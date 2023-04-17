Following an acclaimed debut season, HBO's House of the Dragon will be on more familiar ground following a two decade-long opening to the story of the fall of House Targaryen, according to showrunner Ryan Condal. Speaking at Deadline's Contenders TV panel on Sunday evening, Condal went into more detail about the narrative path the series would take in the wake of the tragic and shocking conclusion of Season 1.

The first season was something of a far cry from the original debut of Game of Thrones. While that season took place over a number of weeks, establishing Ned Stark as the Hand to King Robert Baratheon, before the ultimate betrayal by the Lannisters, the first season of House of the Dragon was a sprawling story which took place over the course of around 20 years. The story will now begin to slow down, according to Condal, and focus more on the political machinations that made Game of Thrones so compelling in the first place. Condal explained:

"I’m excited to pick up where we left off. Now we get to fall into the more traditional rhythms of storytelling and Game of Thrones. We’ve always talked about this particular tale, George [R.R. Martin] has too, of being a Shakespearean or Greek tragedy. This series is very much about a house tearing itself apart from within. Now that all those pieces have been set on the board, I’m really excited to tell the next chapter, to see what happens now that Viserys is gone and no longer keeping a lid on things."

He went on to discuss the generations of House of the Dragon and how that factored into the storytelling, saying:

"The trick was really to show this generational conflict that began with Viserys’ generation. He and Otto Hightower, his hand, passed down to Rhaenyra and Alicent as they grew up and became adults and had children of their own. This bitter rivalry grasping for power gets passed onto their children. It’s a three generational story and we needed to get through that in one season so we could get on to the Dance of the Dragons."

When Can We Expect More from Westeros?

House of the Dragon was a stunning success for HBO, averaging around 29 million viewers per episode upon its release. A further Thrones spin off, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has just been announced. Production of the second season commenced last week in the United Kingdom. No release window for Season 2 of House of the Dragon has been revealed but with cameras now rolling, we’re one step closer to the premiere.

Check out what Ryan Condal previously teased for Season 2 below: