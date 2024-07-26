Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2.

The Big Picture Nettles' absence from House of the Dragon reflects the show's changes in character dynamics.

The show likely removed Nettles to give Rhaena more prominence and enhance Daemon's motivations.

Despite changes, Nettles' potential role remains possible but unlikely in future seasons.

Over two seasons, House of the Dragon has already introduced us to new characters from George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood, but one has remained surprisingly elusive, and her absence speaks to the many changes made to the show in general. One of several dragonriders who fights with the Blacks against the Greens, Nettles plays a somewhat small but important role in the story, taming the dragon named Sheepstealer and later joining Daemon (Matt Smith) during his pursuit of Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) in the Riverlands. Their affair leads to tension between Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and her husband after what has been an otherwise positive relationship in the books.

So far, while it's not impossible that she could appear in the future, we have every indication to believe Nettles has been cut from the show in favor of having Rhaena (Phoebe Campbell) become the one to claim Sheepstealer. Although some have expressed wariness about having Nettles removed, it not only serves to give Rhaena more time to shine but reflects the changes that improve Daemon as well by giving his break from Rhaenyra more complex motivations. Although the show has made several changes, many of them have worked out well, and this gives Rhaena the chance to become a true character all on her own, without being defined by a romance destined to end in tragedy.

House of the Dragon 8 10 The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys. Release Date August 21, 2022 Creator Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Cast Paddy Considine , Olivia Cooke , Rhys Ifans , Matt Smith , Eve Best , Steve Toussaint , Emma D'Arcy , Milly Alcock , Emily Carey Seasons 4 Distributor HBO

Who Exactly Is Nettles?

We've already seen the dragonseeds making an impact in the new season of House of the Dragon, but Nettles is unique among them. While all of them are likely bastards of Targaryen ancestry, the lineage of Nettles remains completely unknown, and she has no markings of a traditional Valyrian girl. Known as a sensitive and shy person, Nettles would seem an unlikely dragon rider, but she would successfully tame the wild dragon Sheepstealer and participate in several battles during the Dance. Her biggest impact on the story, however, actually occurs off the battlefield.

Unlike the show, where their bond has been undermined by resentment and ambition on both sides, the relationship between Daemon and Rhaenyra in Fire & Blood appears to be relatively smooth. During their time flying together in the Riverlands, however, Daemon and Nettles soon begin a very complicated relationship, one which brings out his best self in the way his bonds with his daughters do in the show. Some claim that Daemon simply doted on Nettles like she was an adopted daughter, while others portray it as being explicitly romantic or sexual in nature. Whatever the case, rumors of this eventually reach Rhaenyra, who deems this an unforgivable form of betrayal, and it serves as the primary factor for her deteriorating relationship with Daemon.

The show has already appeared to be taking a different route with the dragonseeds. While characters like Hugh the Hammer (Kieran Bew) have seen their stories being expanded, others like Nettles have also remained nowhere to be seen. Instead, her role seems to have been generally transferred to Rhaena, who discovers the existence of Sheepstealer in the Vale. This is also an interesting change, as the dragon was also born on Dragonstone, though there were rumored sightings of them in the Vale on occasion.

Will Nettles Ever Appear in 'House of the Dragon'?

Close

So far, there is every indication for one to think that Nettles has been removed from House of the Dragon. After all, the best time to introduce her would have been with the rest of the dragonseeds, giving her time to bond with her wild dragon Sheepstealer even before she meets Daemon. Should Rhaena claim the role instead, which seems likely, only Nettles' time with Daemon would serve to justify her continued role in the story. This does not necessarily mean she is excluded from appearing, but it makes her omission more likely than not.

That being said, hope might not be all lost for Nettles playing a role in another season in the future. Although she is not going to be involved with the Battle of the Gullet that we know is coming, and its aftermath, her presence is the most pronounced during her time alongside Daemon in the Riverlands and their hunt for Aemond, meaning it might not be necessary for Nettles to appear yet. Should the show build a romantic relationship between their characters, the bond we've already seen between Jacaerys (Harry Collett) and Baela (Bethany Antonia) demonstrates the ability to make us care for two people in a short amount of time. In the chaos of this deadly war, it might not be the main focus, but it's not impossible to imagine their bond playing out throughout even a single season, and being handled well. Overall, though, it seems the likeliest answer appears to be the simplest one: Nettles has been removed and her appearance still remains possible, but very unlikely.

‘House of the Dragon' Might Not Have Nettles — And That’s a Good Thing

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Should Nettles be removed from House of the Dragon, it would perhaps qualify as the most important change made so far, but there is still reason to be positive. For one thing, this gives Rhaena the chance to shine in a supporting role, as both she and her sister Baela are relegated to the background in the book. Even the show has been guilty of this from time to time with their mother, and it would be great to give more characters of color their place in the story. The fact that Rhaena does not have a dragon to ride in the books, despite the notion that even Baela has Moondancer, makes this change feel especially justified.

One perceived drawback of removing Nettles is arguably more indirect, specifically her effect on the relationship between Rhaenyra and Daemon. While not an especially complex character with a decisive role in battle, she does influence everyone around her, and her omission could be said to create a kind of butterfly effect. Although Targaryen incest remains relatively common, none between father and daughter has been present, and it remains unlikely that Daemon will have a romantic arc with Rhaena.

Across its two seasons so far, House of the Dragon has struck a careful balance, staying loyal to the framework of the story in Fire & Blood but openly changing things when it's beneficial or necessary. This has especially been the case with Daemon, whose marriage to Rhaenyra has already experienced its fair share of problems that are likely to get worse, paving the way for a more gradual and interesting breakup. Nettles might not appear in the series, but her absence will not change how this story ends or the fact that, affair or no, the royals are doomed to ensure their destruction.

House of the Dragon Season 2 airs every Sunday at 9 PM EST on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max