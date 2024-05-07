The Big Picture We now know when Season 2 of House of the Dragon will pick up in the timeline.

Some plot details teased include Aemond Targaryen facing a tough choice after kick-starting the Dance of the Dragons.

House of the Dragon Season 2 returns on June 16, 2024.

After a speed-running a timeline that was perhaps a bit challenging to follow during Season 1, one House of the Dragon actor just revealed a promising detail regarding the timeline for Season 2 of the hit Game of Thrones spin-off. While speaking during a panel at CCXP, Steve Toussaint, who plays Lord Corlys 'The Sea Snake' Velaryon, revealed that Season 2 of the series picks up only 10 days after the end of Season 1. Several other House of the Dragon cast members were also in attendance and had the opportunity to weigh in on their character's arcs in the upcoming season.

Several members of the panel, including Toussaint, Eve Best (Rhaenys Targaryen), and Ewan Mitchell (Aemond Targaryen), were asked about where fans will find their characters at the beginning of Season 2. Toussaint answered first and spoke about Corlys grieving several family members while trying to maintain a happy marriage:

"Okay, Season 2 begins about 10 days after Season 1 ends. So for Corlys, he's still coming to terms with the grief of losing his son, his brother, his daughter, and his heir, his grandson. So he is trying to deal with that, plus hold on to the one thing he holds most of his relationship with his wife, so that's kind of where he is. He's in a very weakened and emotional state."

Losing several family members in quick succession would be tough for anyone to handle, especially for someone also trying to navigate the complex politics of running a kingdom. Lord Corlys will have to pull himself out of a dark place while also doing one of the most important jobs in all the Seven Kingdoms, leading a nation.

What Did Eve Best and Ewan Mitchell Say About Rhaenys and Aegon in Season 2?

Close

After Toussaint weighed in on Corlys' future in Season 2, Best also talked about where the audience will find Rhaenys at the start of the second season, revealing what she uses as a coping mechanism:

"Okay, so Rhaenys is trying to keep everything together, in the light of the horrible loss of Lucerys and everything that's been going on for the last 10 days. She's pulling out strength and trying not to lose her shit. And, I think she's really tired and she's out on her dragon (Meleys) a lot."

As far as ways to deal with loss go, there are far worse methods than spending time on a dragon. Lastly, Mitchell spoke about where Season 2 picks up for the new king of the Seven Kingdoms's brother, Aemond Targaryen:

"Aemond kick-started the Dance of the Dragons and drew first blood by killing Lucerys. He's facing a choice, he can either own what he did, return to King's Landing and say that he meant to kill Luc and become the most hated man in the realm. Or, he can admit what he did was a mistake and be at the mercy of Rhaenyra."

Considering the look on Rhaenyra's face at the end of Season 1, there is perhaps nothing worse than being at her mercy, especially for the person who killed her son. House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal confirmed there would be no more time jumps in Season 2, so fans can now sit back and watch the chaos unfold without trying to fill in any blanks.

House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres on Sunday, June 16, and all 10 episodes of Season 1 are available to stream on Max. Stay tuned to Collider for future coverage of the series.

House of the Dragon The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys.

