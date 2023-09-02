Editor's Note: The following contains major spoilers for the events of the book Fire & Blood.

House of the Dragon Season 1 made many changes in its journey from book to screen. To be fair, alterations were few and far between compared to the "oopsies" that landed its much-maligned predecessor Game of Thrones in hot water. House of the Dragon also had more wiggle room with its source material since A Song of Ice and Fire architect George R. R. Martin wrote Fire & Blood in the style of a historical text told through unreliable narrators and conflicting perspectives. When it comes to the Targaryen dynasty, the only incontrovertible truth is tragedy. As with any adaptation, some of HBO's changes benefited the story and some reduced its cohesion. Going into Season 2 and the official Dance of the Dragons timeline means upcoming events have shifted into a higher octave: more fights, more deaths, and, consequently, heightened fan anticipation. For the showrunners, that means there are many Fire & Blood plot points to approach with caution (please, no more of the too-common fallacy of "I can improve this by totally changing it"). For reasons of character and plot, one enormous event, in particular, shouldn't be changed under any circumstances: the fate of Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), the Queen Who Never Was.

What Is Rhaenys Targaryen’s History in ‘House of the Dragon’?

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen was one of House of the Dragon's stand-out performances in a cast of actors so talented, it's almost unfair. The princess herself was one of Westeros' most decisive figures given how differently history could've unfolded if the dudes in charge had voted against misogyny. In Fire & Blood, Rhaenys was passed over as a potential Queen not once but twice. Named after the younger of Aegon the Conquerer's two sister wives, the spirited, headstrong dragon-rider was the sole heir to the Iron Throne following the untimely deaths of King Jaeherys's two sons. Their losses prompted two separate succession crises, the second of which House of the Dragon depicted in the pilot episode "The Heirs of the Dragon." Finding himself in a pickle, Jaeherys convened a council of Westerosi lords and let them vote between Rhaenys, the eldest direct claimant, and Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine), the closest male possibility. Viewers know how the medieval patriarchy handled that brain-twister.

As such, Rhaenys is a rich royal with considerable privilege who still knows firsthand how much Westeros despises anyone born with a uterus. In Episode 2, Rhaenys looks upon the naive but impetuous Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) with a mixture of sympathy and recognition. "Here is the hard truth that no one else has the heart to tell you," Rhaenys sighs. "Men would sooner put the realm to the torch than see a woman ascend the Iron Throne." The older woman isn't bitter about her young relative being named heir. Instead, Rhaenys is a contemplative realist who conducts herself with wise distinction. She's the rare woman able to recognize the truths of Westerosi society without being shattered into victimhood by its cruelty. She thrives in a loving and equitable marriage, selflessly cherishes her family, and remains a seasoned warrior and cunning tactician.

The Queen Who Never Was is an echo and a "what if" for Rhaenyra, and a voice of reason or dismay, depending upon your perspective. And even if the civilian collateral damage doesn't make sense, is there anything more badass than her interruption of Aegon's (Tom Glynn-Carney) coronation in Episode 9? Eve Best carries herself with the gravitas of someone born to ride a dragon into battle — or be a Queen. Remarkable lines like, "You desire not to be free, but to make a window in the wall of your prison" are, well, remarkable, but they become transformative through Best's purposeful performance.

What Happens to Rhaenys in ‘Fire & Blood’?

In Fire & Blood, Rhaenys' death at the Battle of Rook’s Rest is even more epic than her "sup?" moment at Aegon's coronation, if a fictional death can be deemed epic. Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) as Aegon's new Hand of the King takes daring strategic swings. He begins by sacking Rook's Rest, burning fields and villagers until its lord begs Rhaenyra for aid via a raven. The Blacks answer in the form of Rhaenys atop her dragon Meleys, the former wearing "steel and copper [armor] that flashed in the sun." Cole fires a barrage of arrows at the pair, which only peeves off the "Red Queen" Meleys and amuses her rider. Rhaenys isn't cowed even when confronted by Cole's trap: Aegon and Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) with their dragons Sunfyre and Vhagar in tow. Instead, the proud Targaryen joyfully soars into battle. Following a ferocious fight "a thousand feet" in the air, all three dragons and their riders crash to the ground. Aemond and Vhagar emerge relatively unscathed, but Aegon barely survives his wounds, Sunfyre loses a wing, and Rhaenys and Meleys both perish.

The consequences of Rook's Rest mark Team Black's next giant loss in a series of losses. Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) grieves his beloved wife, resulting in a strained relationship with Rhaenyra and his ascension to the Hand of the Queen to placate him. Now outmatched by the Greens through sheer firepower, the Blacks create the Dragonseeds out of desperation. In King's Landing, Rhaenys' death shifts the tide in favor of the Greens after their forces struggled on the battlefield. Aegon's wounds are severe enough that Aemond steps in as regent for a time, which allows his wild self to steal the spotlight as he hurtles toward his own demise.

Out of the many, many upcoming dragon battles, Rook's Rest has the potential to deliver visually, emotionally, and narratively all in one fell swoop: a trifecta necessary to elevate House of the Dragon from flawed entertainment with flashes of brilliance to truly great. It holds incredibly important developments and highlights dynamics that have been in play since the premiere. The moment also represents the kind of dramatic irony George R. R. Martin loves. In all probability, the Greens' trap wouldn't have succeeded if it weren't for Cole leveraging Vhagar, their ultimate trump card. Rhaenys' death is a Targaryen tragedy, but her brazen radiance and indomitable disposition make it a triumph nonetheless. She dies as she lived, surrendering no quarter, a joyfully fearless Valyrian burned alongside her dragon.

Season 1 of House of the Dragon already backed itself into plot holes and fumbled its missed opportunities, hence why crushing Season 2 down to 8 episodes is worrisome. For all Rhaenys Targaryen represents and all Eve Best has already brought to the screen, Rhaenys' death must match Fire & Blood beat-for-beat and linger on the emotional ramifications as much as it does on “big dragon fight.” House of the Dragon tries to center women more than Game of Thrones, but let's not be fickle when it counts — especially for the only female cast member over 50. For once, HBO, let’s treat a woman with respect from start to finish.