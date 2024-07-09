Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 4.

The Big Picture House of the Dragon's Rook's Rest battle is the series' equivalent of the Red Wedding from Game of Thrones.

Like the Red Wedding, the Rook's Rest sequence builds tension and dread before culminating in a disturbing massacre.

Rhaenys Targaryen's death is emotionally impactful because of her prominent presence within the series and will affect the war going forward, as will Aegon's injuries.

For more than one reason, an uneasy yet anticipatory aura hovered over House of the Dragon's sophomore season. Fans of George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire novels knew that an infamously violent plot twist was on Season 2's immediate radar: Blood and Cheese, named after the perpetrators of toddler (and heir to the Iron Throne) Jaehaerys Targaryen's murder. In December 2022, Dragon writer Sara Hess teased the series' approach as not "disappoint[ing]," and some readers placed Blood and Cheese in the same category as Game of Thrones's series-defining Red Wedding — an unforeseen event with an impact (at the risk of hyperbole) that's almost impossible to underestimate. House Frey massacring the Stark family changes Game of Thrones' narrative trajectory by definitively proving that no character has plot armor and upending the war by wiping out half the major players.

Even though Blood and Cheese pushes the Dance of the Dragons toward its breaking point, House of the Dragon's depiction involves characters we haven't spent intimate time with. Compared to our attachment to the Starks, it's no Red Wedding. Instead, the battle of Rook's Rest in Season 2, Episode 4 is House of the Dragon's true Red Wedding equivalent. The series' first dragon battle unfolds like a horror movie; inescapable dread pervades Rook's Rest from conceit to conclusion, each development escalates the skin-crawling tension, and the results are a needless slaughter both vast and personal enough to rival the Red Wedding. Rhaenys Targaryen's (Eve Best) death hits the hardest because we've known her since Episode 1, but the wider devastation wrought by this opening dragon salvo makes Rook's Rest Dragon's watershed tragedy: a gut-punch hinging on extreme personal loss.

What Makess 'House of the Dragon's Battle of Rook's Rest Good?

House of the Dragon Season 1's timing constraints — i.e., juggling characters and time skips — put Blood and Cheese at a disadvantage. The series doesn't truly introduce the victim, King Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) and Queen Helaena's (Phia Saban) young son Jaehaerys, or Aegon's affection for his heir, until the very episode in which Jaehaerys is murdered. The tragedy's central characters simply aren't given enough development for the weight of Jaehaerys' loss to register.

By the time the Red Wedding occurs, Game of Thrones has spent two-and-a-half seasons exploring House Stark's every intimacy. Robb (Richard Madden) and Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley) are day-one regulars caught in a situation that invites concern from the first moment. That ominous atmosphere grows unsettling hint by unsettling hint — something is just wrong — until the Freys strike. The Red Wedding remains remarkable for its merciless cruelty. Viewers grieve Robb and Catelyn because we spent hours exploring their complexity before they fell to enemy blades.

Rook's Rest ends with similar untold casualties, chief among them Rhaenys, a prevalent fan-favorite since Season 1's premiere. Any "wins" come at the cost of the fallen, and this already bleak war will never be the same. Appropriately, the build-up to Rook's Rest breeds dread. Rhaenys, having volunteered to lead Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen's (Emma D'Arcy) first deployment of their dragons, buries her face in her dragon Meleys's side. The vulnerable and tender moment underscores the emotional bond between dragon and rider and humanizes these hulking, fire-breathing creatures. And if the always stalwart Rhaenys is gathering her courage for what she intuits is her last stand, then House of the Dragon is foretelling doom. Until now, no longstanding character has entered a legitimate life-or-death situation.

'House of the Dragon' Makes Rook’s Rest Suspenseful

Game of Thrones viewers know that the Dance of the Dragons is a doomed affair. Nonetheless, Rhaenyra's reluctance to weaponize their dragons sets the stakes. As Rhaenyra tells her son Jacaerys (Harry Collett) about the Song of Ice and Fire prophecy, explaining that dragons should be cautiously used protectors of the realm, Rhaenys and Meleys depart Dragonstone and Rook's Rest's meager defenses prepare for Ser Criston Cole's (Fabien Frankel) approaching army.

