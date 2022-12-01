Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from the book Fire & Blood. One of the biggest differences between Game of Thrones and its prequel, House of the Dragons, is the number of dragons alive in the newer show. The series shows Westeros before dragons died out, during a conflict referred to as the Dance of the Dragons. The war is so named due to the prevalence of dragons, both Targaryens and the creatures themselves. Most Targaryens are dragonriders, meaning the show quickly outnumbered Daenerys' three. Between Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy), her two oldest sons, Alicent's (Olivia Cooke) four children, Daemon (Matt Smith), Baela (Bethany Antonia), and Rhaenys (Eve Best), ten dragons will already come into play, though some of these have yet to appear in the show. But the dragons ridden by the Targaryens and Velaryons won't be the only ones in the series. In the season finale, Daemon referenced the riderless dragons of Dragonstone, and from Fire & Blood, we know how these dragons will come into play.

Who Comes to Claim a Dragon?

In an attempt to improve their positions against the Greens, Rhaenyra's son, Jacaerys (Harry Collett), will allow people to attempt to claim these un-bonded dragons, offering land and knighthood to those that succeed. The challenge will be issued to all Targaryen bastards and their descendants, but not all those who will respond have the blood of the royal family. Many try to claim the dragons, but few succeed. In Fire & Blood, the Lord Commander of Rhaenyra's Queensguard, Steffon Darklyn (Anthony Flanagan), tries his hand at claiming a dragon for his queen and gets burned to death. Other household knights, squires, servants, maids, and small folk tried as well. The event is sometimes called the Red Sowing because of the bloodshed. Sixteen died, and forty-eight were maimed or burned, according to the records in Fire & Blood. Four of the six unclaimed dragons will bond with a rider. In the novel, Grey Ghost evaded the attempts, and Cannibal was avoided due to his violent tendencies. Needless to say, when the show portrays the sowing, it will be a violent episode. It will become one of the more important plots in the new season, introducing four new characters who become the dragonriders referred to as the "dragonseeds."

If the show follows the book, Silverwing will be claimed by Ulf the White, Vermithor will bond with Hugh Hammer, Adam of Hull will ride Seasmoke, and Nettles will claim Sheepstealer. Of course, the show isn't the book. They have already deviated from the story, which could impact the dragonseed plot. One change, in particular, is likely to complicate matters. In House of the Dragon, Laenor (John MacMillan) didn't die. Therefore, can Seasmoke be claimed by Adam of Hull? Laenor could die before the Sowing, or as some fans have suggested, Laenor could be Adam of Hull. Only time will tell. Additionally, the series could change the dragonseed if they so choose.

Some fan theory suggests changes to the dragonseed characters to give Rhaena (Phoebe Campbell) one of the unclaimed dragons. When Daemon brings up these dragons, the screen cuts to Rhaena, his daughter, who doesn't have a dragon. In Fire & Blood, Rhaena doesn't claim a dragon, though an egg does hatch for her near the end of the war. But House of the Dragon emphasized her desire to have a dragon and indicated her interest in claiming one. So the show could potentially allow Rhaena to claim one of these dragons. Different fan theories have circulated on this subject. One suggests combining Ulf the White and Hugh Hammer into one character and letting Rhaena claim Vermithor. Others suggest Rhaena will have Nettles' plot as a rumor of her being Daemon's daughter did appear in the book (though Nettles is also referred to as Daemon's lover in some accounts).

What Makes a Dragonrider?

As dragonriders, the dragonseed will play a significant part in the show. A war between Targaryens at this point is fought on dragonback. So these characters will become recognizable almost instantly. There are a lot of questions about who can claim dragons. Though the dragonseeds each have different stories, all claim to be Targaryen bastards. But it's hard to prove. If all those able to claim dragons have Targaryen blood, that would imply that Targaryens are the only ones capable of the feat. House of the Dragon season 1 only shows one instance of dragon and rider bonding when Aemond (Leo Ashton) claims Vhagar. This offers little insight into the requirements as Aemond is a Targaryen, and whatever it is that allows people and dragons to bond, the Targaryens have it. By exploring the Sowing in-depth, the show could attempt to answer the question of what makes a dragonrider.

