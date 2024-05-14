The Big Picture HBO has dropped an electrifying trailer for House of the Dragon Season 2, promising more drama and breathtaking dragon battles.

Tension rises as power struggles threaten House of Targaryen, with alliances shifting and betrayals lurking.

The visuals steal the show in the trailer, featuring even more epic dragon scenes.

HBO has dropped an electrifying new trailer for the highly anticipated second season of House of the Dragon, and it's shaping up to be yet another smash hit. The massively popular fantasy series, set in the world of George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" novels, promises even more drama, intrigue, and breathtaking dragon battles in its upcoming season. The trailer features a montage of epic scenes, showcasing the sprawling landscapes of Westeros and the majestic dragons soaring through the skies. As the haunting soundtrack swells, viewers are treated to glimpses of their favorite characters, including the Targaryen duo Rhaenyra and Daemon, played by Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith, respectively.

The tension mounts as political machinations and power struggles threaten to tear the kingdom apart. With alliances shifting and betrayals lurking around every corner, the stakes have never been higher for the House of Targaryen. But it's the breathtaking visuals that truly steal the show in this new trailer. From the fiery breath of dragons to the sweeping battle sequences, the production values are nothing short of cinematic, delivering a visual feast for the Westerosi among us.

Key returning cast members are D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Queen Alicent Hightower, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, Graham McTavish as Ser Harrold Westerling, Matthew Needham as Larys Strong, and John MacMillan as Laenor Velaryon. New additions to the cast include Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne, Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, and Simon Russell Beale in an undisclosed role.

How Did 'House of the Dragon' Season 1 End?

During Aegon II Targaryen's crowning ceremony, Princess Rhaenys arrives unexpectedly on her dragon. Instead of attacking the Greens, she decides to head to Dragonstone to join forces with Rhaenyra. The episode ends dramatically, hinting at the famous "Dance of the Dragons" battle between Dragonriders. It's made even more intense by the sad death of Rhaenyra's son, Lucerys, in a clash with Prince Aemond and his dragon, Vhagar. This event suggests that war might be on the horizon, especially since Rhaenyra, who was unsure before, may now feel pressured to fight back after losing her son.

House of the Dragon returns to HBO on June 19. Season 1 is streaming now on Max.

