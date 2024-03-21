The Big Picture The House of the Dragon Season 2 trailer teases the dramatic collapse of the Targaryen family.

The returning cast includes Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and new additions Clinton Liberty and Gayle Rankin.

Season 1 ended with Princess Rhaenys allying with Rhaenyra, leading to the tragic "Dance of the Dragons."

A new trailer for the eagerly-anticipated second season of HBO's House of the Dragon has just dropped and, while there's plenty of sportsmanship on the field at the Super Bowl this evening, it doesn't seem to be the same in Westeros as the collapse of the Targaryen family is continuing in dramatic fashion. The series, adapted from the book "Fire and Blood" by George R. R. Martin, returns later this year, and Martin has teased that the opening two episodes were "powerful, emotional, gut-wrenching and heart-rending."

Key returning cast members are Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Queen Alicent Hightower, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, Graham McTavish as Ser Harrold Westerling, Matthew Needham as Larys Strong, and John MacMillan as Laenor Velaryon.

New additions to the cast include Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne, Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, and Simon Russell Beale in an undisclosed role.

How Did 'House of the Dragon' Season 1 End?

Aegon II Targaryen's coronation is interrupted by Princess Rhaenys on dragonback, who decides not to attack the Greens and instead flies off to Dragonstone to ally with Rhaenyra, while the episode concludes in stunning fashion and hints at the fabled "Dance of the Dragons," a conflict between dragonriders, highlighted by the tragic death of Rhaenyra's son, Lucerys, in a confrontation with Prince Aemond and his dragon Vhagar. This event signals the possible onset of war, with Rhaenyra initially reluctant but likely forced into conflict due to her son's death.

House of the Dragon returns to HBO this summer. Season 1 is streaming now on Max. Check out the new dueling trailers for the series in the player above and down below.

House of the Dragon The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys. Release Date August 21, 2022 Creator Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Cast Paddy Considine , Olivia Cooke , Rhys Ifans , Matt Smith , Eve Best , Steve Toussaint , Emma D'Arcy , Milly Alcock , Emily Carey Main Genre Drama

