When House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres, it will differ from the original iteration of the series. Showrunner Ryan Condal told Variety that one of these differences will consist of the show’s pacing. Season 1 famously had to have a very particular way of telling the story. At its core, House of the Dragon is about generational trauma and how wounds can fester over decades of turmoil. Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) harbors resentment towards her former best friend Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), the heir to the Iron Throne. But after Prince Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) becomes complicit in his dragon snapping up Rhaenyra’s son, Luke (Elliot Grihault), in the season finale, war is all but assured.

“All the wounds are fresh,” Condal explained. “I think the pace will feel more like building momentum. Season 1 felt breakneck because you were jumping time periods, whereas Season 2 feels like you light a fuse in Episode 1 and watch it go -- and at points, little charges go off.”

But while the progression of the season is more of a steady pace, events will happen far more quickly than fans may be used to. Season 1 was set over the course of a decade as characters matured and came into their own. Many episodes would have years in between to allow these events to take place. This will not be the case in Season 2. Not much time has passed between the two seasons, Steve Toussaint explained. After the final two episodes of Season 1 that took place concurrently, only about 10 days will have passed between Seasons 1 and 2. And in those 10 days, a lot has to be decided. Notably how vicious the conflict between the Greens and Blacks will have to become.

Episode 1 of 'House of the Dragon' Season 2 Will Feature A Son For A Son

Book readers will steel themselves for the Season 2 premiere, entitled “A Son For A Son.” If there is a quote that sticks out from the books the most, it is that one. Luke’s death incurs the wrath of not only Rhaenyra but his stepfather, Daemon (Matt Smith). The Rogue Prince takes vengeance to heart for Luke’s death and vows to take something just as meaningful from the Greens as payment in the brutal Blood and Cheese story. This episode promises to be one such charge that will set off more as the season progresses. With not much time to spare, viewers can catch the first episode of House of the Dragon Season 2 when it airs on Max on June 16.

House of the Dragon An internal succession war within House Targaryen at the height of its power, 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen. Creator Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Cast Paddy Considine , Olivia Cooke , Rhys Ifans , Matt Smith , Eve Best , Steve Toussaint , Emma D'Arcy , Milly Alcock , Emily Carey Main Genre Drama Distributor HBO