Some of them appear less Valyrian than others. Ulf gets the name "Ulf the White" because of his Targaryen features. He is first a man-at-arms on Dragonstone. At the Sowing of the Seeds, Ulf claimed Silverwing was once bonded with Queen Alysanne, wife of King Jaehaerys. Silverwing was the most docile of the unclaimed dragons (as in, she didn't kill anyone who tried to ride her). Unlike others, Ulf didn't claim to descend from any particular Targaryen, but his appearance and ability to claim a dragon make it likely that he did.

Similarly, Hugh Hammer's origins are unclear. He is the bastard son of a blacksmith and is described as big, but his features aren't mentioned. Likely it would have been commented on if he didn't look Valyrian. But if he has Targaryen in him, it seems to be, at most, a grandparent, but that only opens more possibilities. He claims Vermithor, who once belonged to King Jaehaerys. Vermithor appeared in House of the Dragon in Episode 10 when Daemon sings to him.

Addam of Hull claims a more clear connection to the Targaryens, though it is disputed. Addam and his brother Alyn say they are the bastard sons of Laenor Velaryon, a dragonrider through his mother's Targaryen blood. Addam claimed Laenor's old dragon, Seasmoke, and some saw that as confirmation. But Laenor failed to have children with Rhaenyra when they were married, so there s reason to doubt the truth of the claim. And Alyn failed to claim a dragon. Rumors speculated that the boys were the bastards of Laenor's father, Corlys, instead. But Corlys had no Targaryen blood. Whatever the case, Rhaenyra legitimizes both Addam and Alyn at Corlys' request, making them Velaryons and heirs of Driftmark. Though not dragonriders, the Velaryon family came from Old Valyria, so that could allow them to ride dragons. If dragonriders can be Valyrian and not Targaryen, it does open up possibilities, but only slightly. In House of the Dragon, Corlys claims Velaryon are the only other Valyrian family in Westeros, though in George RR Martins' books, House Celtigar is also from Valyria (and Lord Celtigar has a seat at Rhaenyra's council table in Episode 10).

Is Nettles a Targaryen?

Nettles is the most unique case. She claimed the wild dragon known as Sheepstealer by feeding him daily until gaining his trust. Many failed to claim Sheepstealer before her, and Nettles gets the distinction of being the only one to claim a wild dragon. She has no Valyrian features. Nettles has dark skin, black hair, and brown eyes. Her birth is uncertain, but her appearance indicates she isn't Valyrian. One account from Maester Norren suggest that Daemon saw Nettles as a daughter figure, whereas other accounts suggest that Nettles was Daemon's lover.

As the bond between rider and dragon is ambiguous, it's hard to say if the ancestry of the dragonseeds matters. The Targaryens were only one family of dragonriders out of 40 dragon lords in Old Valyria. The city rose to greatness after shepherds discovered dragons nesting in the volcanoes and managed to bond with them through magic. The magic used is unclear, but one of the reasons Targaryens practice incest is to keep the dragon-blood pure and Old Valyria was known for practicing blood magic, so perhaps it altered their blood. However, Targaryen blood, in particular, is unnecessary for dragon bonding, though Valyrian blood likely is. Perhaps Nettle's untraditional method of claiming Sheepstealer mimicked that of the ancient Valyrians, allowing her to bond with the dragon without Targaryen ancestry. Maybe there was magic involved in that process as well. House of the Dragon has the chance to answer these questions or leave it as ambiguous as before.

The Fates of the Dragonseeds

Image via HBO

The dragonseeds fight the First Battle in the Gullet. Though they prevent the Greens from destroying the Velaryon fleet, it is generally considered a Green victory due to the death of Prince Jacaerys. The dragonseed helped the Blacks take over King's Landing as well. Not long afterward, Ulf and Hugh defect to the Greens at the First Battle of Tumbleton. They do so because they feel Rhaenyra doesn't give them what they are owed. But their ambition grows from there. Hugh makes a play for the throne, and the Green lords plot to kill him and Ulf. Before the scheme is carried out, Hugh dies in the Second Battle of Tumbleton, while Ulf is poisoned for his ambition.

During the Second Battle of Tumbleton, Addam attempted to retake the area for Rhaenyra, dying in the process. Nettles is accused of being Daemon's lover by a jealous Rhaenyra, who orders the capture and execution of the girl. So Nettles flies away on Sheepstealer and is never seen again. Though, there are rumored sightings of a dragon and rider hiding in the Vale's mountains for several years after the Dance of the Dragons.