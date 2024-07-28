Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2.

In a season full of violent dragon battles and heart-wrenching character deaths, last week's episode of House of the Dragon, titled “Smallfolk,” stands out for its rather tender depiction of its key characters' emotional states. Audiences see Aegon Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) in his most vulnerable moment yet, Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) overcome with greed and power, and most notably, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) feeling lonely and helpless. While it may seem odd for someone of such high social standing to feel powerless, Rhaenyra's feelings very obviously stem from a place of feeling abandoned and unsupported by her most trusted allies.

Enter Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno), otherwise known as the White Worm, who has served as one of Rhaenyra’s closest allies this season. Throughout the episode, Mysaria aids the queen in winning over the favor of the people of King’s Landing, and shows her that she fully believes and trusts in her ability to properly rule the realm. This display of trust leads to Rhaenyra and Mysaria engaging in a passionate kiss, which is abruptly interrupted by the news of Seasmoke and his new rider nearby. Whilst it may feel like a natural progression of these two characters' relationship, audiences may be surprised to find out that the scene was never initially written in the script.

'House of the Dragon's Actors Felt the Kiss Was an Organic Step Forward

Although the scene begins with quite a traumatic retelling of a story from Mysaria's dark childhood, it ultimately allows Rhaenyra to feel safe enough to embrace her in such a romantic way. Audiences have seen Rhaenyra struggle throughout the entire second season with her ability to trust the ones closest to her, particularly in her relationship with her husband Daemond Targaryen. In a recent interview with The Wrap, Sonoya Mizuno revealed that the kiss was actually a suggestion made by Emma D'Arcy. In fact, both actors felt that the idea of a kiss was so “emotionally-right” and "organic" at the moment of filming that they brought the idea to showrunner Ryan Condal.

In an effort to avoid feeling “queer-baity,” per Mizuno, the script actually called for the two to simply hug and share a breath, but the intense emotional vulnerability of the hug naturally "morphed" into what played out in the final cut of the episode. As the characters had most likely not felt passion or care from another in a very long time, it is not hard to believe that the two would be craving some sort of affection. The moment feels like a huge step in the right direction for both characters, particularly in both of their respective journeys in trusting the people surrounding them.

Both 'Game of Thrones' and 'House of the Dragon' Have a History of Improvisation

It comes as no surprise that this improvised moment was able to make the final cut, especially following the history of both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon actors doing the same. Some of the most beloved moments from the first season of House of the Dragon actually were similarly inspired by the actors who assume roles on the show. Following King Viserys Targaryen's (Paddy Considine) agonizing walk to the throne in Season 1, Episode 8, his crown is shown accidentally slipping off his head in an almost metaphoric omen of his death. It is immediately picked up and placed back on his head by Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), which serves as a beautifully heartbreaking reminder of his deep admiration for his brother. Director Geeta Patel revealed that this slip was actually just an on-set mishap, and Matt Smith's instinct to immediately replace it fit perfectly within the story.

Game of Thrones is also no stranger to the art of improvisation, as many of its iconic moments also contain on-the-spot changes that made the final product. Some of Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) most iconic scenes were born out of her High Valyrian speeches, and her speech in Season 5's "Kill the Boy" was actually completely improvised. Being that Valyrian is a completely fictional language, Clarke's willingness and ability to speak on the fly in this scene becomes all the more impressive. In the infamous Battle of the Bastards, Jon Snow's (Kit Harington) "Rebirthing" scene was also an improvised moment born out of on-set complications from bad weather. Whether it's the expansiveness of the source material or the willingness of showrunners to accept ideas, it's clear that the Song of Ice and Fire universe lends itself beautifully to improvisation.

Improvised Moments Often Add Complexity to Beloved Characters

Allowing actor improvisation can certainly be a risk for writers and showrunners, especially when it comes to fictional worlds with such rich source material and a devoted fanbase averse to change. Despite this, these changes oftentimes allow for a deeper understanding of characters that would not have been offered otherwise. As the actors spend more time than anyone studying their characters’ ins and outs, these moments often enrich the emotional depth of the story rather than devalue them.

Take Viserys Targaryen's final moments, for example, where Considine mumbles the words "my love" in his final breath. This line was actually an improvised moment from Considine, as he felt that his character would be greeted by his truest love, Aemma (Siân Brooke) as he crossed over into the afterlife. Although it was not originally in the script, it ultimately became one of the most effective and beautiful moments of the entire season. Moments like this one, as well as the tender kiss suggested by D'Arcy in the newest episode of House of the Dragon, work to deepen the audience's understanding and love for the characters they are watching on screen.

While not originally planned, the kiss scene between Rhaenyra and Mysaria is destined to add a new layer of complex emotion to a season already filled with a cluster of violence, heartbreak, and all-out war. With Rhaenyra now needing trusted allies more than ever, audiences should expect to see more of this budding romance as the season comes to its end with the final two episodes.

New episodes of House of the Dragon air weekly on Sundays on Max.

