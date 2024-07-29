Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 Episode 7 of House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon undeniably beats its predecessor, Game of Thrones, in one regard: the number of dragons in the series. And there is a constant stream of new additions. Season 2's penultimate episode highlights the creatures in a particularly bloody chapter of the Dance of the Dragons. Though the name is not used in the episode, Rhaenyra's (Emma D'Arcy) efforts to find new dragonriders for her riderless dragons become known as the Sowing of the Seeds or the Red Sowing. In Westeros, anything with "red" in the name is immediately ominous, perhaps because of the association with Game of Thrones' Red Wedding, and this bloodbath earns the moniker. The "sowing" part of the name references the Targaryen bastards Rhaenyra gathers, called the dragonseed. The Sowing puts them in front of dragons in the hopes of cultivating new dragonriders, much like the act of planting seeds.

As with any event this substantial, House of the Dragon takes its cues from Fire & Blood but makes a few adjustments along the way. In both cases, Rhaenyra hopes to beat Vhagar with additional dragons but must find riders. However, this proves to be more difficult than she thought, and many people die. Yet, in the end, she gains three dragonriders for powerful dragons, giving the Blacks a fighting chance against Vhagar, but it comes at the cost of the Targaryen's reputation of being the only ones able to claim the dragons.

What Happens During the Red Sowing in 'House of the Dragon'?

House of the Dragon began hinting at the Sowing several episodes ago. Having counted on their dragon advantage, the loss of Meleys and Rhaenys (Eve Best) threatened to start a downward spiral for the Blacks, but that changed when Jace (Harry Collett) suggested looking for families with Targaryen blood to claim Seasmoke, Vermithor, and Silverwing to strengthen their position against the Greens. This sent Rhaenyra on a mission to find a family connection to other families. But hindered by the Targaryen practice of incest, she found only one loyal and legitimate Targaryen descendant to try. However, Steffon Darklyn's (Anthony Flanagan) connection to the royal family is so old that it has faded into rumor. Despite that, he tries to bond Seasmoke at Rhaenyra's request but is killed in the attempt. Yet, Seasmoke does not remain riderless, choosing Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty) as his new rider, much to the surprise (and fear) of the unexpectant shipwright.

With a new understanding of what they are looking for, Rhaenyra casts a wider net, calling anyone who may have Targaryen blood, mostly bastard children or those descended from them. Many come from King's Landing hoping to get a dragon and the honors that come with it. Though the dragonkeepers refuse to participate, expecting many attempts to fail and not wanting to die with the rejected as they did Darklyn. The dragonkeepers are right as the first dragonseed steps up, only to get burned by Vermithor, along with anyone unfortunate enough to be too close. Vermithor's fire causes chaos as the dragonseeds flee, but two new dragonriders emerge from the carnage, giving Rhaenyra what she wants.

Who Are the Dragonseed Characters in 'House of the Dragon'?

Long before the Dance of the Dragons, the term dragonseed refers to all Targaryen bastards, and sometimes even non-Targaryen Valyrian bastards. However, the word often describes the few that manage to actually claim dragons. Clearly, dragons are not particular about the rules of legitimacy as some once believed. But it isn't clear whether it is because of the amount of Targaryen (or at least Valyrian) blood or something else that allows the select few to bond with a dragon. While most of the attempted dragonriders have Valyrian features, many were rejected by the dragons, dying fiery, graphic deaths. But Addam, Hugh Hammer (Kieran Bew), and Ulf the White (Tom Bennett) fit whatever mysterious qualifications dragons have, becoming Rhaenyra's newest dragonriders.

As the first chosen by the dragon Seasmoke, Addam opens up the possibilities for new dragonriders. Though he has no known Targaryen blood, he is the bastard son of Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), whose family is from Old Valyria and has a history of intermarrying with the Targaryens themselves. Addam does not participate in the official Sowing of the Seeds because Seasmoke finds and chooses his new rider independently. However, while out of his depth, Addam is quick to promise his services to Rhaernya, requesting only an education in the art of dragonriding, citing that the gods chose him for more than his old life.

Hugh and Ulf, on the other hand, travel to Dragonstone from King's Landing when they hear of Rhaenyra's offer. Though he's been boasting of being the bastard son of Baelon the Brave and is therefore Viserys (Paddy Considine) and Daemon's (Matt Smith) bastard brother, Ulf is actually unsure of his heritage. But after years of using this story to convince people to buy him drinks, he is pressured into going to Dragonstone, where he escapes Vermithor's rampage by running deeper into the cave and encountering Silverwing, who chooses him rather than attacking.

Hugh is more sure of his Targaryen blood, claiming it was from his mother, who he heard refer to Viserys and Daemon as her brother's children. This could mean she claimed to be King Jaehaerys' bastard daughter or that she was the disowned Targaryen princess, Saera. Whatever the case, Hugh is quick to take Rhaenyra's offer in hopes of providing for his wife. Vermithor chooses Hugh after he distracts the dragon from killing another dragonseed, accepting his own death to protect her.

How Is the Red Sowing Different in 'Fire & Blood'?

Though the event occurs in Fire & Blood, it looks slightly different. While Rhaenyra offered the chance to the dragonseed, specifically in House of the Dragon, Targaryen birth was not required in Fire & Blood's Sowing of the Seeds, though it is assumed that all those who claimed a dragon had some. Many household knights and others were brave enough to try despite lacking Valyrian blood. Darklyn's Targaryen ancestry is not mentioned, though he is among those who die in the event. There is no clear death toll in the series, but the book puts it at 16 dead and 48 injured. It also seems less structured as some sought out wild dragons, rather than the deaths occurring in a frenzied few minutes. However, the result is the same.

By the end of Episode 7, Hugh, Ulf, and Addam officially make up House of the Dragon's dragonseed dragonriders, but the book doesn't stop there, with Nettles joining the group after claiming a wild dragon. There are actually three wild dragons in the series, and House of the Dragon alluded to them as early as the Season 1 finale, but Rhaenyra has not suggested anyone try to claim them. In the book, many try, though only Nettles is successful, which adds to the body count of the Red Sowing. In House of the Dragon, one of the wild dragons has left Dragonstone for the Vale, but the others are still there. The existence of wild dragons could mean that the Sowing is not over, and more could chase glory by tracking down these creatures. But, whatever happens, the Red Sowing has already earned its name.

New episodes of House of the Dragon air weekly on Sundays on Max.

