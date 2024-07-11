Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 Episode 4 of House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon delivered its most destructive episode yet as dragons fought and Team Black lost one of its strongest supporters in Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best). While the brutal death of Rhaenys and her dragon, Meleys, proves to be a devastating blow for the Blacks and overshadows the entirety of the episode, there is a moment of hope that could spell peace for the future (at least for a bit) of the Seven Kingdoms. Between Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) recklessly setting off to war and Daemon (Matt Smith) dealing with Harrenhal visions, Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) makes a bold move by sharing Aegon I’s dream, “The Song of Ice and Fire” with her son and the rightful heir to the Iron Throne, Jacaerys (Harry Collett).

Rhaenrya Wants To Instill Peace Within Jace

While Rhaenys prepares to fly out with Meleys, Rhaenyra attempts to keep her father’s reign of peace alive by sharing the prophecy with Jace. Having been passed down from king to heir (with the exception of Daemon), Rhaenyra reveals Aegon the Conqueror's dream, the Song of Ice and Fire, to Jacaerys. It's not only a move that instills trust in Jace, but it will allow Jace to understand the severity of war before going down a violent path like the one that has consumed Aemond (Ewan Mitchell).

This season, Jace has shown interest in going to war to avenge his brother and bring justice for his mother. The moment Rhaenyra returns from King’s Landing, he is upset at his mother for leaving and is plotting to send out a dragon, even making a case that it should be him that rides out to meet the Greens. Jace is frustrated that Rhaenyra won’t let him fight for their claim and both he and Baela (Bethany Antonia) have chafed at being primarily reactionary to the Greens' advances. While the Black Council, Jace, and Baela seem to recognize that they've long passed the point of no return, Rhaenyra and Rhaenys have been pushing for peace. His mind is clouded by feelings of justice and vengeance and Rhaenyra wants to temper that.

Rhaenyra’s Decision to Share the Prophecy Proves Her Belief in Viserys’ Words

In simpler times, King Viserys shared Aegon the Conqueror's dream with Rhaenyra he named her as his heir to the throne. He made her promise to carry and uphold the prophecy throughout his reign, the same way he did until his final breath. Of course, the prophecy isn’t without its conflict – as those who have watched Game of Thrones will know that this prophecy doesn't exactly really play out in any real way. However, the entire story in House of the Dragon is born out of this prophecy as Alicent (Olivia Cooke) misinterprets Viserys’ dying words, putting her son Aegon II on the throne. But the reason behind the miscommunication lies in the secrecy surrounding the prophecy. Solely passed down from king to heir, Viserys broke this tradition when he neglected to tell his brother, Daemon, the prophecy.

Even though Daemon was heir for years before Rhaenyra was named — Viserys' lack of a male heir made Daemon the de facto — the king never saw him fit to rule. Though fiercely loyal to his family, Daemon is a troublemaker above all else, which starkly contrasts with Viserys' ethos as a king. Daemon's rogue nature is likely why Viserys never seriously considered him as an heir or for the position of Hand and why he chose to keep the prophecy a secret. When Rhaenyra shares the prophecy with Daemon after Aegon II usurps the throne, Daemon becomes enraged, choking Rhaenyra. The revelation that he was never taken seriously enough as an heir to learn about the prophecy leaves him enraged. Throughout the series, Daemon also demonstrates that he does not seem to believe in things like prophecies or curses. He argues, “Dreams didn’t make us kings. Dragons did,” and his fury proves Viserys right in choosing not to share it with his younger brother.

Rhaenyra Needs To Justify Why They Are Going to War

One of the most heart-wrenching moments of last season was when Viserys dragged himself off of his literal deathbed to have one final dinner with his family. The tension and unrest is palpable, but Viserys begs for harmony. “Set aside your grievances, if not for the sake of the crown then for the sake of this old man who loves you all so dearly.” Viserys was keenly aware that while others believe dragons made Targaryens like gods, the idea that they could control them is an illusion. Both Viserys and Rhaenys' reluctance for war is based on the fact that the dragon is devastating. The prophecy is a reminder that there is something bigger than just their house and their petty squabbles that the world must contend with.

Unlike Daemon, who would never subscribe to the belief in a dream, Rhaenyra has held fast to the prophecy. Her hesitancy in waging war, even after losing Lucerys to Aemond, has more than proved how much she respects and is similar to her father. As Rhaenyra tells her council, “I inherited 80 years of peace from my father. Before I was to end it, I needed to know there was no other path.” After risking her life to meet with Alicent to vie for peace and clear up the misunderstanding only to be met with denial and dismissal, Rhaenyra realizes she has no other option than to engage. When explaining the prophecy to Jace, she tells him this is not only something that Viserys believed in but also Jaehaerys and the kings before him, going back to Aegon the Conqueror. Rhaenyra sharing this with Jace affirms his position as her heir and also puts that responsibility on his shoulders.

