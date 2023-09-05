The Big Picture Filming for the second season of House of the Dragon is in its final stages, and fans can expect a fiery battle scene between the Targaryen family members.

The battle being filmed is based on the conflict at Rook's Rest, which is the first major battle between the Greens and the Blacks in the Targaryen Civil War.

Despite ongoing strikes, the production of Season 2 remains unaffected as the British cast members operate within contractual agreements with the local union, allowing filming to continue in the UK.

Viewers of HBO's House of the Dragon are certainly looking forward to returning to the war torn Seven Kingdoms of Westeros, split along the banners of the Blacks and the Greens. Production for the sophomore season are headed into its final stages and as such, fans of the show can certainly begin to get excited as to what awaits the Targaryen dynasty now caught up in bloody conflict. Set 200 years before the events in Game of Thrones, the Westorosi ruling family has found itself embroiled in a succession strife that has turned fiery. New set images showcase a glimpse into a battle scene that is being filmed, and it'd seemed that the dragons make a scorching appearance.

Filmed in the Bourne Woods of Surrey, the set images posted by Redanian Intelligence show a sequence that still has its cameras rolling. The battle scene being filmed, per reports, are from the Battle at Rook's Rest, a conflict detailed in George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood. This battle is the first large battle that sees members of the Targaryen family square up to one another. Under the command of the unlikable Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel), the Greens will mount a siege on Rook's Rest and ultimately pull members of the royal house into direct conflict on dragonback.

The Targaryen Civil War, later known as the Dance of Dragons, was fought ultimately over the question of succession. After a patchy reign, King Viserys I Targaryen's (Paddy Considine) rule had come to a painful end, leaving his firstborn daughter, the Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) as heir to the Iron Throne. However, in a bizarre misunderstanding of his final words, his wife and regent, Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) assumes that the monarch has changed the succession to her son at the very end, which Rhaenyra will certainly not accept.

Image via HBO

Targaryens Roar Despite Strikes

When the second season returns, the story resumes with the news of the accidental death of Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault), and this serves as a pivotal moment that fuels his mother's quest for justice. A quest she alone will not need to fight as there remain others who have a bone to pick with the Greens. Luckily for fans of House of the Dragon, amidst ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the production for Season 2 remains unaffected as the show's British cast members operate within contractual agreements with the local union, Equity. This has enabled filming to continue in the U.K.

Season 2 of House of the Dragon is slated for a 2024 premiere. Max is yet to reveal a release window for the prequel series. Check out the set images below: