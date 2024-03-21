The Big Picture House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres on June 16 with 8 episodes, focusing on House Targaryen's power struggles.

Showrunner Ryan Condal promises a less rushed pace and more traditional storytelling for Season 2.

HBO plans to expand the Game of Thrones universe with more prequels, including one centered around Aegon Targaryen.

The wait is over. Well, almost over. After teasing important announcements today, HBO finally revealed when we can expect to begin watching Season 2 of the hit series House of the Dragon. We already knew that the Game of Thrones spin-off was returning this June, but now we have a specific date: June 16. This means, of course, that we'll have to wait less than three months for the new episodes, and there's also plenty of time to binge Season 1 if you want to get up to speed.

Once again, the series will center around House Targaryen and their eternal struggle to remain the ruling family of Westeros. This also means they'll keep fighting and double-crossing each other if it means they get to sit on the Iron Throne and have the final say about what happens in their own house as well as in the dragon-inhabiting continent. As previously announced, Season 2 will be shorter than Season 1, with only eight episodes being rolled out this time around.

It's also possible that we'll see a shift in tone and rhythm for House of the Dragon Season 2. First because, back in August, previous showrunner Miguel Sapochnik left the series. Then, the showrunning duties were picked up by Ryan Condal (Colony), who already promised fans that the new episodes will be less rushed. In Season 1, the timeline of the episodes spanned several years, with extensive time jumps happening between episodes. Condal stated that Season 2's storytelling will be more "traditional" and with a pace that Game of Thrones fans are more used to.

There's More 'Game of Thrones' On the Way

Your browser does not support the video tag.

If there's one thing that House of the Dragon proved in 2022 is that the World of Ice and Fire is still immensely popular among fans. This means that HBO is eager to tell more stories set in that universe. Last month, the network announced that another prequel series centered around Aegon Targaryen was in development. This isn't the first time that HBO tries to bring Game of Thrones spin-offs to life, though. By the end of the flagship series' eight-season run, the network had announced a slate of other shows, some of which ended up never seeing the light of day.