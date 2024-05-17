The Big Picture House of the Dragon returns for Season 2 in June with a shorter episode count, surprising fans of the epic dragon-fueled war series.

Production obstacles due to WGA and SAG-AFTRA unions' strike led to complications in filming, impacting the quality of the upcoming season.

Changes in the cast and production team indicate potential challenges ahead for George R.R. Martin's complex prequel series on the Targaryen lineage.

Max’s epic, dragon-fueled war, House of the Dragon, returns for Season 2 in June, but not without some caveats. Entertainment Weekly noted that the sophomore season will uncharacteristically contain a shorter episode count. The first season had a standard order of 10 episodes, while Season 2 will return with only eight. This turn of events is surprising for Max’s biggest series.

The IP’s flagship series, Game of Thrones, was the network’s biggest claim to fame and never failed to deliver on episodes. 10 is the standard, and House of the Dragon seemed no different. Like its predecessor, the prequel series is a big draw for Max, and shortening the episode count seems counterintuitive. Though executive producer Sara Hess was hesitant to elaborate on the decision, she made it clear that this move was not determined by the creative side of the series.

"It wasn't really our choice,” Hess acknowledged to Entertainment Weekly. Whoever’s choice it was, it seems baffling. Cutting down an already complex lineage isn’t likely to endear audiences to the series. Season 1 already had disappointing decisions that pulled back on integral characters. The birth father of Rhaenyra’s (Emma D’Arcy) children, Harwin of House Strong (Ryan Corr), is essentially a periphery character until the episode of his death. Though perhaps not a priority, there is no context for the relationship between the young princes and their father. Shortening George R.R. Martin’s complex historical tome even further could cause repercussions.

'House of the Dragon' Was Inflamed With Production Obstacles

House of the Dragon’s shortened season coincides eerily with a historic move in the entertainment industry. At the time of filming, the WGA and SAG-AFTRA unions went on strike, protesting the lax guidelines in the streaming era. Writers had no way to get income from syndication, while actors were naturally concerned about the push towards AI. House of the Dragon was one of the few productions that were allowed to continue filming at the time. Because many of the actors fell under the Equity union and not SAG, they could continue filming in London. This was a more complex issue on the writing side of things. Many of the writers on staff were also producers, which allowed them to be on set for the filming portion.

"We talked to the WGA and, ultimately, they understood that if we left the set, they were going to make it without us. I don't think the WGA loved it, but they were okay with us being there in a producing capacity,” Hess noted. Lines can get murky when writers are on a set during filming, but not in a writing capacity. Co-showrunner, Ryan Condal says, however, there was no conflict.

"The writing really was done. The writing is always done on the show because it has to be. You cannot prep a show that is this complex [otherwise]." However, all these complications came at a coincidental time during the strike. Though Condal says that they completed the writing phase, it makes the audience question how the quality of a season can blossom with so many handicaps. Fans can investigate this for themselves when Season 2 of House of the Dragon premieres on June 16.

