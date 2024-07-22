Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 6.

The Big Picture Some Targaryen descendants lack the Targaryen name, having married into other houses like Velaryons and Arryns.

Rhaenyra finds a historical link between the Targaryens and the Darklyns, but the connection isn't enough to make Steffon a dragonrider.

Aeriana Targaryen's existence raises questions due to her absence in Targaryen history, hinting at hidden family connections.

As House of the Dragon follows the Targaryens in their prime, there are more than a few examples of the family tree — to the point that all the similarly named, silver-haired characters can run together. Moreover, some Targaryen descendants in the series do not carry the Targaryen name. Laenor (John Macmillan) and Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) carry Targaryen blood through their mother, and Aemma Arryn (Sian Brooke) was half Targaryen as well, proving that, however rarely, Targaryens do consider spouses outside their relatives. Now that Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Jace (Harry Collett) are searching for potential dragonriders for the unclaimed dragons, they're forced to look at other houses that Targaryens may have married into. However, there are no living descendants of the recent Targaryen unions with the Arryns or Velaryons that are candidates, as Rhaenyra and Baela (Bethany Antonia) have dragons already, and Rhaena (Phoebe Campbell) has been rejected by all three riderless dragons.

Rhaenyra is forced to look further back into history, finding a link in her family tree to another house, and the result is a confirmed connection between the Targaryens and the Darklyns of Duskendale. The noble house is ancient, so it shouldn't be a surprise that some records have been forgotten. Rhaenyra finds proof of a marriage five generations past between a Darklyn lord and Princess Aeriana Targaryen. Unfortunately, the connection is not enough to make the current Darklyn character, Steffon (Anthony Flanagan), who serves in Rhaenyra's Queensguard, a dragonlord. Though the loyal Lord Commander bonding with a dragon would have helped Rhaenrya, Seasmoke rejects Steffon, burning him alive. However, his rare connection to Rhaenyra's family raises questions about the Darklyns and the marriage that ties them to the Targaryens.

Who Are the Darklyns of Duskendale?

The Darklyns have been a proud house since the days of the First Men. Once petty kings in the area that became the Crownlands, they kept their power through the Andal invasion, bowing only to Aegon I and his dragons. Because of their proximity to Dragonstone, the Darklyns were some of the first to bend the knee to Aegon I, and Robin Darklyn became one of the original seven Kingsguard. Over subsequent generations, the Darklyns have provided more Kingsguard members than any other house in Westeros, so it is fitting that Steffon serves in the same position. Sworn to the King's chosen heir, Rhaenyra, Steffon is the Commander of the Queensguard. George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood does mention Steffon's ill-fated attempt at claiming a dragon, but does not specify a link to the Targaryens. Meanwhile, his father can be seen in Season 2 refusing to bow to Aegon's forces when they attack Duskendale, preferring for Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) to behead him.

Despite their long history, the Darklyns did not appear in Game of Thrones; during the reign of the Mad King, Aerys, they were slaughtered. Denied their request for a charter that would provide more freedom from the Crown, the Darklyns led a small uprising referred to as the Defiance of Duskendale, capturing Aerys and holding him hostage for months. The conflict ended when Barristan Selmy (Ian McElhinney) snuck past their defenses and rescued the King. In response, Aerys ordered every Darklyn man, woman, and child killed, as well as their known allies, House Hollard. Only the young Dontos Hollard was spared after he begged Barristan Selmy for mercy.

Who Is Aeriana Targaryen, the Darklyn Ancestor?

Rhaenyra is not sending her loyal knight to face a dragon only on a rumor. She dives into the family records to verify the connection, giving her enough reason to believe Seasmoke can accept Steffon as a rider. When Rhaenyra offers Steffon Darklyn a chance to claim a dragon, she cites a blood connection between their families, specifically that Steffon's grandmother's grandmother was the Targaryen princess Aeriana, but there is a slight catch: The extensive Targaryen family history written by Martin has no record of an Aeriana Targaryen.

With a detailed family tree in Fire & Blood and an entire novel tracking the various children born to the royal family since the conquest, it's difficult to imagine one daughter was simply left off, as Fire & Blood notes even stillbirths and children who died in infancy. Additionally, the Great Council of 101 promised to consider all Targaryen claims to the throne, including a minor lord claiming to have descended from the Targaryen line nine generations before. However, no Darklyn came forward despite seemingly being more closely related. Rhaenrya makes a point of following trueborn lineage in House of the Dragon, removing the possibility (however rare) of a Targaryen bastard marrying into the Darklyn family.

She also refers to Aeriana as a princess, which raises questions, as Aegon I had only two children. First came Aenys, who was sickly and still very young when his mother died, leading the Realm to question the succession, as Visenya was rumored to be barren. Yet, she eventually had the king's second son, Maegor. Of course, the surest sign that no sister was forgotten is that both princes were forced to look outside the family for a wife. Even in the generations following, the princesses are kept track of, especially Jaehaerys' daughters, who caused him so much grief, and by then, the time frame is too close to House of the Dragon for Aeriana's birth anyway.

Where Does Aeriana Fit Into the Targaryen Family?

It's important to remember that House of the Dragon has made some big changes, so Aeriana may not fit into Martin's version of the family. Or, she could be included in a "correction" to the family tree, which Martin has done before. However, there is another way that she could fit in. Given the generational gap specified in House of the Dragon, Aeriana would be somewhere around Aegon I or Aenys I's generation, considering Rhaenyra's grandmother's grandmother would be Aenys' wife. This would mean that Aeriana would have been born in the early days of the Targaryen dynasty, if not before, but not from Aegon I's line, or it would have been noted. Yet, Fire & Blood does mention Aegon I's father was the youngest of three sons, giving no information about the older two except their names, Aelyx and Baelon. Though his brothers had no sons to inherit Dragonstone, they could have had a daughter, specifically, one named Aeriana Targaryen.

This theoretical cousin of Aegon I's would be roughly his age, and, unable to inherit the family seat, she would have needed to find a husband, potentially a Darklyn. However, with her not descending from Aegon I himself, the title of princess may be a stretch, except that, during the years between Aenys and Maegor, the realm openly worried about the succession, trying to entice Aegon to choose another wife and make more heirs. In this situation, Aegon's closest relative could have been granted the title, but not well remembered in Westeros' history, explaining Aeriana and the Darklyns' distant relationship to the Targaryens. Though it is easier to write Aeriana Targaryen off as a continuity error, it's more interesting to fit her into the family, allowing the world of House of the Dragon to expand.

House of the Dragon is streaming on MAX in the U.S. with new episodes on Sundays.

