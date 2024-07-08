The Big Picture In House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 4, Rhaenys sacrifices herself in battle on Meleys.

Rhaenys' death may not have prevented the war, but her commitment to her clan and honor drove her decision.

The Blacks must now focus on defeating Aemond and Vhagar in order to win the war.

The event that many Fire & Blood readers feared came to pass. As depicted in the book, House of the Dragon, Episode 4 of Season 2 shows Rhaenys (Eve Best) fall in battle while saddled on her fearless dragon, Meleys. The director of the episode, Alan Taylor, spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the significance of Rhaenys’ sacrifice. Because that is what it is. Rhaenys doesn’t die just by happenstance. It is a decision she makes, knowing that she won’t make it out alive. Taylor remarks that this is a reflection of a decision made after Aegon’s (Tom Glynn-Carney) coronation.

“It goes way back to season 1, to her decision not to toast the Greens when she could have, and to the death of her grandson [Elliot Grihault’s Lucerys Velaryon] at the hands of this very beast. She has to go back in," Taylor said. Daemon (Matt Smith) makes the astute remark that much of the war could have been avoided if Rhaenys had just burned the Greens when she had the chance.

While her intentions were honorable at the time, it’s hard to disagree with that at this point. Team Black has lost so much, and on a fundamental level, Rhaenys holds herself responsible. Every time she has the chance to flee, she turns Meleys back into the fray. This results in her ultimate demise, but she goes out like a true dragon rider.

Killing Vhagar Is the Goal In 'House of the Dragon'

Best also had some significant remarks about Rhaenys’ frame of mind. The actor likens her to a samurai who views this as a point of honor. This decision is her duty to her clan. But there are also bigger stakes in play. Though unplanned, Vhagar’s presence in the fight changes everything. Without a doubt, Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) is the biggest weapon that the Greens have. He may not have intended to kill Lucerys (Elliot Grihault), but now that he is, he is committed to the conflict. Mounted on the back of the oldest and biggest dragon, Aemond is the lynchpin to the war.

The Blacks know that to win, they will have to take him out in some regard. While there is a slim chance that Rhaenys could beat Vhagar in battle, she has to try. She cannot return to Dragonstone and tell Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) that she had the chance to end the war and once again squandered it. Unfortunately, this result still may have some ramifications for Team Black. Rhaenys’ husband, Corlys (Steve Toussaint), is not likely to take this news well, especially with the knowledge that Rhaenyra could have been there in her stead. Viewers should be sure to tune in on Sunday at 9 PM to watch the continuation of Season 2 of House of the Dragon, only on Max.

