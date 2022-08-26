It should come as no surprise, but still a very exciting piece of news, that the highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, has just been renewed for Season 2. The series, which brought fans and newcomers alike back to Westeros on Sunday, August 21, was watched by the largest audience for any new HBO series, and let’s be frank, that’s saying a lot. With the first episode having reached an astounding audience of over 20 million viewers across on-demand and streaming in the U.S., there’s no way HBO would pass up the chance of continuing this already incredibly popular show. And thankfully for us, they haven’t.

House of the Dragon is based on a Song of Ice and Fire author and the series' executive producer George R. R. Martin’s 2018 novel Fire & Blood. The series tells the story of house Targaryen, beginning 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen, played in Game of Thrones by the ever-wonderful Emilia Clarke.

The key Targaryen players in the series specifically are Rhaenyra, played spunkily in her younger years by Milly Alcock and in her more mature years by Emma D’Arcy, Viserys, her father who is much nicer a king than we have seen in most Game of Thrones seasons and is played by heartfeltly by Paddy Considine, and the bold Daemon, played by the one and only Matt Smith. Tensions were already high in the first episode, but fans can rest assured that they’ll get to have more than 10 episodes of this plot of greedy machinations and backstabbing intrigues.

Alongside D’Arcy, Smith, Considine, and Alcock, other cast members include Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, and Savannah Steyn. The show was created by Martin, Ryan Condal, and Miguel Sapochnik.

Executive Vice President of HBO programming, Francesca Orsi made a statement saying: “We are beyond proud of what the entire HOUSE OF THE DRAGON team has accomplished with season one. Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV. A huge thank you to George, Ryan, and Miguel for leading us on this journey. We couldn’t be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with season two.”

The second episode of House of the Dragon premieres on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, August 28.