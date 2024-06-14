The wait is nearly over for House of the Dragon fans who have been eagerly waiting to see the war between the Blacks and the Greens. The Game of Thrones prequel was released two years ago and garnered a devout following, becoming one of the most popular HBO titles to come out in recent years. After Season 1 laid the groundwork for the dance of the dragons, ending off with both Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) and Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) being crowned, Season 2 will have them and their supporters ready for a battle that will determine which sovereign deserves to reign over all of Westeros. Given that the new season's release date is fast approaching, here is a detailed guide to when and where to watch the show as soon as it comes out.

Is 'House of the Dragon' Season 2 Premiering on TV?

Yes, the series will premiere on HBO this Sunday, June 16 at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET in the US. This will be the show's official time slot every week until the finale airs in August. Other countries might be able to watch the show early in the morning of June 17, given the different time zones.

Similarly to other HBO originals, like The White Lotus and Succession, Season 2's episodes will air on TV and stream simultaneously, allowing for Max subscribers to also tune in and watch the big battle unfold in real time.

Is 'House of the Dragon' Season 2 Streaming Online?

Episodes will not only be live-streamed every Sunday on Max, but they will also be available to watch on the streaming platform right after they finish airing. In case you aren't able to watch an episode over the weekend, rest assured, because it will be available to stream afterward.

That said, a Max subscription is a requirement to stream House of the Dragon Season 2 online, since it is the only streaming service that offers the title in its catalog. If you aren't yet subscribed to the platform, here are a few plans to consider:

Plans What is included? Price With Ads Unlimited, ad-supported access to films and TV shows on the Max catalog.

2 devices can use the same account at a time.

Full HD 1080p resolution. $9.99 per month Ad-Free Unlimited, ad-free access to films and TV shows on the Max catalog.

2 devices can use the same account at a time.

Full HD 1080p resolution.

Download up to 30 titles to watch on the go. $15.99 per month Ultimate Ad-Free Unlimited, ad-free access to films and TV shows on the Max catalog.

4 devices can use the same account at a time.

4K UHD, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10 resolution on selected broadcasts.

Download up to 100 titles to watch on the go. $19.99 per month

Watch the Trailer for 'House of the Dragon' Season 2

The Season 2 trailer shows what happened after Season 1's devastating finale, when Rhaenyra finds out that her son Luke was killed by Aemond while on a mission to secure more allies for his family in the big battle for the throne. The news puts Rhaenyra in a difficult position, choosing to go directly against her half-brother Aegon to fulfill her father's wishes. Her right to become queen poses a challenge, because even if she becomes a ruler, she will reign over a divided land. Despite Aegon's initial disinterest in following Viserys' footsteps as king, the clip shows that his ascension to power changed him for the worse, with him admitting wanting revenge over having dignity on the battlefield. With the Great Houses backing the Greens, it is likely that they will have the upper hand in the war, but that doesn't guarantee their victory. As Rhaenyra joins forces with the Velaryons, who run the most powerful naval fleet, the Blacks could find an advantage when the fights take place in the sea.

Although a lot of other Easter eggs are present in the trailer, the main theme that it showcases is the thirst for power and how much both sides are willing to commit to their causes. As the sneak peek to Season 2 hints, Daemon isn't as supportive of Rhaenyra as he seems (especially due to the fact that he has always craved being on the Iron Throne) and Alicent is divided between securing her son's spot as king and also sympathizing with her childhood friend.

What Is 'House of the Dragon' Season 2 About?

Here is the official synopsis of Season 2, provided by Max:

"Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. As each side believes theirs to be the rightful seat on the Iron Throne, the Green and Black trailers reflect those two perspectives in separate yet complementary halves of the same story. For global audiences, “All Must Choose” their side of House Targaryen as the realm fractures in Season 2."

What's the 'House of the Dragon' Season 2 Episode Schedule

House of the Dragon Season 2 will have a total of eight episodes, which will drop on a weekly basis. Below is the schedule for when each of them will be available to watch in the US:

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 June 16, 2024 Episode 2 June 23, 2024 Episode 3 June 30, 2024 Episode 4 July 7, 2024 Episode 5 July 14, 2024 Episode 6 July 21, 2024 Episode 7 July 28, 2024 Episode 8 August 4, 2024

