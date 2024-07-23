Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2.

Have you ever had an uninvited guest who simply refused to leave? Because that's exactly what Daemon Targaryen's (Matt Smith) arc in Season 2 of House of the Dragon has been about so far — only he's the uninvited guest. On the other side of Harrenhal's dining hall is Ser Simon Strong (Simon Russell Beale), the ever-patient elderly castellan of House Strong who tends to the rogue prince and tries to help him, but is always ignored. If Daemon's arc has been an ordeal for the audience to watch, imagine how it must be for Ser Simon, one of the most polite and well-meaning people in Westeros, to have to deal with such insufferable company. He deserves our love and praise, and we haven't been fair to him.

Ser Simon Strong Is a Constant Reality Check for Daemon Targaryen

As Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) struggles to keep the war machine of the Blacks running, Daemon chases his own tail in Harrenhal. The haunted castle proves to be more than he bargained for in his attempt to prove to Rhaenyra that he is the most powerful of the two, but the castle won't be conquered without a creepy fight. The visions he keeps having are courtesy of Harrenhal's healer, the witchy Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin), but the person who actually has to clean up after Daemon's mess is Ser Simon Strong.

The interactions between Daemon and Ser Simon are always a treat. It's already funny when they first interact in Episode 3, "The Burning Mill," when Daemon claims the castle at Harrenhal, and Ser Simon casually offers him supper in return. This sets the tone for all of their subsequent interactions: while Daemon is hot-headed and wants to solve everything by jumping on Caraxes and burning stuff, Ser Simon is calm, collected, and diplomatic. He even tries to help Daemon plan and strategize how to approach making alliances with Houses Tully, Blackwood, and Bracken, but always ends up being ignored simply because Daemon only acknowledges objective displays of strength, and Ser Simon is definitely not this type of person.

Daemon doesn't respect Ser Simon at all, and Ser Simon clearly has no patience for Daemon's brutish ways. In this sense, Ser Simon also serves as a literal reality check for Daemon. Daemon's arc in Season 2 consists of him confronting the terrible man he is, and the fact that, deep down, he knows it. Each vision makes Daemon come to terms with a different aspect of his past, and, curiously enough, it's always Ser Simon who is there when he snaps out of it. It's the Westerosi equivalent of waking up from a daydream during a meeting that could have been an email — only Ser Simon isn't an annoying boss, but rather a reminder of the life Daemon has to lead because of what he confronts in his visions.

Ser Simon Is Trying To Keep House Strong Together

Given his dynamics with Daemon, it's easy to think that Ser Simon is a pushover, a tired elderly man who just wants to get things over with. He may be a little like this, as his quick surrender to Daemon apparently demonstrates, but only to a point. In recent years, House Strong has suffered a lot at the hands of one of their own, Lord Larys Strong (Matthew Needham), who orchestrated the deaths of his father and older brother in order to become the head of House Strong and Lord of Harrenhal. Once he did, Larys also transferred all the wealth of House Strong to King's Landing, leaving only the bare minimum in Harrenhal to maintain the castle.

Ser Simon knows that the fire that killed Lord Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes) and Harwin (Ryan Corr) was no accident since Harrenhal is a damp castle located in the Riverlands, where the weather is notoriously humid. "It was the first fire here since Balerion ended the line of Harren the Black," he tells Daemon in "The Burning Mill." Instead, he is correctly convinced that it was Larys who orchestrated the fire, and talks about him with contempt. The whole family apparently resents Larys as someone who doesn't care about family and only wanted revenge for his condition as a second son. Now, it falls to Ser Simon to keep House Strong together, while Larys serves on Aegon II's (Tom Glynn-Carney) small council without an ounce of concern for those who depend on him.

So, for Ser Simon, surrendering Harrenhal to the Blacks and helping Daemon is an easy decision, since Larys is aligned with the Greens in the war. What is difficult is actually making it work, since resources are scarce and Harrenhal is difficult to maintain. Daemon wants to host an army of forty thousand men, but the castle can barely handle a handful of people as it is. As eager as the castellan may be to make Larys pay for his crimes against his own house, Ser Simon knows that the future of House Strong depends on how he acts with Daemon. The Targaryen prince is definitely a handful, but, for Ser Simon, it's still better to deal with him than with Larys.

Simon Russell Beale’s Take on Ser Simon Makes Him Funny and Relatable

Before he showed up for the first time in House of the Dragon, maybe it was difficult to imagine a character like Ser Simon Strong becoming a fan-favorite. Much of what works about him is actually the product of his interpreter's work, Sir Simon Russell Beale. We all love Ser Simon for how he is always putting Daemon back in his place, but it's really just amazing seeing two actors of such high caliber as Beale and Matt Smith working together with two great characters like this.

Smith may be the most widely known of the two actors for younger audiences, but it's actually Beale who has been getting his scenes as Ser Simon made into fancams on TikTok. It's no surprise, really, since he is one of Britain's most accomplished stage actors, and seeing Beale work his magic with Ser Simon is just delightful. Ser Simon is always using sarcastic undertones to throw implied jabs at Daemon without him noticing it. The "king consort" debacle in Episode 5, "Regent," for example, is hilarious because, deep down, Ser Simon is both mocking Daemon and afraid the rogue prince will kill him, all while sounding extremely courteous. This is only possible thanks to how carefully Beale has laid these subtle hints in the tone of his voice when speaking, and how clumsy he makes Ser Simon appear when saying it.

Deep down, it's clear that Ser Simon would rather be doing literally anything else other than babysitting Daemon, and that he would rather not get involved in any war at all, just to avoid the hassle. In this sense, Ser Simon is like a peaceful version of the legendary Queen of Thorns, Olenna Tyrell (Diana Rigg), in Game of Thrones. He will make you seem like a fool and will have fun doing it. He just hopes he doesn't get killed in the process and can go back to minding his own business sooner rather than later.

New episodes of House of the Dragon air weekly on Sundays on Max.

