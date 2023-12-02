The Big Picture HBO unveiled the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon, during a CCXP in Brazil.

The second season of House of the Dragon will continue to follow the Targaryen dynasty and their struggles for power in Westeros.

The upcoming season will have a slower pace and run for eight episodes, featuring a talented cast including Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith.

After HBO made us suffer through 2023 waiting for Season 2 of House of the Dragon, the network finally decided to throw fans a bone during Brazilian fan event Comic-Con Experience (CCXP) During its panel, HBO unveiled a bunch of news from its slate of content, and one of them was the highly anticipated first teaser trailer for the Game of Thrones prequel series.

The teaser trailer for House of the Dragon Season 2 invites us back to Westeros in order to keep on discovering what happened with the Targaryen dynasty centuries before Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) came along to claim the Iron Throne. Once again, we’ll catch up with Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) as they antagonize each other over the domain of Westeros territories after the shocking events of the Season 1 finale.

In 2024, we’ll get to know what other shady deals Daemon will try to make in order to wage war, while Rhaenyra is still dealing with the series of deaths that put her on the path to the throne, including her father’s. But if there’s one thing we know from the ruthless Westeros universe is that Rhaenyra will have to fight hard against her own family and others in order to keep her title. And two things are certain to happen Season 2: Blood will be shed and people will burn.

'House of the Dragon' Kept Going Through Both Strikes in 2023

Image via HBO

House of the Dragon was the only high-profile TV series that remained “immune” to the SAG-AFTRA strike because the show is filmed and features British actors – who are not represented by the same entity as U.S. actors and never went on strike. The highly popular show also didn’t take a huge hit when the WGA strike began in early 2023 either, because all the episodes had already been written. However, HBO had already indicated that the series wouldn’t come back earlier than 2024, since it’s an expensive production that has to be worked on for several months and with a lengthy post-production.

Season 2 of House of the Dragon will also feel different, not only because of its shorter run – eight episodes instead of ten – but also because new showrunner Ryan Condal (Colony) revealed that the rhythm this time will be much slower. In Season 1, fans were overwhelmed to realize that around two decades were covered by the story, and it seems that this won’t happen again in the new batch of episodes.

Aside from D’Arcy and Smith, Season 2 of House of the Dragon will feature once again Olivia Cooke as Allicent Hightower, Eve Best as Rhaenys Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velarion, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen, Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon Targaryen, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria and Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower.

HBO premieres Season 2 of House of the Dragon in the summer of 2024. A specific release window is yet to be revealed by the network. You can watch the brand-new trailer below, and stream Season 1 on Max in the U.S.:

House of the Dragon The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys. Cast Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Matt Smith, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Emma D'Arcy, Milly Alcock, Emily Carey Genres Fantasy, Drama, Action, Adventure Seasons 2 Creator Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Distributor HBO

