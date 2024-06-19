Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2.

The Big Picture Season 2 of House of the Dragon changes pacing from methodical to shockingly fast, escalating the war.

The plot twist involving Blood and Cheese brings moral ambiguity and darker themes to the forefront.

The atrocity highlights the depravity of the characters, erasing the moral high ground previously held.

During its first season, House of the Dragon emulated many elements of its predecessor Game of Thrones' style. Everything from the score down to its dark (some would say too dark) lighting was familiar to viewers who watched the earlier show — but one way in which House of the Dragon did differentiate itself was with its pacing. Taking cues from George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire novels, Game of Thrones, especially in its early seasons, was famous for progressing many of its storylines quicker than most expected and delivering shocking plot twists that viewers who didn’t read the books could never see coming. By comparison, House of the Dragon has been considerably more methodical.

While plenty of surprising and dramatic events occurred throughout the first season, House of the Dragon often felt more like it was heading towards predetermined ends without as many wild changes in direction. Within the first few episodes, it became clear even to non-book readers that war would inevitably break out between those who supported Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen’s (Milly Alcock and Emma D’Arcy) claim to the Iron Throne and those who wanted her half-brother Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) to be king — and once their father, King Viserys (Paddy Considine) died, that is precisely what happened. The entire season was expertly building to that final moment in which Rhaenyra learns that her half-brother, Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), killed her son, Lucerys (Elliot Grihault), with her expression of heartbreak and rage making it clear that all hope for peace was lost. In the Season 2 premiere, however, the series changes up how it does things. Much of the episode utilizes the same methodical approach until a final act plot twist quickly escalates the war in devastating fashion, setting up more immediate consequences and a deep dive into even darker themes.

'House of the Dragon' Season 2 Immediately Moves Into Blood and Cheese

Season 2, Episode 1, “A Son for a Son,” begins with the characters in a holding pattern. Although the newly crowned Aegon and his brother Aemond are eager to unleash their side's dragons and simply incinerate Rhaenyra’s group, their mother, dowager queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke), and grandfather/Hand of the King, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), are narrowly able to get them to exercise caution, waiting for the great houses of the Seven Kingdoms to declare their allegiances before making more aggressive moves. Rhaenyra’s uncle and husband, Daemon (Matt Smith), is similarly bloodthirsty but, despite their grief and rage about Luke’s death, the Blacks do not commit major acts without Rhaenyra’s command, contenting themselves by interrupting the Greens’ trade through a naval blockade. But all that changes when Rhaenyra returns to her stronghold at Dragonstone after recovering Luke’s remains. As the grieving queen chillingly tells her war council, “I want Aemond Targaryen.”

It's a demand that Rhaenyra's devoted husband is all too eager to oblige. Daemon covertly travels to the Greens’ capital city, King’s Landing, and is greeted by a member of the City Watch (Sam C. Wilson) who despises the Hightowers, and a ratcatcher (Mark Stobbart) who works in the royal family’s home, the Red Keep. Although these characters are not named in the episode, readers of Martin’s book Fire & Blood, which inspired the show, will recognize them as the figures known as Blood and Cheese, respectively, who are known for carrying out an infamous mission of the same name. Daemon pays them to sneak into the Red Keep and kill Aemond in his bedchamber.

Ultimately, the pair are unsuccessful in finding Aemond, but Cheese does come across his and Aegon’s sister, Helaena (Phia Saban), who is also Aegon’s wife, and holds her at knifepoint. Blood reminds him that, in the event they couldn't find Aemond, Daemon instructed them to make it “a son for a son,” after which Cheese points out that Helaena and Aegon’s children are sleeping in cribs in the same room. Cheese threatens to kill all of them unless Helaena identifies which of the children is her son, Jaehaerys. When she reluctantly does so, pointing to Jaehaerys, Blood and Cheese begin stabbing him to death, while Helaena grabs her daughter, Jaehaera, and flees the room. She hides in her mother’s room, interrupting Alicent as she is having sex with her bodyguard, Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel), and numbly informs them that "they killed the boy."

