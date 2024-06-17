The Big Picture House of the Dragon's title sequence for Season 2 depicts Targaryen history, starting with the Doom of Valyria and going through Aegon's conquest, Maegor the Cruel and the Dance of the Dragons.

The credits are different from Season 1 which featured a family tree, Season 2 focuses on woven tapestries.

The visual tapestry in the intro symbolizes the rise & fall of Targaryen rulers, setting the stage for the conflicts in the series.

With the iconic theme song from Game of Thrones, the opening credits and title sequence of House of the Dragon always manages to put the audience in the mood to return to Westeros. The spin-off had considerable competition when it came to the intro, as Game of Thrones was unforgettable. Yet Season 1's title sequence didn't disappoint. Each episode of Season 1 opened with a beautiful and eerie version of the Targaryen family tree as blood flows through cogs representing the different characters. This changes over time as different Targaryens are born or die – hinting at a few characters who still haven't appeared, like Daeron and Maelor. But Season 2 doesn't continue to follow the literal bloodlines of the Targaryens, opting to depict the family's history in images on a tapestry instead, despite the series occurring early enough that there have only been five Targaryen kings.

The Doom of Valyria

Like any good Targaryen history, the tapestry begins in Valyria, the ancestral home of both dragons and dragonrider. But this is not Valyria at its height. The first image is of blood and death as red spreads across the screen. Blood dripping from a sword near a headless dragon and a woman holding a dying man set the tone for the Doom of Valyria.

The images continue as the old Valyria is destroyed, showing volcanoes and dragons falling from the sky. The destruction of Old Valyria is a largely mysterious event, but the Targaryens were not there to see it.

One member of the family, Daenys, had the rare Targaryen power of prophetic dreams and managed to warn her family, allowing them to escape 12 years before the tragedy, establishing their home on Dragonstone, where they remained for several generations. But present or not, the Doom of Valyria made the Targaryens the powerhouses they were, as it left them as the lone dragonriders in the world, allowing them to remain unchallenged.

Aegon the Conqueror

Of course, the next major event in Targaryen history is Aegon's conquest, which the title sequence depicts with Aegon I, Visenya, and Rhaenys flying off on their respective dragons — Balerion the Black Dread, Vhagar, and Meraxes. There is much more information about this event, but much of it will not fit into the title sequence's time frame. Aegon and his sister-wives fly from their home on Dragonstone to take control of Westeros using their dragons. Their war kills many in Westerosi, as shown on the tapestry with fallen bodies soaked in blood. This image shows Balerion and Vhagar's mouths open as they consume a bloody castle and those who protected it.

Aegon's conquest included many battles and resulted in the death of two royal lines – Harren, King of the Rivers and the Ilse, and Marn Gardner, King of the Reach. The shields scattered in the tapestry's image show both of these sigils, and the body in the center has an ax nearby, making it Harren the Black, the King who completed Harrenhal before Aegon I and Balerion killed his line and raised House Tully to be Lord Paramount of the Riverlands. The title sequence hurries through the conquest, showing lords and ladies bending their knees — the symbols and colors indicate the familiar houses of Arryn, Stark, and Tully.

Then, the Targaryen's three-headed dragon symbol appears above the castle Aegon had built at King's Landing, establishing the Targaryen dynasty.

Maegor the Cruel

Though he is not the next Targaryen King (that honor went to his brother Aenys), Maegor is the next Targaryen to appear in the title sequence. The only son of Aegon and Visenya, Maegor claimed the Iron Throne after the death of his brother, becoming the third Targaryen king despite Aenys' son, Aegon the Uncrowned, having the stronger claim. Maegor was a tyrant, alienating all his subjects, so when Aenys' surviving son, Jaehaerys, put forth a claim to the Throne, they supported him. Still, it was not Jaehaerys who killed Maegor, but the Iron Throne itself, as the title sequence shows. Maegor's rule ended when he died impaled on the Throne, making way for a new era of Targaryen history.

The Rule of King Jaehaerys

The next image in the title sequence introduces the fourth Targaryen King, Jaehaerys, with his sister-wife Alysanne. After his brother died in the conflict with Maegor, Jaehaerys became the rightful heir, and he ascended the throne after Maegor's death, though only 14 at the time. Hailed as a great king, Jaehaerys reigned for 55 peaceful years, becoming the longest-ruling Targaryen monarch. Though his rule was prosperous for Westeros, it was marked with blood, as seen by images below the king and queen. Most notably, Jaehaerys two oldest sons died before their father, leaving the succession in question and leading to the tapestry's next image.

The title sequence skips to a much older Jaehaerys sitting on a throne in an image House of the Dragon fans should remember from the opening episode of the first season. This is the Great Council of 101, which made Viserys (Paddy Considine) the heir over Rhaenys (Eve Best). On either side of the king are the claimants with their spouses. This event is of particular significance as it is the most permanent precedent of a male heir passing an older female heir and, therefore, is often used against Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy).

The Dance of the Dragons

That takes the title sequence into the much more familiar Targaryen history, showing Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) in green and opposing Rhaenyra in black as other recognizable characters in each color stand between them. In black are Daemon (Matt Smith), Rhaenys, Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), Jacaerys (Harry Collett), Lucerys (Elliot Grihault), and Joffrey (Oscar Eskinazi), and opposite them are Helaena (Phia Saban), Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel), and Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans). This shows the division of Westeros, which took place in Season 1, but it is only the beginning of the conflict.

Next, Aegon and Rhaenyra appear on dueling thrones. While Aegon sits on the Iron Throne, Rhaenyra wears a crown from their ancestral home on Dragonstone, showing their coronations. Below each throne is a hand, Aegon's sending ravens and Rhaenyra's sending dragons, reflecting their attempts to gain supporters. The final image in the title sequence takes history right to the part where the show left off, showing Vhagar surrounding a mangled Arrax and Lucerys' body.

This is the death from the Season 1 finale and the first casualty of the Dance of the Dragons. With the ramifications of this event still unfolding, it is the last moment of Targaryen history before the events of House of the Dragon Season 2, making it the perfect lead-in for the action.

House of the Dragon is available to stream on Max in the U.S. with new episodes on Sundays.

