, the Targaryens were one of many families of dragonriders in Old Valyria, and the Targaryens are only unique because they survived the Doom. Nettles' lack of Valyrian features is remarked upon too often for it to be insignificant. Because of this difference, Nettles raises questions about the requirements of a dragonrider. Some speculation ties her unique methods to ancient Valyrians, who were shepherds before they learned to bond with dragons. Yet other rumors in the book suggest she used magic. While Fire & Blood maintains the mystery, House of the Dragon has the chance to explore dragonriding lore deeper through Nettles, an opportunity sorely missed if she doesn't appear in Season 2. In a show that explores the dangers of Targaryen exceptionalism, the counterargument that Nettles represents is too important to ignore.

Why Would 'House of the Dragon' Leave Out Nettles?

A lack of Nettles in Season 2 may mean nothing for Season 3, but it's also possible that Nettles will be left behind entirely. With the rest of the dragonseed cast, Nettles' absence is suspicious. But the rumors that Nettles will not appear in Season 2 may lend some credence to the fan theory that Nettles could be combined with Daemon's daughter, Rhaena, which would effectively cut Nettles from the show, but this would drastically change the story. The theory stems from the moment in Season 1 when Daemon mentions the unclaimed dragons, and the camera cuts to Rhaena, who has long wanted a dragon like the rest of her family, implying that she would try to claim one. With Targaryen ancestors on both sides, Rhaena is a perfect candidate to claim one of the riderless dragons, and the truth is she doesn't have much to do in Fire & Blood as her family fights the war. Another point in this theory is that there are rumors of Nettles being Daemon's bastard daughter. Undeniably, the two characters are close in the book, but what some narrators describe as a father figure doting on his daughter, others portray a romantic relationship. Combining these characters would be a drastic change, as it would interfere with Nettles' ending and Rhaena's story. However, it is possible and would explain Nettles not appearing in Season 2.

Yet, a more likely reason for Nettles to be cut is the inevitable ending of her story. As she and Daemon grow close, Rhaenyra gets suspicious of their relationship. Already mistrusting the dragonseed, having suffered multiple betrayals, and watching her children die, Rhaenyra sees Nettles as a threat and orders her death, causing Nettles to flee and disappear, never to be heard from again. After the relationship between Daemon and Rhaenyra became popular during Season 1, and now that they're married, Nettles and Daemon's disloyalty may be a complication that House of the Dragon doesn't want to go into. This turn of events certainly puts a damper on the claim that Rhaenyra and Daemon are each other's true loves. From the very beginning, Daemon's pursuit of his niece has been a source of controversy with audiences. Though marrying family is common for Targaryens, and the age gap is normal for the setting, Daemon's treatment of young Rhaenyra garnered much controversy, especially when he snuck her out to a brothel to seduce her. Many fans have latched onto it, leading to some debate, but giving Daemon another relationship with a young girl might make it impossible to defend him. Nettles' story can exist without an explicit relationship with Daemon.

If the rumor that Nettles won't appear in Season 2 is true, it will represent a significant departure from Fire & Blood. The Sowing of the Seeds, when the rest of the dragonseeds claim their dragons, is virtually guaranteed for Season 2, with several characters who appear during the event cast and rumors about who plays the other three new dragonriders circulating. Even just holding Nettles until later separates her further from the others, and any other change is more significant. House of the Dragon has had some success with their changes, but not every change is for the better. Nettles plays an important role in the Dance of the Dragons and opens up the chance to dive deeper into dragon lore, so if she truly isn't a part of Season 2, the show will be worse for it.

