Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 6.

Has your life ever flashed before your eyes? Because that's what happens to Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty) in the latest episode of House of the Dragon, "Smallfolk." In fact, he must have broken a record for how many times it happened during his chase scene with the dragon Seasmoke. The beast flies after him through the beach and woods until it finally corners the poor bastard (pun intended), who is 100% sure he is going to die a fiery death. Turns out, though, dragons are just like big puppies that can fly and breathe fire, because that draggo just wanted to play. And, come on, who wouldn't want to throw a bone for such a good boi as Seasmoke to fetch?

Seasmoke Is a Team Player for the Blacks, but on His Own Terms

In the previous episode, "Regent," Jacaerys Velaryon (Harry Collett) comes up with the idea of having distant Targaryen relatives attempt to claim one of the dragons that Team Black has lying around in Dragonstone. It really is a win-win kind of situation, because, if it works, it's one more dragon to send to battle; if it doesn't, then it's just one fewer annoying relative asking for favors from the main branch of House Targaryen.

Seems like a good plan, and the first person Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) thinks about giving a chance is Ser Steffon Darklyn (Anthony Flanagan). He is definitely a team player looking to grow within the company, and now he has been rewarded by his boss with the chance to claim his very own dragon! Remember, solutions to corporate problems are often already in the team, and it turns out he has a small percentage of Targaryen blood, so Rhaenyra has her dragonkeepers summon Seasmoke to interview Ser Steffon and check if he has the potential the company needs. He doesn't. Seasmoke even tries to give Ser Steffon a chance, but, instead of actually mounting the dragon, Ser Steffon is amazed at his own ability to... stare at the dragon, maybe? So Seasmoke burns him along with a poor dragonkeeper who was just doing his job. It's always the people working on the company floor that suffer the most.

Now, everyone who has ever had a pet knows how it works: sometimes we choose them, sometimes they choose us. Addam of Hull learns this the hard way: by having a dragon chase him around while fearing he is going to be eaten. We can only imagine the relief he must have felt when he understood that the Seasmoke actually liked him and didn't want to burn him alive. That playful jump when Seasmoke finds Addam in the woods? It's just like when we arrive home after work and the doggo wants to play. House of the Dragon apparently got the same actor that played Drogon in Game of Thrones to play Seasmoke now. Very different roles, but the guy has range.

Seasmoke Clearly Has a Type in 'House of the Dragon'

It turns out that dragons are very sentimental animals, forming strong bonds with their riders, and Seasmoke has been riderless for a while now. We all remember that fateful day when Ser Laenor Velaryon (John Macmillan) faked his own death and left for Essos. In a way, it was good for him, but, on the other hand, he did leave his fearsome dragon behind. Not cool! Seasmoke deserves better than being Westeros Hachiko, flying over Driftmark every day thinking Richard Gere is going to come back. If Seasmoke is to have a new rider, it has to be someone who reminds him of Laenor. Now, with all due respect to Ser Steffon Darklyn, he is no Laenor Velaryon. Granted, Addam isn't a Targaryen, but he does have the charisma and swag that only the children of Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) have. Laenor had it, Laena (Nana Blondell) had it, Alyn (Abubakar Salim) has it (he just needs to accept it, give the man some time)... Addam has it, too.

We can blame a dog for choosing who is going to walk him around the park, and neither can we blame a dragon for choosing its rider. That's just how it works. Rhaenyra may have thought it was about "the blood of the dragon" (tired) when it's actually about the bond (wired). Seasmoke had a strong bond with Laenor, and Addam reminds him of that. Let's face it: it's great to see the little guy winning for once. Usually, people like Addam only get burned to a crisp (like half the population of King's Landing in Game of Thrones). And Addam really has the looks — where yours truly comes from, we'd say he is "well laid-out," because he really is. We can't blame Seasmoke for having a type.

Are All Dragons Just Big Fire-Breathing Puppies in 'House of the Dragon'?

Now that Seasmoke has chosen Addam of Hull as his new rider, Addam is about to find out the truth about what dragons really are. They are usually perceived as fearsome gods who will rain fire over those who defy them... but they are really just like flying, oversized, fire-breathing puppies. We can 100% relate to Addam running from Seasmoke, because, again, becoming dragon fodder is usually what fate has in store for the poor working people of Westeros. So it was a joy (and a huge relief, of course) seeing that Seasmoke just wanted to play.

Seasmoke isn't even the first time we have witnessed the more playful side of the dragons. In "The Red Dragon and the Gold," Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) summons Sunfyre, his gorgeous golden dragon, and they both have such a wholesome moment in the Dragonpit. Sunfyre was literally trotting towards Aegon in excitement! Really, shame on Aegon for taking such a goodnatured creature into battle with Vhagar.

Speaking of, Vhagar may seem like a huge alligator, but she is also just a tired old dog. When Aemond (Leo Ashton) claimed her in Season 1, she was sad and just wanted to be left alone, but there was this annoying little brat pestering her. Now, that brat (Ewan Mitchell) has turned her into a giant killing machine, but our favorite elderly dragonness still seems like she would rather just take a nap than fly into battle.

So, thanks to Seasmoke, things are finally looking up for Addam. His dad barely speaks to him and only has eyes for Alyn. Alyn might deserve it for being a competent sailor, yes, but does he ride a dragon? These bastard brothers have been waiting for recognition from Corlys, and now that Addam has become Seasmoke's new rider, maybe they'll finally get some long-overdue appreciation from more than just their father.

