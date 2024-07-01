Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 3.

The Big Picture In House of the Dragon, Ulf, a dragonseed, claims to be the bastard son of Prince Baelon the Brave and half-brother to King Viserys and Prince Daemon.

Ulf the White's background differs from the books, where he was a man-at-arms on Dragonstone instead of a drifter in King's Landing.

Ulf's role in the Dance of Dragons remains uncertain, but his pride in his heritage hints at potential alliances and future changes.

What a surprise it was to meet a Targaryen bastard in this week's episode of House of the Dragon - or at least that's what he says. In "The Burning Mill," Ulf the White (Tom Bennett) makes his debut in a scene set at a tavern in King's Landing, telling a group of friends about his heritage. The whole tale is very strange and doesn't seem to convince the men he is talking to, but going back to George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood for reference, there is some truth to it. Some.

Ulf the White Is a Dragonseed During the Early Dance of Dragons

This week's episode is not Ulf the White's first appearance in House of the Dragon. He has already shown up in last week's episode, "Rhaenyra the Cruel" — he is the man with long gray hair who stumbles upon the ratcatchers hung in front of the Red Keep. In "The Burning Mill," Ulf is depicted as a popular man in the lower streets of King's Landing, although it doesn't seem like he is taken seriously by many.

Ulf explains that he is the bastard son of Prince Baelon the Brave, who was the son of King Jaehaerys (Michael Carter), and, therefore, half-brother to King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and Prince Daemon (Matt Smith). He also proudly talks about how his supposed niece, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), is the true queen, and when people mock him for not looking like his supposed half-brothers, he also proudly mentions that Prince Jacaerys Velaryon (Harry Collett) doesn't have Targaryen silver hair.

Ulf also claims to be a dragonseed, a term used in the books to describe potential dragonriders who may have Targaryen blood. This is definitely a hint about Ulf's role in the Dance of Dragons, but he currently has no access to a dragon. There are many potential dragonriders around, though, and too many riderless dragons.

Ulf’s Background Is a Little Different in ‘Fire & Blood’

In Fire & Blood, Ulf the White is said to be a man-at-arms for House Targaryen who lives in Dragonstone, not a drifter in King's Landing. He isn't the only dragonseed whose origins have been changed in House of the Dragon, seeing as Hugh the Hammer (Kieran Bew) was also moved from Dragonstone to the capital. In the book, the two of them become good friends and share many traits, especially ambition.

There is also no mention of who Ulf's father is in Fire & Blood. In the series, he claims to be the bastard son of Baelon the Brave, fourth son of King Jaehaerys the Conciliator. Baelon has three sons in the books: Viserys, Daemon, and Aegon, the last one never being mentioned in House of the Dragon, likely due to the fact that Aegon was stillborn. Being a bastard, Ulf is technically outside the inheritance line, but one of the recurring subjects of the series is how the realm often prefers men to women in places of power, and there are currently many men claiming to have the blood of the dragon in their veins, even if outside the legitimate bloodline.

His pride in his heritage is a hint of where Ulf may initially fit in the Dance of Dragons, aligning with the Blacks against the Greens and claiming a dragon of his own — Silverwing, according to the books. However, the fact that his story isn't told in detail in the original material provides many gaps to be filled by House of the Dragon, which makes the question of allegiance and loyalty more fluid.

