Despite the lack of budget-breaking battles, there were plenty of exciting moments in this week's Season 2 finale to House of the Dragon. From Alicent (Olivia Cooke) finally asking Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) to run away with her to Rhaenyra's own Star Wars-inspired reunion with Daemon (Matt Smith), the last episode of Ryan Condal's spin-off that fans will get to see for a while brings multiple Season 2 character arcs to fitting ends. In the same episode that offers fans a tantalizing glimpse at House of the Dragon's younger version of Bloodraven, the stage is set to Rhaenyra to take King's Landing while the Greens amass a Triarchy armada from Essos. Yet, despite these promising developments, the finale as a whole can't help but feel just a little disappointing.

While the trailer for this week's episode seemed to tease battles and bloodshed, there's very little action in House of the Dragon's Season 2 finale. Not only does the episode push off the long-awaited Battle of the Gullet, but Aemond's (Ewan Mitchell) burning of Sharp Point largely unfolds off-screen. With the Greens navigating new alliances and Daemon experiencing his cameo-filled Weirwood vision at Harrenhal, the episode does more to strengthen each side's overall standing than let them come into conflict, providing the latest example of House of the Dragon Season 2's problem with slow pacing. Throughout the season, dramatic confrontations between the factions have been separated by long drawn-out side plots, slowing down House of the Dragon's narrative momentum in a major reversal of the main problem plaguing Season 1.

'House of the Dragon' Season 1 Struggled With Accelerated Plot Lines and Time Skips

Even after only one additional season, House of the Dragon Season 1 already feels like a relic from a more romanticized age of Westerosi history. Equipped with Paddy Considine's affable King Viserys and filled with all the stability and honor that the realm's succession crisis has so recently undermined, the prequel's first outing featured some of House of the Dragon's best quotes and character moments, but it also faced its own unique challenges. In particular, Condal's series needed to cover multiple time periods in its main cast's lives, resulting in frequent time skips and actor changes that made it difficult to follow the Targaryens' growing family tree. These quick shifts often resulted in entire royal family members being quickly mentioned and forgotten, making it confusing for the average viewer to keep up with the series.

Specifically, the final time skip between Episodes 7 and 8 of House of the Dragon Season 1 proved to be the most jarring, as Alicent's Targaryen children, in particular, grew up, got married, and had children off-screen. The passing mention of these infant royals made it difficult to identify with them when they crept their way into the main story, a difficulty which is especially true of the young Jaehaerys, the son of Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney), who both discovered Viserys's body and was later killed in the Blood and Cheese incident of Season 2, Episode 1. On one hand, the tragic murder of the boy actually marked an improvement for the overall series, as it felt like House of the Dragon's pacing was going to build on Season 1's constant turns with an emphasis on dramatic set pieces, but Season 2 ultimately goes too far in the opposite direction.

‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Doesn't Commit to the Dance of the Dragons

In a reversal of Season 1's reliance on multiple time periods, House of the Dragon Season 2 feels more focused because it roots itself firmly in the main story of Westeros's succession crisis. After the final shot of Season 1 teased Rhaenyra's fury in response to Aemond's killing of Lucerys (Elliot Grihault), Season 2 picks up directly in Westeros's embattled present, but the series ultimately loses its dramatic momentum by hesitating to embrace the conflict at the heart of the Dance of the Dragons. A slower, more methodical tone allows the show to remember characters who are easily overlooked in Season 1, like Alicent's third Targaryen son in House of the Dragon, Daeron, but this improvement is largely overshadowed by an over-reliance on politics and prolonged family drama that makes House of the Dragon Season 2 less exciting than its predecessor.

Rather than allowing Rhaenyra to respond decisively to Aemond's kinslaying, the series painstakingly deliberates on every decision she makes and replaces wartime strategy with tedious subplots for its supporting cast, paying especially close attention to Alicent's storyline in House of the Dragon Season 2. While the season doesn't fully avoid action sequences, with the battle of Rook's Rest marking the most ambitious on-screen dragon battle to date, the series does go out of its way to nullify its most capable commanders, turning veterans like Daemon into shadows of themselves in House of the Dragon. And while on-screen violence is not necessary to craft a compelling narrative, the lack of confrontation in Season 2 underscores how the series has actively avoided leaning too far into its civil war for the last 8 episodes, with this avoidance policy on no greater display than in this week's underwhelming finale.

‘House of the Dragon’ Uses Too Much of Its Season 2 Finale To Set Up Season 3

In many ways, this week's finale feels more like an extended trailer for House of the Dragon Season 3 than it does a conclusion to the various plot threads introduced in Season 2. With Tyland Lannister (Jefferson Hall) ingratiating himself to Abigail Thorn's hilarious Sharako Lohar and the episode's ending treating fans to a glimpse at House of the Dragon's newest dragon, Tessarion, the last installment of Season 2 finally delivers on the show's promise of an imminent, all-out war. Moreover, the final scene of armies marching from all corners of Westeros establishes the coming conflict's broader scale, but the fact that none of these forces come to a head by the end of Season 2 underscores how frustrating House of the Dragon Season 2's story structure can feel to the common viewer.

In a finale meant to pay off the two years fans have spent waiting for Season 2, the show's latest episode exemplifies the most frustrating aspect of Season 2's pacing by building up anticipation for plot events audiences will have to wait even longer to see. Aside from waiting to deploy Rhaenyra's new dragonriders against the Greens, the episode also sees Rhaena (Phoebe Campbell) chase the Vale's dragon for the entire episode without claiming it, potentially undermining a future House of the Dragon character in the process. Yet, with beautiful cinematography and Rhaenyra's satisfying reunions with both Alicent and Daemon, the season finale also demonstrates how its slower pace can flesh out the richness of its world, providing a blueprint for the series moving forward if Condal's series can just balance Season 1's accelerated stakes with Season 2's depth before House of the Dragon comes to an end.

