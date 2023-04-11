This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Bless the old gods and the new - House of the Dragon Season 2 is now in production. Breaking the wonderful news with a picture of the Iron Throne, the show’s Twitter account revealed that cameras were rolling on the highly-anticipated follow-up season. Audiences have been eagerly awaiting any news on the upcoming season as the first batch of episodes of the Game of Thrones prequel series was a major success. With the rumor mill churning about what audiences can expect from the next installment in the story, we at least know that the gang is getting back into their makeup chairs, putting on their wigs, and returning to Westeros.

The first season of House of the Dragon left us with several cliffhangers including the death of Princess Rhaenyra’s (Emma D’Arcy) son, Prince Lucerys (Elliot Grihault), and the reveal that Dragonstone has more budding dragons than we initially thought. Because of Lucerys’ death, the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons has officially kicked off with Rhaenyra stepping forward to claim her rightful place on the Iron Throne. While it’s unclear where the second season will take us, we can certainly expect more fire and bloodshed as the families face off for the crown.

Along with the news, series co-creator and showrunner Ryan Condal said:

House of the Dragon has returned. We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera. All your favorite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies, and riding their dragons into battle. We can't wait to share what we have in store.

Who is in House of the Dragon Season 2?

As Condal said, many favorites will be returning alongside some new-to-the-fold faces. Along with D’Arcy’s now vengeful Princess Rhaenyra, audiences can expect to see Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Ewan Mitchell, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Rhys Ifans, and Tom Glynn-Carney all reprise their leading roles. In addition, ensemble members such as Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, Phia Saban, and Harry Collett will also be back.

While Season 1 co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnick will not be returning for the second telling of House of the Dragon, he will be serving as an executive producer alongside universe creator and author George R. R. Martin and Condal. Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis, and Sara Hess also add their names to the executive production team.

As of right now, no release window for Season 2 of House of the Dragon has been revealed but with cameras now rolling, we’re one step closer to the premiere. Check out the announcement photo below.