The third season of HBO's explosive series, House of the Dragon, is billed as its penultimate season. A prequel to the beloved series, Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon sees audiences return to a time period wherein what governed Westeros was not gold and large armies, but the fear of the dragons of House Targaryen. The most powerful house in the Seven Kingdoms is torn into two, and by the time Season 2 had ended its coverage, the Battle of the Gullet was about to be fought. Now, as we look ahead to the show's third season, series showrunner Ryan Condal has offered an ambiguous tease regarding a detail fans should look out for.

House of the Dragon and, by extension, Game of Thrones are all based on the written works of George R.R. Martin. While the prequel series covers Martin's book, Fire & Blood, its predecessor focused on the first five books in Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire series. As is the case with most adaptations, not every portion of the original works will be covered. Speaking in the latest episode of his podcast, The Stuff Dreams are Made Of, Condal revealed that Season 3 would include an “in-world thing” that was not featured on Game of Thrones, but is very present in the book series. Exciting, right? Condal does go on to downplay it, saying its “a smaller detail, it’s not a big thing.” The showrunner's comments on props and designs read:

More Magical Elements Coming to 'House of the Dragon'?