The Big Picture House of the Dragon reveals new posters for season 2 of Queen Rhaenyra and Queen Alicent, showcasing their bitter rivalry and past friendship.

The second season will get a first look tomorrow at CCXP, giving audiences a taste of the upcoming conflicts in Westeros.

The war for the throne of Westeros between the Targaryens and the Hightowers will continue, intensifying the power struggle and bloodshed.

Before the series returns for a second season next year, House of the Dragon has revealed two new posters featuring Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke), the bitter rivals who used to be close friends when they were younger. Alongside the posters, HBO announced that the first look at the second season will be revealed tomorrow at CCXP, giving audiences a taste of what will be coming to Westeros in a matter of months. A year after they were seen on the screen for the last time, the merciless rulers will be back to continue their war for the throne of Westeros.

During the first season of House of the Dragon, younger versions of Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and Alicent (Emily Carey) were depicted as very close friends, telling each other their secrets and having fun around the castle. But when the wife of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) passed away during childbirth, Alicent's family saw an opportunity they simply couldn't let go of. Westeros needed a new queen, and Alicent's youth would be adequate for Viserys in case he wanted to have more children. Rhaenyra would always feel uncomfortable with Alicent's betrayal and how she didn't care for her feelings.

After the massive success Game Of Thrones saw throughout the decade it ruled over television, House of the Dragon was announced as the next step to expand the world created by George R.R. Martin. Taking place decades before the events of the main series, the spinoff explores how the Targaryen family lost their power after many years of controlling Westeros with their dragons. The series was renewed for a second season, as the war between the Targaryens and the Hightowers intensifies with every passing day. Only one family can sit on the throne of Westeros.

What Will Happen in House of the Dragon Season 2?

Close

Fans of the book series already have an idea of what will happen when characters such as Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) make their return to television next year, as the series is an adaptation of "Fire & Blood", one of the many prequel stories Martin wrote to bring more context to his creation. After Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) was killed during a dragon chase at the end of the first season, Rhaenyra is ready to go to war over the death of her son. Alicent is also looking for allies to get rid of her former friend, as the throne of Westeros remains unstable because of the upcoming bloodshed.