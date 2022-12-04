House of the Dragon star, Steve Toussaint, provided fans a glimpse into Lord Corlys' mindset as the show heads into Season 2. In a recent interview with Extra, Toussaint opened up about Corlys' true feelings toward Rhaenyra, who he’s most excited to see at the upcoming Game of Thrones fan convention, and what to expect in Season 2 as the Hightowers face off with the Targaryens in an epic and bloody showdown.

When asked about where Lord Corlys will stand in Season 2, Toussaint said:

“I think pretty much, as is indicated at the end of this last season, is the fact that he decided whatever I may think about Rhaenyra personally, that she is the rightful heir to the throne. The land grab the Hightowers have done is treacherous, and they need to be made to pay for that. Plus… the fact is my grandson has been killed. Even though we know he’s not my grandson, but he’s my grandson. So, I think that’s kind of where he’s at, and that has to be paid for.”

The fate of the Hightowers in Season 2 still remains unclear. Many fans are hoping to see the Hightowers pay for their traitorous actions, but the support for their Green party means that a potential defeat will not come easy. Lord Corlys has pledged allegiance to Rhaenyra, meaning that the Hightowers have a weakened claim to power due to Rhaenyra’s crowning as Queen. When asked about what fans can expect in the second season, Toussaint remained tight-lipped, saying he can’t say anything except that there will be an “all-out war.” “I actually haven’t seen any scripts yet,” Toussaint said, “I’ve been told some good stuff’s gonna happen. It’s gonna be incredible.”

Toussaint is also attending the upcoming Game of Thrones fan convention that will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from December 9-11. He revealed that he is most excited to meet Kit Harington (Jon Snow) and Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy), who both had very prominent roles in Game of Thrones. During the interview, Toussaint also made sure to show lots of love to the loyal fans of Game of Thrones, saying:

“The show is a success because of them. We are lucky enough to put something out that they liked, and they supported it. They delve very deeply into it and they come up with theories and stuff like that, so it’s great. I think, sometimes, it’s a bit daunting because they know more about it than we do.”

Toussaint’s interview ended on a playful note, with the interviewer inquiring about what is the most common question he receives from fans. “Other than ‘is that your hair?’”, Toussaint jokingly replied, “They ask me constantly if myself and Eve [Best] are in a relationship. I have to take that as a compliment.” Toussaint’s comments have no doubt given fans a lot to look forward to. However, those eager to find out what awaits the fate of the Hightowers will have to wait quite a while, as the second season of House of the Dragon is not expected to arrive until 2024.

House of the Dragon is the prequel to Game of Thrones, and takes place nearly 200 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen. Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik served as the showrunners for Season 1 which stars Milly Alcock, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Paddy Considine, Emily Carey, and many others. House of the Dragon follows the rise and fall of the House Targaryen and the civil war called “Dance of the Dragons” and the events leading up to it.

All eight seasons of Game of Thrones and the first season of House of the Dragon are currently available for streaming on HBO Max. Watch Toussaint and his co-star Eve Best get to know each other down below: