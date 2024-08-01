Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 Episode 7 of House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon shows a new side to Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) in Season 2, Episode 7, "The Red Sowing," as the character uses religion to justify her search for new dragonriders. Despite the many religions in Westeros, Rhaenyra has never been particularly devout, but she begins referring to the gods more often as circumstances favor her. Through an unlikely event, she gains a dragonrider in Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty) reinvigorating her mission. The dragon Seasmoke chooses Addam, and since the people of Westeros see dragons as gods, this can be interpreted as a divine act. Rhaenryra takes her cues from that, embracing the religious implications and even using them herself. Though it is unclear if she believes it or if it is merely a tactic to get what she wants, Rhaenyra's religious fervor adds a new layer to the story.

While any show centered on the Targaryens had to show some amount of Targaryen Exceptionalism, House of the Dragon Season 1 portrayed it as a tactic that most family members (including Rhaenyra) knew to be false. Yet, as she uses religion to push her agenda, Rhaernyra uses this doctrine to justify her actions. The end of Season 1 hinted at an angry and vengeful Rhaenyra after she lost her unborn baby, her father, her throne, and her son. But Season 2 has taken a different direction, making her more fanatic than paranoid. Though it is a departure from Fire & Blood, it works well, adding a different color to Rhaenyra's story while creating a comparison between her and the much more religious Alicent (Olivia Cooke).

'House of the Dragon' Hints at Rhaenyra Becoming a Cult Leader

While the series often features blood, there is something particularly dark about the deaths by dragon as Rhaenyra traps the dragonseed in the Dragonmount. She watches from above as Vermithor burns, eats, and chases the prospective dragonriders, who Rhaenrya sent in there, well aware of the consequences. When Steffon Darklyn (Anthony Flanagan) fails to claim a dragon, she was horrified by the carnage. Yet, as many more die terrible deaths, she watches intently, sad but determined in her mission. In the Behind the Episode featurette, Ryan Condel describes her as a cult leader, even calling the Red Sowing a "ritual sacrifice," which shows in Rhaernyra's remorseless reaction.

The first mention of gods in the episode comes not from Rhaenyra but from Addam, who bows to the Queen without hesitation, saying, "If the gods call me to greater things, who am I to refuse them?" After meeting Addam, Rhaenyra takes a religious approach to the situation, suggesting Addam's bond with Seasmoke was "ordained" despite the resistance she receives, particularly from Jace (Harry Collett). Despite her readiness to accept the gods' work in furthering her cause, Rhaenrya has never been religious, seemingly unfamiliar with praying when Alicent takes her to the Sept to work through the loss of her mother in Season 1. Alicent has been shown as a devout member of the Faith, often going to the Sept to pray. This added comparison shows just how different the two former friends are. Alicent seems to use religion as a comfort, whereas Rhaernyra sees it as justice.

Aware of what she is doing or not, Rhaenyra is using religion for her own ends, and it works. After a sermon-like speech to the dragonseed describing how facing a dragon will "transform" them, they follow her into a dangerous situation, dying at the whims of a dragon. When the episode ends, Rhaenyra has gained new dragonriders with whom she may stand a chance against her enemies. While some may call it luck, there is certainly enough to convince the people of Westeros of the gods' favor, which is what Rhaenyra is doing.

Rhaenyra Embraces Targaryen Exceptionalism with Her Religion

Yet, it's important to realize that Rhaenyra's new-found faith does align with the traditions of the Faith of the Seven, which is the official religion of Westeros. Instead, she idolizes the dragons themselves and, by extension, herself as the Dragon Queen. Targaryens have a reputation for being more god than men, which Rhaenyra once acknowledged to be a false perception due to their connection with the dragons. However, her actions in Season 2, Episode 7 called that belief into question. Perhaps she is using the dragon's god-like reputation to entice the dragonseed, putting on a front to win the loyalty of whoever the dragons choose. Much is unknown about what makes a dragonlord, and Rhaenyra seems to use divine intervention as an excuse to allow non-royals to try. She does nearly forget to add "May the gods bless you" after her speech to the dragonseed, after all.

But, with her joy in finding some validation for her cause, it seems that Rhaenyra may be beginning to believe in Targaryen Exceptionalism. The doctrine of Targaryen Exceptionalism was put into place by King Jaehaerys I basically allowing the Targaryen family to endorse the Faith of the Seven while not living by it. Jaehaerys wanted to convince Westeros to accept the Targaryen's incestuous marriages, making this religious teaching more of a calculated political move than anything else. The reason cited for Targaryen uniqueness was their ability to ride dragons, which Rhaenyra has now granted to lowborns. Though they still have Targaryen, or at least Valyrian, blood, it weakens the claim that Targaryens are special, yet Rhaenyra clings to the Targaryen Exceptionalism more than ever, projecting it onto those willing to follow her.

Rhaenyra's Religious Ferver Is Not From 'Fire & Blood'

The religious fanatic angle is a dark story for her, but it fits. This is a departure from the source material. Though some may know the ending, especially after Game of Thrones revealed it years earlier, the gist in Fire & Blood is that Rhaenyra develops extreme paranoia brought on by losses and betrayals. But House of the Dragon's choice to rewrite her dose of Targaryen madness to be more of a cult leader gives her more power. It's not an uncontrollable fear but an arrogance that tears her down. It's dark and creepy but fitting for Westeros. She needs people to believe that she is the rightful ruler in a way that defies their ancient traditions, and this is a way to get there.

The franchise isn't new to cults. In Game of Thrones, the Faith Militant, the Brotherhood without Banners, and the Lord of Light all have elements of a religious cult that provide the franchise with some of the darkest stories, proving that this direction can be effective and creepy. Especially as Rhaenyra courts the favor of the smallfolk, like the High Sparrow (Jonathan Pryce) and his Faith Militant extremists, it makes sense. But what's most important is that it gives the Blacks a new dynamic. While up to now, the series has been more critical of Rhaenyra's opponents, the religious extremist angle may be harder to justify.

New episodes of House of the Dragon air weekly on Sundays on Max.

