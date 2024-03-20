The Big Picture Choose now between Greens and Blacks for upcoming HBO's House of the Dragon season two war.

Season 2 focuses on Greens supporting Aegon Targaryen and Blacks supporting Rhaenyra.

Starry cast returns with new characters; season to be bloodier with less time jumps.

Season 2 of HBO's House of the Dragon may not arrive until June, but all must choose now between the rival Greens and Blacks ahead of the release of the official trailer tomorrow. A new set of character posters highlights the schism in House Targaryen that will soon lead to a war of epic proportions. One set showcases the key players of the Greens, under Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), and the Blacks, under Rhaenrya (Emma D'Arcy), cloaked in their respective colors and readying for the battles to come.

The conflict between the Greens and Blacks was born out of the questions regarding who would succeed King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) to rule over the Seven Kingdoms in his stead. The Greens support the rise of the king's firstborn son, Aegon Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney), pictured upon the Iron Throne while holding his crown, while the Blacks support Rhaenyra, the late king's chosen successor who stands with a fierce expression as she looks out the window. Season 2 will likely be all about the two sides building their respective ranks ahead of a bloody battle of family, but some have already chosen their sides, including Rhaenyra's husband-uncle Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) with the Blacks and her and Aegon's brother Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) with the Greens among others.

Much of House of the Dragon's starry cast, many of whom are spotlighted in the new posters, will return for the second season, including Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Roger Evans, Luke and Elliot Tittensor, and Matthew Needham alongside the aforementioned Cooke, D'Arcy, Glynn-Carney, Smith, and Mitchell. As their old friendships and familial bonds go up in flames, six newcomers will enter the fray this time around, with Clinton Liberty playing Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne, Kieran Bew as Hugh, and Tom Bennett as Ulf.

What Else Can We Expect From 'House of the Dragon' Season 2?

As we learned at CCXP last year, Season 2 is expected to be the craziest Westeros has ever been with battle lines being drawn. The team behind House of the Dragon already managed to deliver a strong first season that was hailed by critics and audiences alike despite the sour note left by the final season of Game of Thrones, but they still took some criticism to heart when making the new episodes. For one, the many time jumps of Season 1 are expected to be a thing of the past, according to HBO and Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys, meaning things will pick up right in the aftermath of Rhaenyra's son Lucerys's (Elliot Grihault) death. From there, we can expect only more bloodshed and emotional moments as the two sides of the family take to the battlefield.

House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres on HBO in June. In the meantime, Season 1 is available to stream exclusively on Max and, if you want more information on the upcoming episodes, our guide has all the information we know so far about where the series is heading.