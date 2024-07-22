Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 Episode 6 of House of the Dragon.

The Big Picture In House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 6, Rhaenyra kisses Mysaria after the two women are vulnerable with one another.

Mysaria has proven to be a true ally to the queen, supporting Rhaenyra without doubts, unlike the men around her.

However, trust issues linger. Is Mysaria manipulating Rhaenyra, and how will this affect her relationship with Daemon?

Just when you think this show is done surprising you, House of the Dragon hits you with another twist. Tonight's episode of House of the Dragon had enough surprises for a whole season. Not only was there a shocking death, a surprise cameo, and a major riot in the streets of King's Landing, but a new relationship may be blossoming. In the final moments of Season 2, Episode 6, Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) opens up to Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno), who, in turn, reveals her own history and is vulnerable with Rhaenyra. When Mysaria tells Rhaenyra that she believes she is meant to be queen, Rhaenyra walks over to Mysaria, and the two share a hug. This hug quickly turns into something more, and soon the two women are locking lips, kissing passionately before one of the Queensguards interrupts them with news about Seasmoke. Rhaenyra leaves to learn the identity of the person who has claimed the dragon, but we need to talk about that kiss!

Why Does Rhaenyra Kiss Mysaria?

That kiss between Rhaenyra and Mysaria might feel like it came out of nowhere, but the connection between these two characters has been building for a while. After providing Daemon (Matt Smith) with information on how to sneak into King's Landing, Rhaenyra holds up Daemon's end of the bargain and allows Mysaria to go free and take a boat back to Lys, rather than remain prisoner at Dragonstone. Grateful and surprised that she would honor her husband's agreement, Mysaria almost gets on that ship — except, then, she sees Ser Arryk (Luke Tittensor) marching up toward Dragonstone, pretending to be his brother Erryk (Elliot Tittensor).

Rather than leave Rhaenyra, Mysaria turns back and warns them about the switch up, effectively saving Rhaenyra's life when she didn't need to. Since then, Mysaria has been counseling the queen, especially when she becomes frustrated with her own small council. It is Mysaria who helps Rhaenyra sneak back into King's Landing to meet with Alicent (Olivia Cooke) as well as spread rumors about the Greens in King's Landing, using her connections to the smallfolk to sow discontent. Afterward, she sends boats full of food to King's Landing, causing a food riot — the first major win among the smallfolk the Blacks have landed.

Other than symbolic victories (like taking Harrenhal), the Blacks have been the underdogs in this fight. And with Rhaenys (Eve Best) now dead, Daemon being haunted in Harrenhal, and a small council that is both misogynist and somewhat useless, Mysaria has given Rhaenyra her biggest win to date. In their private scene together, Rhaenyra discusses with Mysaria her fear that Daemon will turn against her, which Mysaria denies, as she also knows the man pretty well. As Rhaenyra lists out her failures and worries about the war, Mysaria bolsters her support for Rhaenyra by finally telling her how she got the scar on her neck. Mysaria reveals that she was a victim of sexual assault from her father, and once he got her pregnant, he not only tried to kill her but then made her get an abortion. She says, "The world is cold and cruel, and there are few in it who are steadfast. You, I think, are steadfast. You have seen me as worthy, as an equal, even. Because of that, I will serve you. I believe you are meant to be queen."

It's a necessary moment for Rhaenyra, who has felt rudderless all season. Being forced to stay at Dragonstone, there isn't much she can do other than hope other people accomplish their tasks for her. While Daemon did crown her, it feels like no one in her life has said those words to Rhaenyra, that they believe that she is meant to be queen. Mysaria is the first one to be wholly successful in her plans and also voices her support for Rhaenyra without any doubts. It's this support that Rhaenyra responds to, ultimately kissing Mysaria because the other woman has proven herself to be a true ally at this moment.

Can Mysaria Be Trusted?

However, if you've dabbled in the book Fire & Blood by George R. R. Martin, you might suspect that Mysaria can't be trusted. The book version of Mysaria is much more cunning and similar to Larys (Matthew Needham), so that alone makes it reasonable not to trust Mysaria, either. How do we know this is not a manipulation? How do we know she's not just trying to get close to Rhaenyra for her own gain? We don't know what her true intentions are, but what we do know is that Mysaria has repeatedly spoken up for the smallfolk and looks down on the nobility and highborns.

However, she has never been cruel, unkind, or sadistic like other spymaster characters. Despite the horrors she experienced, she's only ever been fair, even with Daemon when he was using her. Her attempt to climb the ladder in King's Landing might have failed, but that's because she sided with the wrong people. The Greens didn't hesitate to burn her business to the ground, but it is possible that Rhaenyra has earned her trust in the time Mysaria has spent at her court.

Another issue that hangs over them is how far this relationship will go and how it will affect Rhaenyra's relationship with Daemon. In this episode, Rhaenyra confesses to Mysaria that although she and Daemon are "halves of a whole," Daemon has only ever sought to possess her. Even if Daemon gets over his succession issues after Harrenhal therapy hour, how will it sit with him if his wife and ex-sidepiece are now hooking up? Time will tell, but for now, maybe it's a good thing that Rhaenyra finally has someone who seems fully on her side.

