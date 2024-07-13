Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2.

The eponymous Dance of Dragons has finally begun in Westeros, with all the fiery destruction that was promised— and feared. As the second season of House of the Dragon sees the fractured Targaryen family warring for control over the Iron Throne, the devastation wrought by their dragons has finally been unleashed on the Seven Kingdoms, and the realm will never be the same. While it's easy to place singular blame on Aegon's (Tom Glynn-Carney) usurpation and ineffectual ruling as the cause of this wanton destruction, so too is Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) responsible for her lack of decisive action in the early days of war. Both claimants to the throne are complex and flawed characters; both are flawed rulers, each with their own shortcomings that influence the effectiveness of their rule.

As each of Viserys' (Paddy Considine) aspiring successors leads their factions into war, it's evident that Westeros will sorely miss the one ruler who would have truly protected the realm. Among all the contenders for the crown, Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) was best suited to sit on the Iron Throne, embodying the most admirable qualities expected of a ruler, even when faced with insurmountable opposition. Despite her scathing epithet, "The Queen Who Never Was," Rhaenys demonstrated the strength and wisdom to be a better ruler than either of her feuding relatives. As the Dance of Dragons will only wreak further havoc, the realm's citizens will soon come to miss "The Queen Who Should Have Been."

Rhaenys Remained Honorable Through Hardship and Disrespect

After losing both of his heirs before they ascended to the throne, King Jaehaerys the Conciliator was met with the arduous task of choosing his successor. Hosting a great council of all the lords of Westeros, the two contenders with the strongest claims were Viserys, the son of Jaehaerys' second son, and Rhaenys, the firstborn child of Jahaerys' eldest son. Despite Rhaenys being the oldest descendant in the line of succession, the patriarchal views of the realm swayed the opinion of the lords in council, who chose Viserys to be their next king. As if losing the crown were not insult enough, Rhaenys came to be known as "The Queen Who Never Was," a title that loomed over the princess for the rest of her life. Despite the insults, she remained honorable, demonstrating the proud resilience befitting a Targaryen; no crown was needed to assert that.

Bonded with Meleys, Rhaenys was an experienced and talented dragon rider. More formidable than any of the chauvinistic lords would give her credit for, the Targaryen princess even arrived at her own wedding on dragonback. Married to Corlys Velarion (Steve Toussaint), Rhaenys and her husband were exemplars of strength in Westeros. The connection between the two living Valyrian houses was so strong that it set a future precedent for other betrothals because of how powerful the two houses could be when united. Though they weren't seated on the Iron Throne, the Lord and Lady of Driftmark remained one of the most influential forces in the realm, as the Sea Snake controlled the greatest naval force in Westeros and Rhaenys flew atop the fastest dragon in the skies.

Rhaenys Was a Kind and Forgiving Matriarch on 'House of the Dragon'

Image via HBO

Despite being cheated out of her inheritance and constantly facing disrespect, Rhaenys held fast to her most admirable qualities. A protective and patient matriarch, she and Corlys nurtured one of the healthier family dynamics in the entire show. However, Rhaenys remained independent and formidable on her own. After the tragic deaths of both their children, Rhaenys proved perfectly capable of ruling Driftmark in her husband's absence after his grief sent him to the seas for six years. Alone, but never weak, Rhaenys would later take on Baela (Bethany Antonia) as a ward, continuing a legacy of capable women in a realm of foolhardy boys.

The kindness that permeated Rhaenys' actions signaled the judiciousness that would have made her a good queen. Though they initially had some contention due to disagreement over Driftmark's succession, Rhaenys also developed a strong connection with Rhaenyra. Despite Rhaenyra being named her father's heir, a destiny Rhaenys never received, the wiser princess grew into a guiding figure for the younger Targaryen. After Viserys' death, Rhaenys becomes one of the most important voices in the Small Council of the Blacks. Amid the disrespect levied upon their queen, it's Rhaenys who remains a staunch warden of her niece's position as queen.

Rhaenys' kindness also translated into patience and forgiveness. In season 2, it's revealed that Corlys sired bastard children when Rhaenys sees Alyn of Hull's (Abubakar Salim) striking resemblance to her husband. But despite the insult of infidelity, she placed no blame on the child, instead even urging Corlys to build them up rather than hide them away. Rhaenys' gentle forgiveness in this moment served as a bittersweet parting gift for Corlys, after the tragedy that soon followed.

Rhaenys Would Have Ruled Better Than Rhaenyra or Aegon

Close

But a gentle nature alone does not make for a capable ruler, as it's the addition of Rhaenys' strength that would have made her a better queen than either Rhaenyra or Aegon. Obviously, anyone could be a better ruler than Aegon, whose petulant naïveté and selfishness make him ill-suited for the role. But even Rhaenyra has shown critical shortcomings, acting impulsively by sneaking into King's Landing while simultaneously being fatally indecisive in her preparation for war. Unlike the two current contenders, Rhaenys balanced the prioritization of peace with the decisiveness to act. Though a controversial decision, her choice not to attack the Greens during her escape from the Dragonpit actually illustrates this quality quite effectively. Rhaenys left an opportunity to speak for peace, but acted with assertiveness to spread the news and fortify her own family.

Rhaenys remained proud and patient despite decades of disrespect from her family and smallfolk alike. And it's easy to understand why, considering she's one of the single most formidable forces in all of Westeros. Astride Meleys, the Red Queen known as the fastest dragon alive, Rhaenys was an active military deterrent through her existence alone. As soon as war seemed inevitable, she was quick to support her husband's blockade, patrolling hundreds of miles atop dragonback. She was so experienced that even Daemon (Matt Smith) could not intimidate her, and the Battle of Rook's Rest only supported her unwavering confidence.

It takes an ambush by two other dragons to defeat her; an attack that almost cost the Greens their own king. Had it been a one-on-one fight, Rhaenys was perfectly capable of defeating even Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) and Vhagar, the largest dragon alive. Even with the machinations of Aemond, she nearly defeats them in combat, were it not for a surprise attack by Vhagar. Though she tragically falls in this battle, her sacrifice was done in service of the greater fight. It's through this combination of admirable qualities, illustrated each time she was faced with adversity, that it proves just how effective Rhaenys would have been as queen.

Eve Best Exemplified the Warmth and Strength of the Princess Rhaenys

Image via HBO

While Westeros mourns the loss of its would-be queen and one of the few remaining dragons, audiences are likewise going to commiserate over the absence of Eve Best, whose performance as Rhaenys has been utterly phenomenal. Staying consistent through the time skip, Best commanded the screen no matter how stacked the ensemble of performers. Charming, powerful, and even a bit sassy at times, Best effectively portrayed Rhaenys' complexity through even the most subtle moments. Best's performance as Rhaenys masterfully demonstrated the multi-faceted strengths of the Targaryen princess: her resilience in the face of disrespect, kindness where there was none, and the fiery audacity only a dragon rider is capable of wielding.

Despite being one of the earliest casualties in the war, Rhaenys' legacy and influence will continue to leave a lasting impression on the warring factions, both as a source of inspiration and martyrdom. For a character as impactful and memorable as Rhaenys, there are no better words to bid her farewell than those from series creator George R. R. Martin. Describing the dragon rider's final stand in Fire and Blood: “the Queen Who Never Was lived fearlessly, and died amidst blood and fire.” Rhaenys will be sorely missed, not just by the Blacks, but by all of Westeros. And as the Dance of Dragons continues to spread fire and destruction across the realm, one can only yearn for the reign of "The Queen Who Should Have Been."

Your browser does not support the video tag.

