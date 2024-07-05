The Big Picture Complex characters and relationships in House of the Dragon blur the lines between good and evil.

Daemon & Rhaenyra and Alicent & Criston Cole's relationships are marked by power dynamics and unhealthy behavior.

Corlys and Rhaenys stand out as a healthy, balanced couple in the show.

From the start, House of the Dragon has heavily relied on the tactic of giving the audience someone to root for and someone to hate. It is easy to pick a side and decide who the heroes and villains of this story are, but as we have seen time and time again with these characters, things are not always black and white (or black and green). Alicent is not an evil stepmother, just as Rhaenyra is not entirely innocent in the events that led to the upcoming war. The nuanced and detailed writing of these characters makes them far too complex for the audience to categorize as simply good or bad, yet we often have our preferences.

While this can be said for Team Black and Team Green, it also extends to alliances within the same faction and even romantic partners. House of the Dragon has several pairings that range from coldly convenient alliances to smoldering forbidden romances, which often create even more complicated family and political dynamics for the show. Initially, House of the Dragon hinted at a possible romantic relationship between Alicent and Rhaenyra but then gave each girl a match of their own. Season 1 introduces us to the complicated bond between Daemon (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), while Season 2 explores the forbidden encounters between Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel). While both of these relationships are interesting to watch, they are far from idyllic.

Daemyra and Alicole Have Unhealthy Relationships

Daemon and Rhaenyra's romantic relationship is the most complicated one in House of The Dragon. While fans of Game of Thrones are not unfamiliar with incest, the idea is far more normalized in House of The Dragon since this is simply the Targaryen custom. Yet, beyond their uncle-niece relationship, there is a murky power dynamic between them. While Rhaenyra is the rightful heir to the Iron Throne, Daemon believes the only reason Viserys chose Rhaenyra was to keep the crown away from him. This often leads him to undermine, disrespect, and even abuse Rhaenyra. His machinations and hidden motivations have only increased in Season 2 with the murder of Prince Jaehaerys, completely breaking what little trust Rhaenyra had in Daemon.

Alicent and Criston's relationship is no better. As a member of the Kingsguard, Ser Criston was sworn to celibacy, a vow he broke with Rhaenyra when they were younger. This event, and her subsequent rejection of him, led him to a profound hatred for both her and himself, creating a difficult relationship with honor. Alicent, on the other hand, was a victim of marital rape for most of her youth and never got the chance to experience romance or pleasure. Adding her religious beliefs to the mix leaves both characters with a heavy baggage and a lot of guilt to deal with. During an interview with Collider, House of the Dragon showrunner and co-creator Ryan Condal spoke about Alicent and Criston's dynamic, saying, "They don't have the emotional know-how and modeling for how to exist in something like that, particularly something they have to keep a secret."

Corlys and Rhaenys Are the Best Couple in 'House of The Dragon'

From Season 1, we have seen Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) as the rare healthy married couple in the show. In a time and society where marriage is determined by convenience, we find a pair that actually seems to feel affection and respect for each other. Unlike Daemon and Rhaenyra, Corlys and Rhaenys' power dynamic is more balanced. They are closer in age and equally remarkable in their own right.

Being the Queen Who Never Was, with her claim to the throne stripped from her by the council in favor of King Viserys (Paddy Considine), Rhaenys is patient, observant, and wise. Corlys also has a reputation, with his experience and aptitude in naval combat earning him the name of "Sea Snake." During the pilot episode, “The Heirs of the Dragon,” Corlys wastes no time suggesting Rhaenys as Viserys' successor when the opportunity arises, and once this option is no longer viable, they immediately start negotiating for their son, Laenor (John Macmillan) to marry Rhaenyra. Corlys and Rhaenys are always working together towards the same goals, moving together as one. They are often seen discussing their plans, but also sharing their burdens, worrying about their children, and being present for one another.

Season 2 Gives Us a More Intimate Look Into Corlys and Rhaenys’ Relationship

While Corlys and Rhaenys have always been depicted as close allies throughout the show, in House of the Dragon Season 2 we get an even closer look into their relationship. In Episode 2, "Rhaenyra the Cruel," there's an intimate scene where Corlys and Rhaenys are just cuddling in bed, discussing current affairs. While the contents of the conversation are no different from others we have seen in the couple, the physicality of this scene speaks volumes of the love and comfort the couple finds in each other.

Similarly, in Episode 3, we see Rhaenys bringing food to Corlys while he's working at Driftwood harbor, where he briefly mentions how he has already recovered from his wounds, so he doesn't need to be taken care of. Still, this small act of service provides a romantic moment under the rain, where the audience gets a glimpse of the profound love they share. Unlike the other couples, Corlys and Rhaenys are always open and honest with each other, holding space for one another and, most importantly, presenting a united front in the face of the approaching war.

In 'House of The Dragon,' Nothing is Ever Perfect

Despite being the best romantic couple in House of the Dragon, the relationship between Rhaenys and Corlys is not without its flaws. From the books, we know that the newly introduced Addam and Alyn of Hull are illegitimate sons of either Corlys or his son, Laenor. Since Laenor is revealed to be gay early in the show, this leaves us with only one option. Having lost both her children, there is no real way of knowing how Rhaenys will react when Corlys' infidelity eventually comes to light. However, what we do know is that the couple has shown more open communication and a healthier romantic dynamic than any other so far on the show.

House of the Dragon Season 2 airs Sundays on Max in the US.

