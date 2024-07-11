Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 Episode 4 of House of the Dragon.

The Big Picture So far, in House of the Dragon, Rhaenyra's absence and cautiousness left the Blacks vulnerable in the early days of war.

Daemon and Corlys are sorely underutilized by the Blacks despite their military expertise with Daemon in Harrenhal and Corlys inactive.

Daemon's warnings about the Greens were spot-on, and his initial instinct to take out Vhagar was correct, showing his value as a military strategist.

After decades of spiraling tensions, the splintered Targaryen family has finally, irreversibly descended into a bloody war. As the second season of House of the Dragon brings the eponymous Dance of Dragons to life, the utter devastation wrought by dragon warfare has immediately validated all concerns regarding the conflict between the mighty beasts. The Battle of Rook's Rest was the first time dragons waged war against one another in the Westerosi skies, and the death and destruction brought by their flames and claws spilled such tremendous blood impossible to match by man's hand alone. Though the Green's suffered a tremendous loss, as Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) was burnt and betrayed by his plotting brother (Ewan Mitchell), the most significant blow was dealt to the Blacks' contingent. Losing Rhaenys (Eve Best) and Meleys is the greatest wound to the forces on Dragonstone, made all the more haunting because of how easily it could have been avoided.

Though Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) has demonstrated admirable qualities as a queen with a fervent desire for peace and an unwavering hold on patience, she has also made one crucial mistake in her preparation for war. Already disadvantaged by the disrespect of her Small Council members and the youthful naïveté of her other dragon riders, Rhaenyra's disregard of her most experienced military advisors has hamstrung her campaign before it ever began. By disregarding Daemon's (Matt Smith) strategic insight and underutilizing Corlys Velaryon's (Steve Toussaint) weathered experience, Rhaenyra's lack of decisive action has left her forces fighting on the backfoot against the aggressive moves made by the more daring Greens. While the war is far from being won, Rhaenyra's lack of military counsel has been a self-sabotaging obstacle that has caused her faction to suffer tremendous losses far too early in this bloody conflict.

Rhaenyra's Absence and Cautiousness Left the Blacks Vulnerable

Thus far in the season, Rhaenyra has exemplified the admirable qualities that make her a dutiful mother and a wise ruler, but her strengths in peace time have only proven disastrous in the early days of war. Rather than demonstrate stalwart leadership, Rhaenyra has already departed from her council multiple times during some of the most critical moments of planning. After Lucerys' death, she flew for days in search of her son's body. After Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) begins raising armies for the Greens, she snuck into King's Landing for one last peace negotiation with Alicent (Olivia Cooke). These actions are justifiable, no doubt, as Rhaenyra is a grieving mother and an ardent protector of the peace, but they nonetheless left the Blacks vulnerable and unprepared for the advancing onslaught brought on by their rival faction.

While Rhaenyra doesn't have to win the war entirely on her own, those in her council were ill-equipped to bastion their defenses in her absence. Jacaerys (Harry Collett) and Baela (Bethany Antonia) were too young to lead, and the Small Council too stubbornly chauvinistic to properly work with Rhaenys, leaving the Blacks in a state of inaction while their opponents made critical advancements.

Daemon and Corlys Are Sorely Underutilized by the Blacks

Though Rhaenyra's strengths have proven ineffective in war, she does have close allies whom she should have depended on: Prince Daemon and Lord Corlys. And though the two are formidable warriors in their own right, it isn't just their combat experience that makes the Blacks' greatest assets. The Rogue Prince and Sea Snake are the most experienced military minds on both sides of the war; Daemon is the only person alive who fought in a war alongside his dragon, returning victorious from the Stepstones, and Corlys singularly controls the greatest naval force in Westeros. And yet, Rhaenyra was unanble to effectively utilize either of them to their full strength in order to gain an advantage in the war, and now must find a way to recover and reincorporate them into their military plans. After Rhaenyra's fight with Daemon, the King Consort departed for Harrenhal, and though he was able to claim the castle, the Riverlands were not where he was most needed. Ser Simon Strong, who watched the haunted fortress in place of his nephew, was already essentially on the side of Queen Rhaenyra. Now, while the Greens make bold and daring advancements, they are separated from all of Daemon's strengths without any alternative.

The issue with Corlys Velaryon isn't as personal as the tension with Daemon but has nonetheless been a fatal error in Rhaenyra's ruling. Corlys' absence from Small Council and military proceedings left the Blacks without respected leadership during Rhaenyra's clandestine peace talks. Though the council should have heeded Rhaenys with more respect, their entrenched patriarchal views would have meant they were more likely to listen to Lord Corlys had he been present. Now that the Greens have a head start on amassing mainland forces and have killed one of the Blacks' dragons already, the Velaryon fleet will quickly come into play as the most important military asset in Rhaenyra's camp.

Daemon's Warnings About the Greens Were Spot-On

While Daemon's natural inclination towards violence was a predominant reason why he was unfit to be king, it is precisely what makes him an indispensable presence in the Blacks' war council. Daemon's experience as a military leader provides him with the ruthless insight to strategize against the machinations of the Greens. Even before Cole mobilized his forces, Daemon already had the foresight to stage a surprise attack on Vhagar alongside Rhaenys. Though the princess declined his request, the Battle of Rook's Rest proves that the ambitious plan would likely have been a resounding success. Even when facing off against two dragons, Rhaenys and Meleys had the experience to put up an admirable fight against their opponents. Had the roles been reversed, if she and Daemon executed an outmaneuvering ambush on Aemond and Vhaegar, the largest dragon in Westeros would have been felled, and the Greens would have lost their most threatening weapon. While Vhaegar is heralded as the single greatest power in Westeros, even she wouldn't withstand a combined assault orchestrated by more experienced dragon riders.

Cole and Aemond's attack on Rook's Rest was a Pyrrhic victory, but a victory nonetheless. Not only did the Blacks lose one of their most experienced dragon riders and their largest dragon, but they were outmaneuvered on all fronts. Though the keep was small, it still controlled a key area of the Crownlands and its loss would likely hinder the consolidation of the Blacks' land forces. And though Aegon fell in battle, this only adds credence to the title "Rhaenyra the Cruel," further garnering support from Green loyalists who will frame their king's brashness as heroic duty. The Blacks have suffered tremendous loss after tremendous loss, so if Rhaenyra is to stand a chance at claiming her throne, she must rely on Daemon and Corlys to help strengthen their military forces.

