During this Saturday’s HBO panel at CCXP in Brazil, the House of the Dragon segment was certainly the one that got fans most excited and screaming at the top of their lungs. The panel featured series stars Ewan Mitchell (Aemond Targaryen) and Steve Toussaint (Lord Corlys Velarion) and it unveiled the very first trailer for Season 2.

During the panel, Mitchell was asked about elements that fans could anticipate seeing in the coming episodes. After elegantly dodging a question about Aemond’s guilt when it comes to the death of Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault) – he only said “you'll see” if Season 2 reveals his intentions – the actor talked about what kind of environment we can look forward to seeing since it’s now an all-out war:

“I mean, you guys know… when a Targaryen is born the gods toss a coin. One side is greatness and the other side is madness. We’ve got a whole family of these guys. So this is possibly the craziest you will ever see Westeros.”

Mitchell’s got a point. Not only is House of the Dragon populated with several Targaryens (the show is about the family’s legacy, rise and fall) but also they’re all seeing red after the events of Season 1. Aemond in particular has been in vengeance mode ever since he lost his eye while messing around with the Velaryon kids. So if the actor says we’ll see unhinged Targaryens everywhere, this might even be an understatement.

What Else Did HBO Reveal About 'House of the Dragon' Season 2?

Aside from the highly anticipated first trailer, HBO also unveiled posters that teased the war between families in Season 2 and revealed a bunch of new cast members that are coming to bulk up the next episodes. The next season will have a shorter episode count: Eight instead of ten, so HBO will have to make the most out of a shorter season.

On a video played to the CCXP audience, showrunner Ryan Condal revealed he’s putting the final touches on Season 2 and that it was filmed over the course of 270 days – which is insane for an eight-episode season but also understandable when you factor in the scale of House of the Dragon, which is filmed in several countries across Europe with an expansive cast.

HBO premieres Season 2 of House of the Dragon in summer 2024, but the network is yet to reveal a specific release window. One thing is sure: As soon as the series returns, it will once again bring in the big numbers that Season 1 managed to rake in.

You can check out the trailer below, and stream Season 1 on Max in the U.S.:

House of the Dragon The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys. Cast Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Matt Smith, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Emma D'Arcy, Milly Alcock, Emily Carey Genres Fantasy, Drama, Action, Adventure Rating TV-MA Seasons 2 Creator Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Distributor HBO

