The Big Picture Baela Targaryen had a small but important role in House of the Dragon Season 2, and has plenty of potential to grow in Season 3 as a loyal ally to Rhaenyra.

Baela honors the legacies of Rhaenys and Laena with her strength and poise.

Bethany Antonia takes advantage of her limited screentime with her depiction of Baela's courage and passion, setting the stage for future character development.

Season 2 of House of the Dragon divided its time between an ensemble of characters old and new, including the next generation of Targaryens, Jacaerys (Harry Collett), Rhaena (Phoebe Campbell), and Baela (Bethany Antonia). Though all three have limited screentime, Jace got a more significant arc, helping Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) figure out how to find new dragon riders, while Rhaena was stuck babysitting her half-siblings for much of the season, but is poised to make a greater impact in Season 3 after finding Sheepstealer in the finale. Baela, however, had the least to do, and though Bethany Antonia takes advantage of every moment of her screentime in Season 2, Baela remains a strong but underdeveloped character who deserves a more significant role going forward. The way Baela carries herself, especially after the death of Rhaenys (Eve Best), honors the legacy of both her mother and grandmother, demonstrating bravery, passion, and sensitivity.

Baela Needs Room to Grow in ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3

Baela is calm and poised like her grandmother, Rhaenys, and kind but headstrong like her mother, Laena (Nanna Blondell); she is also determined to see Rhaenyra ascend the Iron Throne as Rhaenys wished. Though she's still quite young, Baela is exactly the kind of ally Rhaenyra needed in Season 2, willing to help her in any way she can even while grieving the death of her grandmother. She has unwavering loyalty to Rhaenyra, even more so than Jace, who often questions and pushes back against his mother's decisions. Rhaenyra, in turn, has faith in Baela as well, telling her how similar she is to Rhaenys after her death and tasking her with convincing her grandfather, Corlys (Steve Toussaint), to accept the role of Hand of the Queen.

As the daughters of Laena and Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), both Baela and her sister Rhaena fared far better being raised by their grandparents after their mother's tragic but valiant death. Daemon doesn't care much about raising them or even acknowledging their existence, but in one of his Harrenhal-induced visions, Laena appears and asks, "Have you taken care of our girls?" This was probably the furthest thing from Daemon's mind at the time but suggests we may see him make an effort to reconnect with his daughters in the future. Learning of the Prophecy of Ice and Fire gives Daemon a major wake-up call, and if he remains loyal to Rhaenyra's cause after bending his knee to her in the season finale, this provides the perfect opportunity for Season 3 to explore his relationship with Baela, who isn't too fond of him at the moment.

Compared to the other Targaryen siblings on the Greens' side — Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), and Helaena (Phia Saban), Baela and Rhaena appear to have a much closer and more amicable relationship, though we hardly see them interact in Season 2. Ensuring the Targaryen bloodline carries on and remains in power is one of the most important throughlines in House of the Dragon, and further developing Baela and Rheana's sisterly relationship in Season 3 would provide an interesting contrast to the contentious relationship their cousins have with each other.

Bethany Antonia Makes the Most of Limited Screentime in 'House of the Dragon' Season 2

Though Baela's screentime is pretty brief throughout House of the Dragon Season 2, she has two standout moments that demonstrate her potential as a character worth exploring further in Season 3. In Episode 3, "The Burning Mill," when Rhaenyra sends her to patrol King's Landing on Moondancer, the two spot and track down Criston (Fabien Frankel) and his army en route to Harrenhal. Though she's ultimately unable to find and kill Criston and his men, who hide themselves among the trees, we get to see a more fiery side of Baela in this scene, someone who clearly enjoys the thrill of the chase and is willing to use Moondancer's firepower to help Rhaenyra's cause. It's an important reminder to the Greens that the Blacks (at that point) outnumber them dragon-wise and are closely monitoring their movements as they inch closer and closer to war.

Later, in Episode 5, when Rhaenyra sends Baela to deliver the Hand of the Queen pin to Corlys, Baela proves not only her willingness to fight but her ability to meaningfully and diplomatically communicate with Rhaenyra's allies. Both she and her grandfather are grieving the death of Rhaenys, and Corlys still feels bitterness and even anger over Rhaenys' death. It would have been easy for him to blame Rhaenyra for letting Rhaenys sacrifice herself, but Baela reminds him that Rhaenys chose to die with honor in dragonfire, just as her mother did. She approaches Corlys with empathy, but won't let him wallow in anger and self-pity, encouraging him to take the position without explicitly saying so. Antonia perfectly captures the courage and passion Baela inherited from both Rhaenys and Laena, and gets to deliver a pretty badass line – “I am blood and fire. Driftmark must pass to salt and sea.” – when Corlys offers to make her the new heir to Driftmark.

Baela is a strong and sympathetic character with plenty of potential to blossom in Season 3. She represents the best of Rhaenys and makes a great ally for Rhaenyra, as opposed to Jace, who has shown himself to be a bit hotheaded. She hardly demonstrates the bloodlust of her cousins Aegon and Aemond but is willing to fight and do whatever she can to honor her grandmother's legacy by helping Rhaenyra take her rightful place as Queen of the Seven Kingdoms. Unlike Rhaenyra, who was told from a young age that a woman would never ascend the Iron Throne, Baela is well aware of the injustice her grandmother faced and isn't discouraged by this fact of history, but determined to change it.