The existing, almost preternatural apprehension builds with each new element the episode introduces. If the Red Wedding uses suspicious behavior and "The Rains of Castemere" as portents of doom, House of the Dragon reveals that Cole and Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) laid a trap at Rook's Rest; they want to lure a dragon to its death. Once Rhaenys arrives, Aemond's dragon, Vhagar, rises from the ground like a chameleon blended into the surrounding forest, and the weight of her movement ripples through the trees. Vhagar killing Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault) has ensured the ancient dragon's presence as an active threat. Once Aegon impulsively joins the fray atop his dragon Sunfyre, however, Rhaenys's impending battle becomes two against one. But, in another twist, Aemond pauses — elevating the sequence's lurking suspense. When and how will Vhagar appear?

None of Cole's martial victories leading up to Rook's Rest involved dragons. When Vhagar does join the fight, her size overwhelms the minuscule soldiers. Cole isn't prepared for this level of warfare, let alone Aemond targeting Aegon over Rhaenys. Once Rhaenys and Aemond engage, the soldiers crane their necks from the ground and stare in growing horror. And when Meleys successfully spirals Vhagar to the ground, the massive dragon impacts like a detonated bomb. Countless soldiers die miserable deaths, either crushed beneath Vhagar's stomping feet or immolated by her indiscriminate blaze. House of the Dragon's first dragon brawl trades the entertaining fight one might expect for the horrifying gravity of those in power abusing their power. The result is senseless carnage; no man can match a dragon.

Rhaenys's Death Is 'House of the Dragon's Biggest Loss

Even though Aegon suffers a case of "what goes around comes around" in this episode, we almost feel for him during Aemond's attack. His mother Alicent (Olivia Cooke) tells him he's worthless, and now his brother burns him to a living crisp. However, when it comes to counting the battle's cost, nothing matches Rhaenys for character longevity and emotional attachment. Despite losing the crown, the Queen Who Never Was always carries herself with nobility. Her words hold the weight of experienced wisdom. She loves her family and has advised Rhaenyra about the inevitable fate awaiting her as heir since Rhaenyra's naive girlhood; unintimidated by male posturing, Rhaenys understands the world in ways patriarchal privilege forbids men from comprehending. She sides with Rhaenyra because it's the only upstanding choice, even though her son Leanor's (John Macmillan) death hangs between the two women. Throughout Season 2, she's been Rhaenyra's most steadfast ally and advisor, a mentor capable of honesty, empathy, and respect. Her earlier moment with Alyn of Hull (Abubakar Salim) in Episode 4 testifies to her outstanding character and tenacious will.

Rhaenys knows that Rook's Rest is a sacrifice play and doesn't hesitate. She's the Blacks' best combatant, and the move guarantees her queen and her grandchildren's safety for one more day. As such, Rhaenys's dignity prevails repeatedly during Rook's Rest. Each time she could flee, each time she emerges unscathed from a dragon fight long enough to draw a shuddering breath and give the audience hope, she resolves herself and returns to battle. As Rhaenys searches for a hidden Vhagar, the tension stretches like a rubber band ready to snap; like the shark from Jaws, it's the knowing-filled waiting. Vhagar rearing up to snap Meleys's neck is a jump scare all too reminiscent of Luke's death and the culmination of Rook's Rest. Rhaenys marks House of the Dragon's first loss of a longstanding character, and the wrenching consequences are gutting, immediate, and personal on a level that Blood and Cheese simply couldn't manage.

The Tragedy of Rook's Rest Goes Beyond Rhaenys

It would've been fitting for Episode 4 to end with Rhaenys and Meleys crashing into the castle's battlements. Instead, Cole wakes to a blistered black ground littered with charred corpses and piles of ash. He touches one of his soldier's armored shoulders only for the cindered body to crumble apart; Cole's hand hangs in the empty air. We don't know these canon fodder soldiers, but we know the overconfident Cole, and he's shaken by catastrophic destruction beyond his imaginings.

Barely able to stumble up a hill, Cole finds Aegon inside a copse of burning trees, prone inside the circle of Sunfyre's alive but shattered body. The extent of Aegon's injuries isn't revealed, but Cole drops to his knees, his white Kingsguard cloak almost lost in the smoke-shrouded forest. For all Aegon's flaws, a character whose vulnerabilities Season 2 has exposed lies fallen all because Cole tempted a dragon into battle. For Team Black, the consequences are incalculable: Rhaenyra has lost her strongest confidant and warrior, Corlys (Steve Toussaint) his wife, and Jace and Baela (Bethany Antonia) their grandmother. Rhaenys's loss ripples throughout every aspect of the series in the same way as the Red Wedding, and the haunting aftermath of an impulsively used dragon makes one thing clear: both sides invested too much into Rook's Rest and lost more than the gamble was worth.

