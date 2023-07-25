The Big Picture House of the Dragon is one of the few shows still filming during the Hollywood strike because all the scripts were finished before the strike began.

The actors in House of the Dragon are members of the British union, Equity, and are not allowed to go on strike due to UK laws.

Other shows that were shooting on location have shut down due to the strike, but House of the Dragon is unaffected for now.

After SAG-AFTRA joined hands with WGA and formed a massive nation-wide strike that Hollywood hadn’t seen in over 40 years, virtually every TV show and movie halted production as the driving forces of those productions decided to cross their arms while demanding fair wages and other meaningful demands. However, some shows like House of the Dragon manage to keep going as author and screenwriter George R.R. Martin writes on a new blog post.

Martin identifies his blog “Not a Blog” as the only official source of information on everything that the Game of Thrones author has been working on. On the new entry, Martin wrote that he thinks this strike will be “long and bitter” and revealed that an overall deal he had signed with HBO has since been suspended. As many fans have been confused as to why House of the Dragon is still filming, the writer broke down how the production isn’t technically crossing any picket lines in doing so:

“One of the few shows still shooting is ‘House of the Dragon,’ as you may have read. That’s true. I am told the second season is half done. ALL of the scripts had been finished months before the WGA strike began. No writing has been done since, to the best of my knowledge. HOTD is shot mostly in London (and a little bit in Wales, Spain, and various other locations), which is why filming has continued. The actors are members of the British union, Equity, not SAG-AFTRA, and though Equity strongly supports their American cousins (they have a big rally planned to show that support), British law forbids them from staging a sympathy strike. If they walk, they have no protection against being fired for breach of contract, or even sued.”

Targaryens To Keep Working Through the Strike

Martin added he was “shocked” to learn that the UK, which has a history of creating world-famous unions, has measures in place to prevent workers from going on strike. In any case, House of the Dragon remains immune to the SAG-AFTRA strike, as it did when the WGA strike began in May – as the author mentioned, scripts for Season 2 were ready way before the strike began, and they are only prevented from doing re-writes at this point.

Writing from New Mexico, Martin comments that to the extent of his knowledge “all shows” shooting on location “have shut down,” and mentioned that the way that studios were trying to work around the WGA strike was by stockpiling scripts, but that can’t be done with actors — which is why the actor’s strike effects were felt immediately after the SAG-AFTRA authorized it.

Season 2 of House of the Dragon is slated for a 2024 premiere. Max is yet to reveal a release window for the prequel series. You can check out George R.R. Martin's full post on the author's blog.