'House of the Dragon' Season 2's Quicker Pacing Is a Refreshing Change

While some House of the Dragon viewers who did not read the book or watch Game of Thrones may be understandably taken aback by the shift in pacing, and it could ultimately have some negative consequences for the series, for now, it seems like the right move. The earlier portions of the episode lull the audience into a false sense of security, leading to the belief that the series’ study of how war corrupts people, even those with mostly justified reasons for fighting, will be a similar slow burn to the collapse of Viserys’ family that instigated the war in Season 1. But closing the season opener with the Blood and Cheese atrocity emphasizes that the whole of the conflict will be a moral quagmire and shows that Condal and the writing team aren’t afraid to modify their storytelling style when needed, giving the show a similar “anything can happen” unpredictability like Game of Thrones once had.

The twist also serves another important function in that it brings the Blacks down to the Greens’ level, or at least closer to it. While there was plenty of moral ambiguity in Season 1, by its conclusion it was hard for many viewers to see the show’s dynamic as anything other than the Blacks being the “good guys,” and the Greens the “bad.” While most viewers can recognize that, ultimately, both sides are greedily taking advantage of their privileged places in an inherently immoral feudal system, the Blacks were ultimately a lot more sympathetic and moral, by both the standards of the series’ world and our real one, than their counterparts. Viserys named Rhaenyra his heir and never changed his mind. Though Alicent’s misunderstanding of his last words is understandable, most of the opposition to Rhaenyra’s claim, a lot of which existed before Viserys’ death, is based solely on the fact that she’s a woman, so many viewers naturally wanted to see her triumph.

While Rhaenyra herself and a few of her key followers, Daemon chief among them, have themselves done morally reprehensible things, the Greens’ list of atrocities was much greater even before Aemond killed Luke. Aegon is established as a rapist, while Criston Cole uses a few past instances of being mistreated as an excuse to threaten or kill pretty much anyone he dislikes, and there also seems to be no length to which Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) won’t go to better his own political standing, given that he voluntarily arranged for his own brother and father to be killed. Otto hasn’t done anything as viscerally disturbing as these younger men, but his manipulations in pursuit of greater power are still instrumental in setting the stage for the war.

The only member of the Blacks who has always been as bad as these Greens is Daemon, but throughout the first season, viewers are able to largely dismiss most of his transgressions because of his genuinely redeeming qualities and the fact that he was on the “right” side (as well as Smith’s wildly entertaining performance). But by setting Blood and Cheese in motion, he has emphasized how depraved he truly is and cost his side much, if not all, of the moral high ground they once possessed. Despite her own desire for vengeance, it seems almost impossible that Rhaenyra would approve of his methods, and indeed, footage from later episodes shown in promotional material suggests that she will reprimand Daemon in some way for the atrocity, but the damage is already done. Whatever justification the Blacks’ cause had is effectively gone, as the idea of them continuing to wage war on the Greens after this horrific crime highlights that they too are simply out for their own ends, with little regard for the innocent people their quest for the Throne affects. The fact that two of the Greens likely to be most hurt by Jaehaerys' death are Alicent and Helaena will increase sympathy for their side, given that Alicent is the most thoroughly developed and well-meaning of the group and Helaena’s role has so far been so small that she’s essentially innocent and likable by default.

As dark as it is, starting the season with Blood and Cheese is also a promising sign of House of the Dragon's continued entertainment value. While the exquisite acting and filmmaking are arguably more substantive, a simpler part of the series’ appeal is the spectacle promised by the story of war between two medieval armies that wield dragons, and, honestly, it hasn’t delivered as much of that as one might expect so far. The only real dragon-on-dragon battle viewers have yet been shown is the chase that ended in Luke’s death. As well-executed as the escalation of tensions has been so far, it’s time for the Fire & Blood adaptation to deliver more fire and blood, and kicking off House of the Dragon Season 2 by raising the personal stakes is an encouraging indication it's going to do just that.

New episodes of House of the Dragon Season 2 premiere Sundays at 9 PM ET on HBO and Max.

