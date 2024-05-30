The Big Picture House of the Dragon Season 2 will pick up just 10 days after the dramatic Season 1 finale, adding to the intense emotions.

Fans can expect to see vengeance and conflict between Team Black and Team Green as Targaryen and Velaryon houses seek revenge.

Season 2 will explore new locations like Winterfell and continue the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys.

Just over two weeks before the Game of Thrones spin-off returns to the Sunday night slot, HBO has offered a new look at the Targaryens, Velaryons, Strongs, and Hightowers. The official House of the Dragon X account (@HouseofDragon) released new posters for House of the Dragon Season 2, which feature Harry Collett's Jace Velaryon, Sonoya Mizuno's Mysaria aka The White Worm, Bethany Antonia's Baela Targaryen, and Phoebe Campbell's Rhaena Targaryen of Team Black. The Targaryen and Velaryon houses have been left in ruins following the Season 1 finale, and each member of Team Black featured in this new batch of posters looks ready to exact vengeance.

On the Green side, Rhys Ifan's Otto Hightower, Matthew Needham's Larys Strong, and Phia Saban's Queen Helaena Targaryen also received posters. As with most Westerosi conflicts, the battle between Team Green and Team Black is hardly black and white. Season 1 concluded with Aemond Targaryen murdering Princess Rhaenyra's son, Luke Velaryon, and with someone like Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) on the side of Team Black, it's impossible to rule out him doing something drastic for revenge. House of the Dragon aired its Season 1 finale on October 23, and now less than two years later, fans are ready to return to Westeros for more palace intrigue and battles for the Iron Throne.

‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Picks Up Shortly After Season 1

It was recently revealed that House of the Dragon Season 2 will resume 10 days after the Season 1 finale. This will be a breath of fresh air for fans who had to sit through multiple large jumps in Season 1, including some instances of three actors playing the same character. The final shot in Season 1 was of Emma D'Arcy's Rhaenyra, learning that her son Luke had been murdered on his way home from Storm's End. 10 days is hardly an adequate period of grief, and with the second season picking up so soon after the conclusion of the first, fans can expect to see both sides still dealing with the immediate fallout of Luke's murder. While most of House of the Dragon Season 1 took place either in Kings Landing, Dragonstone, or the occasional visit to the Step Stones, previous trailers have shown off iconic locations such as Winterfell that Season 2 will visit for the first time since the Game of Thrones finale in 2019.

House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres on June 16. Check out the new posters above and catch up on the first season, now streaming on Max.

House of the Dragon The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys. Creator Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Cast Paddy Considine , Olivia Cooke , Rhys Ifans , Matt Smith , Eve Best , Steve Toussaint , Emma D'Arcy , Milly Alcock , Emily Carey Main Genre Drama Distributor HBO

