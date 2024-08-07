Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon's Season 2 finale.

The Season 2 finale of House of the Dragon certainly brought resolution to many of the conflicts that have lingered throughout the past eight episodes, but ultimately ended up leaving much to the imagination of viewers as they eagerly await the true beginning of the war between dragons. If HBO's past production timelines for shows of this scale tell us anything, it is clear that the audience will have to wait at least a year or two before finding out what will happen to all of their favorite Westerosi characters. With tensions between the Blacks and the Greens hitting an all-time high in the final moments of the season, many unanswered questions linger — and it remains to be seen when they'll be answered.

Where Is Otto Hightower, and Who Captured Him?

Since Episode 3 of this season, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) has seemingly been absent from any events of the war where he was once a key player. He was sent away by the then-king, Aegon Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) after expressing frustration at his grandson's reckless and violent behavior following the events of Blood and Cheese. Throughout the season, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) hinted at his suspiciously uncharacteristic silence and refusal to respond to her letters, which all came to a head in the finale. In the final moments of the season, Otto is quickly shown in some sort of confinement, conjuring questions about where he is being kept and who exactly captured him.

While it is hard to discern anything about the environment Otto is being kept in, it's safe to assume it is some sort of cell or dungeon that he is unable to escape from. The possibility that Otto never truly left King's Landing is certainly a valid theory, especially considering one of the most reasonable guesses about who could be behind his imprisonment is Larys Strong (Matthew Needham). Otto Hightower is certainly no fool, so it would take someone as cunning and mischievous as Larys to conjure a plan to capture and hide him without anyone knowing. With the Greens needing more help than ever before, the whereabouts of Otto are destined to be answered in the season to come.

Will Rhaena Bond With Sheepstealer?

In the same final montage, Rhaena Targaryen (Phoebe Campbell) is shown coming face to face with the wild dragon Sheepstealer after a long history of being unable to bond with dragons. Throughout the season, we see Rhaena struggle with her inability to claim a dragon of her own, especially after Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) asks her to leave Dragonstone to guard her youngest children far away from the looming war.

In her journey across the realm, Rhaena learns of a wild dragon that has been roaming around and feasting on sheep in the Vale, and the finale follows her quest to locate the beast. The episode only features a brief glimpse of the moment Rhaena first lays eyes on Sheepstealer, a dragon that is regarded as vicious and hard to tame in the wider Song of Ice and Fire lore. Although assumptions can be made about the events that follow their initial meeting, no one can say for sure whether she will successfully bond with the dragon or if this encounter will end in a much more tragic way.

Will Alicent Be Able to Keep Her Promise to Rhaenyra?

One could certainly assert that the entirety of House of the Dragon thus far has been primarily a story of the friendship between Alicent and Rhaenyra. The relationship between these two characters has long served as the backbone of the show, and in more recent events, been the cause of major developments in the ongoing war. In the final moments of the final episode, Alicent makes a promise to Rhaenyra that will allow her to take full control of King's Landing and ultimately take her spot on the Iron Throne. In order to do this, Rhaenyra explains to Alicent that she will be forced to kill her son Aegon, which Alicent agrees to.

Alicent may seem genuine in her desire to leave the war behind her, but she is blissfully unaware of Aegon and Larys Strong's recent decision back in King's Landing. Fearing the threats of Prince Regent Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) and Rhaenyra's newfound wealth of dragonriders, Aegon and Larys decide to flee the Red Keep until it is safe to return. With her son on the run and the possibility of deceit, there is a chance that Alicent's vow to end the war by betraying her family will ultimately be broken.

What Will Become of Rhaenyra and Mysaria's Relationship?